City wins $7.4 million lawsuit

Martinsville prevailed in a $7.4 million lawsuit against the Henry County Public Service Authority. Judge Carter Greer issued the ruling last week and will add interest to it at a hearing in July.

The lawsuit, which has been ongoing for several years, centered on a contract between the two parties under which the city was to provide sewer service to the county. That contract obligated the county to pay a portion of any necessary repairs.

When a nearly $20 million repair bill came due, the county declined to pay its share, and the city sued.

Greer said the contract’s provisions made the ruling clear.

(Photo Courtesy of: Dewberry)