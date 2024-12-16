Climate and environment updates: Land now permanently drier due to climate change

Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces continued intense air and ground campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon and against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The uptick in offensive operations came days after Israel marked the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault and as Israeli leaders planned their response to last week’s Iranian ballistic missile attack.

Body of IRGC general killed in Israeli airstrike found in Beirut

The body of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps general was discovered in the Dahieh area of Beirut, the IRGC announced on Iranian state TV Friday.

Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan, the deputy commander for operations of the IRGC, was killed on Sept. 27 in the same Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nassrallah.

Nilforoushan was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in suppressing protests in Iran.

A public funeral and burial will be held when Nilforoushan’s body is returned to Iran, the IRGC said.

-ABC News’ Hami Hamedi

Hezbollah commander killed in strike in southern Lebanon: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it eliminated a Hezbollah commander in a strike in southern Lebanon.

The commander was “responsible for numerous anti-tank missile attacks on the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF said it was continuing to target Hezbollah positions while issuing an evacuation warning for people in parts of southern Lebanon on Friday.

-ABC News’ Dorit Long

Austin addresses safety of UNIFIL forces in call with Gallant

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety” of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon during a call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said Friday.

He also “urged coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible” during the call Thursday on Israel’s operations in Lebanon, according to a Pentagon readout.

The French Foreign Ministry and Italy’s defense minister on Thursday also expressed concern for the safety of UNIFIL troops after two peacekeepers were injured by Israeli fire on Thursday. Two more were wounded on Friday in explosions that occurred near its headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon, according to UNIFIL.

The Israel Defense Forces said it is reviewing the incidents and “takes every precaution to minimize harm to civilians and peacekeepers alike.”

Lebanon condemns attacks on UNIFIL

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the “systematic and deliberate targeting of UNIFIL forces by the Israeli army,” in a statement on Friday.

“These attacks cannot be separated from the repeated and ongoing Israeli attempts to undermine the mission of UNIFIL,” the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Israel Defense Forces said two U.N. peacekeepers were “inadvertently hurt” during IDF combat with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Friday.

“The IDF expresses deep concern over incidents of this kind and is currently conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details,” IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz and Clark Bentson

UNIFIL says 2 peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosions

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said two peacekeepers were injured in two explosions that occurred near its headquarters in southern Lebanon Friday morning local time.

This marked the second time its headquarters were affected by explosions in the last 48 hours, UNIFIL said.

UNIFIL also said an Israeli military bulldozer knocked over several protective walls at one of the U.N. posts along the southern Lebanese border on Friday.

“These incidents put again UN peacekeepers, who are serving in south Lebanon at the request of the Security Council under resolution 1701 (2006), at very serious risks,” UNIFIL said in a statement. “This is a serious development, and UNFIL reiterates that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times.”

The Israel Defense Forces has not commented on the incidents. Israel on Thursday recommended that UNIFIL relocate farther north to avoid danger as fighting intensifies, after the mission said two troops were injured by Israeli fire.

Israel recommends UNIFIL relocate to avoid danger ‘as fighting intensifies’

Israel recommended that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon relocate farther north, after the mission said two troops were injured in the south of the country by Israeli fire.

“Our dialogue and coordination with UNIFIL will continue in southern Lebanon,” Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, said in a statement Thursday. “Our recommendation is that UNIFIL relocate five kilometers north to avoid danger as fighting intensifies and while the situation along the Blue Line remains volatile as a result of Hezbollah’s aggression.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier Thursday that Hezbollah operates near UNIFIL posts, and that they told U.N. forces in the area “to remain in protected spaces.” The IDF did not comment on the two UNIFIL peacekeepers being wounded.

22 killed in Beirut strikes: Health ministry

At least 22 people were killed and 117 injured after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut Thursday evening local time, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

Israeli forces have since issued another evacuation warning to residents in Haret Hreik in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

Amnesty International on Thursday called Israel’s evacuation warnings “inadequate” and “in some cases also misleading.”

“Our analysis shows that not only did the warnings issued by the Israeli military include misleading maps, but they were also issued at short notice — in one instance less than 30 minutes before strikes began — in the middle of the night, via social media, when many people would be asleep, offline or not following media reports,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz

2nd round of Gaza polio vaccinations set to begin next week: UNICEF

A second round of polio vaccinations in Gaza is set to begin next week, according to UNICEF.

