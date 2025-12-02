Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz to stand trial next year amid sports betting scandal

Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz to stand trial next year amid sports betting scandal

 Luis L. Ortiz #45 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 21, 2025, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Emmanuel Clase and his Cleveland Guardians teammate Luis Ortiz will stand trial May 4 on charges they allegedly rigged their pitches so sports bettors could profit.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto scheduled the trial date on Tuesday during a brief status conference. The judge said the trial could last about two weeks.

At this point, federal prosecutors said they have not extended plea offers to the defendants, both of whom were present in Brooklyn federal court.

According to their indictments, the pitchers started conspiring with sports bettors in 2023 on specific pitches they would throw during MLB games. The bettors then used that information to place prop bets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, the indictment said.

The bettors wagered on the speed and type of Clase’s pitches based on information they knew in advance by coordinating with Clase, sometimes even during MLB games, prosecutors said. Clase often threw these allegedly rigged pitches on the first pitch of an at-bat, investigators said. To ensure certain pitches were called as balls, Clase threw many of them in the dirt, well outside the strike zone, according to investigators.

In exchange, Clase received bribes and kickbacks, prosecutors said. 

The indictment includes numerous examples of pitches Clase allegedly rigged. In total, by rigging pitches, Clase caused his co-conspirator bettors to win at least $400,000 in fraudulent wagers, according to investigators.

Ortiz allegedly joined the scheme this year, according to the indictment, and allegedly agreed in advance to throw balls instead of strikes on pitches in two games in exchange for bribes and kickbacks. 

Both Clase and Ortiz have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Body of missing Charleston college student is found, death ruled suicide: Police
Body of missing Charleston college student is found, death ruled suicide: Police
mphotoi/Getty Images

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The body of a missing College of Charleston student has been recovered over one week after he went missing, police said, and investigators have determined he died by suicide.

Owen Kinney, a 19-year-old from New Jersey, was found dead in the water near Patriots Point around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Charleston Police Department said.

The teen was last seen by friends around 2 a.m. on Oct. 31 in an area near the college, police said. Detectives confirmed he walked alone onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway shortly after 3 a.m., and his phone’s last recorded location was there around that time, police said.

Investigators determined Kinney died by suicide after going on the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway at 3:49 a.m., police said.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in the effort to get Owen back to his family,” Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker said in a statement on Saturday. “We hope this recovery brings some measure of closure to a family experiencing unimaginable loss.”

Police said earlier this week that they had concluded the teenager died by suicide and that the missing persons case was shifting to a recovery effort.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young and so full of promise,” College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu said in a statement on Saturday.

“Now is the time to surround his family with love, to support the friends and classmates who are grieving and to remind each other that no one in our campus family carries this weight alone,” Hsu said. “We have encouraged students who have been impacted to seek support through the Counseling Center, and faculty and staff may contact AllOne Health. These resources are free, confidential and available to all College of Charleston affiliates.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Protesters arrested in NYC over possible ICE-related activity near Chinatown
Protesters arrested in NYC over possible ICE-related activity near Chinatown
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people who were protesting possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Lower Manhattan were arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department said.

The protesters were seen near Centre Street in Chinatown blocking vehicles and shouting, “ICE out of New York,” according to video obtained by ABC News. At one point, the protesters were observed blocking a van from coming out of a garage.

While the NYPD declined to comment on any possible activity by federal agents, it said in a statement that officers “observed multiple people blocking the street and were told multiple times to disperse but they did not comply.”

The NYPD said that “multiple” persons were taken into custody but didn’t immediately provide more details on the numbers or the charges.

Saturday’s protest came a month after federal agents carried out an immigration enforcement action that targeted vendors on Canal Street in Chinatown. At least 9 people were arrested during that raid, according to federal officials.

Four U.S. citizens were arrested and held for “nearly 24 hours” without any federal charges following that incident, according to U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who represents the area.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.