Cleanup nets 26 tons of debris at SML

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Virginia – Community volunteers collected more than 26 tons of debris as part of the 37th Annual Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Days according to the final 2025 collection report released today.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout for this year’s event,” said Bill Butterfield, a Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) board member and one of the event’s organizers. “With 428 participants—more than triple last year’s number—it’s clear the community is energized about bringing this critical tradition back to its heyday. SMLA will continue to support this annual cleanup event, recognizing there is an enormous opportunity to increase our lakewide participation, and will increase our efforts to do so. ”

TPISML cleanup days is a joint effort between the SMLA, Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).

As in previous years, the TPISML committee partnered with communities and homeowners/property owners associations to clean up coves, shorelines and surrounding waters. Neighborhood groups, businesses, civic organizations, families and individuals were encouraged to participate—either by joining organized efforts or planning their own cleanups throughout May. Volunteers were provided with heavy-duty trash bags and work gloves, and multiple commercial dumpsters were made available.

Civic organizations that participated included American Legion Post 62, Rocky Mount Rotary Club, SML Rotary Club, SML Lions Club, SML Marine Fire and Rescue, SML USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 81 and the SML Sail and Power Squadron.

“The committee would also like to recognize the outstanding efforts of the teams from Admiral’s Landing, Boardview Estates, Harbour Village, High Point, Isle of Pines, Lands End, Pleasure Point, Snug Harbor and Walnut Run,” said TLAC Executive Director Kristina Sage. “Their commitment to organizing and carrying out cleanups in their communities was instrumental to the success of this year’s event. Take Pride in SML continues to be a critical annual community initiative, and it’s this kind of local leadership that ensures its lasting impact.”

Each volunteer received a commemorative T-shirt and was invited to attend a post-event celebration at Mango’s Bar & Grill with food, beverages and door prizes, which was a huge hit.

According to the report, volunteers covered approximately 50 miles of shoreline, hauling off a vast amount of loose debris. Items collected included plastic and glass bottles, cans, plastic bags, food wrappers, a styrofoam billet, logs and tree branches.

“Maintaining the beauty and safety of Smith Mountain Lake is a shared responsibility, and events like Take Pride in SML show just how much this community cares,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “We’re incredibly appreciative of the volunteers, neighborhood groups and sponsors who come together each year to make a real difference.”

Sponsors for 2025 included Appalachian Power (Diamond), Western Virginia Water Authority (Platinum), Berkshire Hathaway Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate, Capps Home Building Center, Donald B. Jones & Son, Turner’s Dock Building, Glenda McDaniel with Long & Foster Real Estate, and Wynd Rose Boutique (Gold).

Site and in-kind sponsors included Bays Trash Removal, Bedford County Landfill, Bridgewater Marina, Clifton F. Byrd & Sons Inc., Firefighter Dumpsters, Franklin County Landfill, Gills Creek Marina, Gibson Media, LLC, Jim McKelvey, Magnum Point Marina, Mitchell’s Point Marina, Pleasure Point POA, Smith Mountain Eagle, W.E. Skelton 4-H Center and Walnut Run POA.

The complete cleanup report can be accessed online at www.takepridesml.com or at the TLAC office, which is located on the upper level of The Plaza, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 200 in Moneta.

For more information, visit TakePrideSML.com.

(Photo: Courtesy of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake. Volunteers enjoy food, beverages, and door prizes at the TPISML volunteer appreciation dinner on May 7 at Mango’s Bar & Grill.)