‘Clayface’ role goes to Tom Rhys Harries in upcoming DC Studios film

‘Clayface’ role goes to Tom Rhys Harries in upcoming DC Studios film
Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue

DC Studios has found its Clayface.

Relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the titular lead role in the upcoming film Clayface. DC Studios head James Gunn announced the decision in a post shared to Threads on Tuesday.

“After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in @tomrhysharries,” Gunn wrote. “Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can’t wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan.”

The Batman director Reeves is producing Clayface from a script by Flanagan, who is known for his Netflix horror projects The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Harries is a Welsh actor known for the Apple TV+ series Suspicion, and Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentleman and The Return.

The Clayface story follows a B-movie actor who drinks a substance that is supposed to help his career and instead causes him to be made up entirely of clay, according to Variety.

Gunn officially announced the Clayface film was coming in a post to social media in December 2024.

“Exciting news out of @DCOfficial Studios today as #Clayface, a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit,” Gunn wrote at the time.

Clayface will open in theaters on Sept. 11, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Peter Mountain

Improv actors are brought in to work with dangerous criminals in the new movie Deep Cover.

The film, which made its international premiere at Tribeca Festival, drops Thursday on Prime Video. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher with Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as two of her students.

All three actors had minimal improv experience before the movie. They told ABC Audio if they had to pick between getting involved with dangerous criminals or bombing onstage during an improv performance, they’d pick the dangerous criminals any day.

“I would trust the criminals more. I would feel safer with the criminals,” Howard said. “There’s kind of nothing scarier than that. Like, you go up to entertain and people are like, ‘You failed! We’re not entertained!’ That’s a nightmare.”

The film finds Bloom showing off his comedy skills. It also finds him wearing a wig that he says rivals the long blond hair of his The Lord of the Rings character, Legolas.

“It’s actually my wig, if you can believe it or not,” Bloom said. “It was made by Peter Owen and [Peter] King, who are amazing. And they actually made my wig for Lord of The Rings.”

Bloom said he had the wig sitting in his closet. It was made for the 2013 movie Zulu in which he acted in opposite Forest Whitaker.

When he read the Deep Cover script and saw his character needed a wig, he knew he had one that would work perfectly.

“I was like, well, this is a great wig,” Bloom said.

But how does his Deep Cover wig rank against his Legolas wig?

“I think it was right up there,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate
Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox’s upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows “a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village,” according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026’s Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series’ 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Courtesy CBS

Jennifer Lopez first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015 and has performed on the show 10 times. Now she’s back for another round.

The singer, actress and businesswoman will be front and center for this year’s iteration of the show, which will air live from Las Vegas May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

J-Lo first teased that she’d be returning to the show during last year’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In addition to hosting, she’ll perform, showcasing her “unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle,” according to a press release.

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted award show in the country. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

J-Lo’s most recent album, This Is Me … Now, came out in February 2024, along with a companion film and a documentary. All three projects were inspired by her second chance at love with then-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce in April of that year. The album was supposed to be followed by a major tour, but she later canceled it, citing the need to spend more time with family and friends.

Jennifer will kick off a run of European tour dates on July 1. She also has the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman coming out later this year, and another film, Office Romance, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.