An agreement on humanitarian pauses has been reached to allow for the second dose on Oct. 14, targeting 590,000 children under the age of 10, UNICEF said Thursday.

The first round of vaccinations ended in mid-September, reaching 90% vaccination coverage, UNICEF said at the time.

Northern Gaza bombarded with airstrikes in past 2 days: UNRWA

Northern Gaza has been bombarded with airstrikes, with 118 attacks recorded in the past two days compared to 140 in September, according to a United Nations agency.

“Ongoing military operations and continuous airstrikes on northern Gaza are heavily affecting the population,” the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said on X on Thursday.

The World Food Programme warned the situation in the north is “worsening again,” saying they are no longer able to distribute food in the region.

“Virtually the entire area is under evacuation orders, and thousands of families have been forced to flee amid intense airstrikes and military operations on the ground,” the organization said in a press release on Wednesday. “There is nowhere for these people to go and hardly any way for WFP to reach them.”

Dozens killed in airstrikes in Lebanon in past 24 hours

Dozens of people were killed in the past 24 hours in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Twenty-eight people were killed and another 113 injured, bringing the total casualties since the increased fighting began in mid-September to 2,169 fatalities and 10,212 injuries, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

There were 61 airstrikes recorded in the past 24 hours in various parts of Lebanon, largely in the south, according to the Lebanese prime minister’s situation report on Thursday.

The Israeli Defense Forces issued a warning to sites “in and near southern villages” in Lebanon on Thursday as it continues its campaign against Hezbollah.

Israeli forces struck more than 110 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past day, the IDF said in a statement on Thursday.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz and Dorit Long

Netanyahu to meet security cabinet Thursday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with his security cabinet on Thursday evening local time.

Israeli media reported that Israel’s planned retaliation against Iran for its Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack is among the topics to be discussed.

Netanyahu and other officials have vowed a significant response to the barrage, which Tehran justified as a “legal, rational and legitimate response” to Israeli strikes and targeted killings in Iran and Lebanon.

“Iran made a big mistake tonight — and it will pay for it,” Netanyahu said shortly after Iran’s Oct. 1 attack.

This week, Netanyahu said Israel is the “one force in the world that stands in Iran’s way to conquest.” He added, “It’s not only our fight, it’s the free world’s fight.”

Netanyahu spoke with President Joe Biden on Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the conversation between the two leaders was “direct” and “productive.”

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

Israeli fire injures UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, mission says

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said Thursday that Israeli forces fired on three peacekeeper bases in the south of the country, injuring two troops.

“UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit” amid fighting between Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah in the area, the mission said in a post to X.

Two peacekeepers were injured at the Naqoura position “after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower,” the mission wrote, “directly hitting it and causing them to fall. The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital.”

Elsewhere, UNIFIL said IDF fire on its camp in Labbouneh hit the entrance to a bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, damaging vehicles and a communications system.

The IDF also fired at and disabled the perimeter-monitoring cameras at Labbouneh, UNIFIL said. An IDF drone was observed above the position, the mission added.

“Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, referring to the 2006 U.N. Security Council agreement that sought to end the last major cross-border war between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We are following up with the IDF on these matters,” it added.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz

28 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

At least 28 Palestinians were killed in a single attack on a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Children are believed to be among the casualties in the attack on the Rufaydah school. The Israel Defense Forces said it was targeting a Hamas “command and control center” in what it called a “precise strike.”

The strike occurred in the central region of the devastated strip, where Palestinians from the north have been ordered to evacuate by the IDF.

In the north, Israel is continuing an intense military operation in the Jabalia refugee camp, which is now sealed off and under IDF siege. This is the fourth major IDF operation in Jabalia since the start of the war.

The IDF, meanwhile, said it downed a drone launched into Israel from Gaza, with no injuries reported.

-ABC News’ Samy Zyara, Diaa Ostaz, Zoe Magee, Jordana Miller, Victoria Beaule and Joe Simonetti.

Quarter of Lebanon under Israeli evacuation orders, UN says

Around 25% of Lebanese territory is now under Israel Defense Forces evacuation orders, the United Nations said.

New “displacement orders” are being “issued on a daily basis,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a situation update, noting that more than 100 villages and urban areas in southern Lebanon are affected.

A total of 1.2 million people across the country have been displaced by Israeli air and ground attacks, the report said, citing OHCHR figures.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

IDF issues evacuation order in Dahieh area of Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces issued another evacuation order in an area of Dahieh in Beirut, Lebanon, right after midnight Thursday local time.

