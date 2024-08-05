Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin talks going back to jail for ‘Sing Sing’: “The purpose outweighed the apprehension”

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin talks going back to jail for ‘Sing Sing’: “The purpose outweighed the apprehension”
Black Bear Pictures, Marfa Peach Company, Edith Productions

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin used to act while he was in prison, but his skills are now on full display in theaters worldwide. He stars as himself in the new movie Sing Sing, a story that brings awareness to the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. The program helps people in prison “develop critical life skills through the arts,” which the org says models an approach “based on human dignity rather than punishment.”

Clarence went back in time — and back to jail — for the role. He tells ABC Audio he was slightly reluctant but decided the overall mission was greater than his fear. 

“I don’t think any of us really want to go voluntarily walk back into a prison, so that wasn’t what we wanted to do at all. Or even put those greens back on, that uniform that identifies you as a prisoner. But the overall purpose of what we was doing is so much bigger than just that apprehension that it outweighed any negative ideas,” he said. “It was really a no-brainer. It was the message that needed to get out … and now we’re glad that it’s out.”

While big names like Colman Domingo and Paul Raci might intimidate some, Clarence says he felt no pressure to work with the actors. “I didn’t feel any pressure because the brothers is just, they just the bros to me now. They’re not big bad Colman or big bad Raci anymore,” he said, noting a brotherhood was formed as they talked about their views on life before working on the film.

“Through that camaraderie, we created the message that we wanted to put out to the world,” Clarence says. “All of us had a hand in creating this message because this camaraderie was built on trust first.”

Robin Williams’ son shares tribute to father on what would’ve been his 73rd birthday
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zachary Pym Williams, son of the late actor Robin Williams, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, commemorating his father on his birthday.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world,” Zachary wrote on Instagram.

Williams’ note was posted with a black-and-white photo of the late actor, showing him with his legs crossed and fingers connected in a meditation style. 

“There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch,” Zachary wrote.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63. Williams starred in classic comedies and dramas such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, Jumanji and Good Morning, Vietnam.

Zachary ended his message saying, “I’m so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever,” he wrote.

Zachary is the child of Robin Williams and Valerie Velardi. Williams also shared two children, Zelda and Cody, with Marsha Garces. In 2011, Williams married his third wife, graphic designer Susan Schneider.

Zachary recently remembered his dad on Father’s Day in an Instagram post, similarly recognizing his “incredible thoughtfulness and compassion for others.” He wrote, “Thank you for showing me what it truly means to be unconditionally loving and kind. I miss you and love you today and every day.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

Willy Wonka veterans join musical parody about dismal ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience’
Getty Images

A parody musical about that fiasco Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow, Scotland, has landed some veterans from 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Julie Dawn Cole and Paris Themmen, who as kids respectively played Veruca Salt and Mike Teavee in the Gene Wilder classic, will take part in the live stage reading of Willy’s Candy Spectacular.

THR says the pair will trade off as narrators at the performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival: Cole will lead the cast from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18; Themmen succeeds from Aug. 19 through Aug. 26.

As reported, a veritable who’s who of musical comedy talent came together to roast one of the biggest social media fiascos of the year, including songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, Broadway veterans and alumni of ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

Songwriting team Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell are also aboard, as are Garfunkel & Oates and Another Period’s Riki Lindhome, and Daniel Mertzlufft, who created Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The cast includes Kirsty Paterson — who vent viral as the Sad Oompa Loompa in the real-life attraction, Pitch Perfect‘s Shelley Regner, School of Rock vet Eric Petersen and Wilkie Ferguson from Broadway’s Motown: The Musical, among others.

 

Will ‘The Bear’ keep cooking? Will ‘Baby Reindeer’ reign? Emmy nominations announced Wednesday morning
Television Academy/ABC

The nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday morning by previous winners Tony Hale from Veep and Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph

It’s still unknown which stars will get the nod from the pair at the live event from Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre, but a handful of shows are likely nominees. 

However, there are some big openings. Last year’s big winner in the Drama category, HBO’s Succession, snagged six trophies, including Best Drama Series — but that was for the show’s final season.

Similarly, Beef, which took home five trophies for Netflix, was a limited series; a second season with a different cast is in development.

The FX series The Bear, on the other hand, is still eligible, after its six trophy wins in the Comedy category at the 75th Emmys, snagging Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Other possible nominees in the Comedy category include previous Emmy winners like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO’s Hacks.

Netflix surely hopes its buzzy stalker series Baby Reindeer takes Beef‘s place as a winner in the Limited Series category.

As for Drama, Netflix’s The Crown could be a major contender once again, though there’s a good chance critical darling FX’s Shōgun will also perform well.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. A host has yet to be named. 

 

