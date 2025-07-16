Claudville man fires shot inside his home

A Claudville man is in custody following a Monday afternoon shooting, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

James Colton Wuchner, 38, of 193 State Line Road, is charged with maliciously discharging a firearm inside an occupied dwelling and felony child abuse.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communication Center received a domestic disturbance 911 call at 12:53 PM on Monday from a frantic female alleging that her boyfriend had just fired a shot inside of their home. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Senior Deputy Dustin Dillon arrived first and took Wuchner into custody.

Wuchner’s girlfriend and six-year-old son were inside the residence when Wuchner allegedly fired the shot, the sheriff stated. A search warrant was subsequently obtained, and a firearm, ammunition, and illegal narcotics were recovered from the scene. A pass-through bullet hole was also found in the home.

Investigator Tennille Jessup is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Patrick County Department of Social Services.

Wuchner is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.