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” the order read.

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters,” the IDF added.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman

Trump, Netanyahu spoke last week, Netanyahu’s office confirms

Former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone “about a week ago,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to ABC News.

Trump called Netanyahu “on his own initiative,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Trump “congratulated” Netanyahu on “the determined and powerful actions that Israel carried out against Hezbollah,” the prime minister’s office said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also participated in the call, Netanyahu’s office said.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Delegations from Hamas, Fatah meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza plan

Delegations from Palestinian rivals Hamas and Fatah met in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss reconciliation and the administration of post-war Gaza, according to a source and Egyptian state media reports.

Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News quoted sources as saying the factions are working on a “mechanism to form a committee responsible for managing Gaza’s crossings and overseeing key issues related to health services, relief aid, shelter, social development, and education.”

Hamas’s delegation is led by Khalil Al-Hayya, while Fatah’s delegation is headed by deputy leader Mahmoud al-Aloul.

“The meeting will focus on establishing a technocratic government to administer post-war Gaza, the day-after plan, and supporting the unity of authority in Gaza and the West Bank,” a source told ABC News. It will also address the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the source added.

The discussions are expected to last for two days, the source said.

-ABC News’ Ayat Al-Tawy

Biden to speak with Netanyahu Wednesday, source says

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans told ABC News.

The conversation will be the first publicly announced talks between the leaders in months.

Biden has told reporters for weeks that he would speak to the Israeli leader as escalation in the region intensified. The planned call was first reported by Axios.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

Stabbing attack wounds several in Israel

Six people were injured — two seriously — in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said.

Police described the incident as a terrorist attack and said one attacker was “neutralized” while trying to flee the scene. The suspect is 36 years old and is an Israeli national, police said.

Hadera is a coastal city located between Haifa and Tel Aviv.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

Israel continues Beirut airstrikes

The Israel Defense Forces continued its bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight into Wednesday, with a focus on the Hezbollah-controlled Dahiya area.

Lebanon’s health ministry also said 36 people were killed and 150 wounded in Israeli attacks on Monday.

The total number of people killed by Israel in Lebanon rose to 2,119 and the number of wounded to 1,019, health officials said.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz and Joe Simonetti

Gaza death toll passes 42,000, health officials say

The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza announced Wednesday that the Palestinian death toll in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023 has now passed 42,000.

Health authorities reported 42,010 Palestinians killed and 97,720 wounded since the start of the war. Thousands more bodies are believed to still be under rubble in the devastated territory.

-ABC News’ Lama Hasan and Joe Simonetti

IDF claims strikes on 230 targets in 24 hours in Lebanon and Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday morning that it struck 185 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and 45 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the previous 24 hours.

In southern Lebanon, the IDF said it “dismantled launch pads that posed a threat to communities in northern Israel, eliminated terrorists during close-quarter encounters and in aerial strikes, located and confiscated numerous weapons including anti-tank missiles.”

In Gaza, the IDF said its troops “eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarter encounters and in aerial strikes, located weapons, including grenades, AK-47 rifles, and more, and dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure sites and rocket launchers that were ready to fire toward Israeli territory.”

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

‘Many’ refusing Israel’s north Gaza evacuation order, UNRWA head says

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said Wednesday that Israel’s latest evacuation order in north Gaza is deepening the misery of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

“No end to hell,” Lazzarini wrote in a post to X. “At least 400,000 people are trapped in the area.”

The Israel Defense Forces ordered residents of the northern part of Gaza to evacuate amid a renewed military operation there, currently centered on the Jabalia refugee camp. The area is “still considered a dangerous combat zone,” the IDF said this week.

“Many are refusing because they know too well that no place anywhere in Gaza is safe,” Lazzarini said of residents, many of whom have been displaced multiple times during a year of war.

UNRWA shelters and services are being forced to close, “some for the first time since the war began,” Lazzarini added. “With almost no basic supplies available, hunger is spreading & deepening again.”

The renewed fighting in the north also threatens the second phase of the U.N.-led polio vaccination campaign in Gaza. “Children are as ever, the first & most to suffer,” Lazzarini said.

Al Jazeera says cameraman critically wounded in Gaza hospital bombing

An Al Jazeera cameraman was critically wounded in the bombing of a central Gaza hospital, the publication said Tuesday.

Ali al-Attar, 27, suffered a skull fracture and internal bleeding in the brain after being struck by two pieces of shrapnel during the bombing of a police checkpoint inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, according to Al Jazeera. Al-Attar was in the journalists’ tents located next to the checkpoint at the time, it said.

The strike occurred early Monday local time, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic.

At least 128 journalists have been killed and 35 reported injured in the Israel-Hamas war since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Northern Gaza ‘unlivable’: Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders said northern Gaza has become “unlivable” due to bombings and evacuations.

“These forced mass evacuations of homes and bombing of neighborhoods by the Israeli forces are turning the north of Gaza into an unlivable wasteland, effectively emptying out the whole north of the Strip of Palestinian life,” the organization said in a statement on Tuesday. “To make matters worse, no humanitarian supplies have been allowed to enter the area since 1 October.”

The Israel Defense Forces issued an evacuation order for northern Gaza earlier this week, saying the area is “still considered a dangerous combat zone.”

Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Medical Complex, which is within the evacuation zone, said they have 24 hours to completely evacuate patients and staff.

“This is a dangerous measure that threatens the collapse of the healthcare system in the northern Gaza Strip,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

36 people killed in Lebanon Monday: Lebanese Ministry of Health

The Lebanese Ministry of Health provided an update on the death toll from the attacks by Israeli forces.

Thirty-six people were killed and 150 were wounded Monday, according to the agency.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces claimed that it killed at least 50 Hezbollah members, including six senior commanders, in “significant airstrikes” on Monday.

Since the start of the conflict with Israel, 2,119 people have been killed and 1,019 have been wounded, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

-ABC News’ William Gretsky

Israeli defense minister postpones Washington trip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has postponed Wednesday’s planned Pentagon meeting, the Pentagon confirmed.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said at a briefing on Tuesday that the Israeli Ministry of Defense had “just informed” them that Gallant will be postponing his trip to Washington, D.C.

When asked why Gallant was postponing the trip, she said, “You’d have to speak to the Israelis on that one. I was just told that he postponed his trip.”

Gallant was to discuss “ongoing Middle East security developments” during the meeting, the Pentagon had said.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

6 Hezbollah senior commanders among dozens killed in strikes, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces claims to have killed at least 50 Hezbollah members, including six senior commanders, in “significant airstrikes” on Monday.

The IDF said it conducted a series of strikes on underground Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has not commented on the IDF’s strikes.

Israel claims it has killed Nasrallah’s replacement

Israeli officials claimed Tuesday that their forces have killed the replacement for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“We damaged Hezbollah’s capabilities. We have eliminated thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself, Nasrallah’s successor, and the successor of Nasrallah’s successor,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address on Tuesday. “Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been in many years.”

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant also said during a situation assessment on Tuesday that Nasrallah’s replacement was “probably also eliminated.”

“Hezbollah is an organization without a head,” Gallant said. “There is no one to make decisions, no one to act.”

Hashem Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official, was widely believed to succeed Nasrallah after the leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month.

Hezbollah has not commented yet on Israel’s claims. Deputy Secretary-General Naim Kassem said earlier Tuesday that Hezbollah’s “resources and capabilities remain in good shape.”

“Our resistance on the front is cohesive and the administration is cohesive,” he said in a video address delivered from an unknown location.

WHO reports 77 health workers killed by Israel in Lebanon

Hanan Balkhi, the regional director of the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, said Tuesday that 77 health workers have been killed and 74 others wounded by Israeli attacks since the beginning of October.

Health infrastructure has been “severely damaged,” the WHO wrote on X, with the organization verifying 36 attacks on health facilities so far in October.

Hezbollah in ‘good shape’ despite Israel strikes, leader says

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Kassem said Tuesday that the Iran-backed group will not be cowed by Israel’s ongoing air and ground campaign in Lebanon.

“The longer the war goes on, the deeper Israel will find itself in trouble,” Kassem said in a video address delivered from an unknown location. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “can say that he wants war, but he cannot achieve his goals from it,” he added.

More Israelis in the north of the country will be displaced as Hezbollah expands its operations, he said.

Hezbollah will continue cross-border attacks and “expanding the range of the missiles,” the leader said.

“This war has not affected our will and will not affect our determination to confront,” Kassem said. “Our resistance on the front is cohesive and the administration is cohesive.”

“Our resources and capabilities remain in good shape,” Kassem said, despite weeks of intense Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon. “Our command and control is solid. Look at how our operations have increased in the last few days.” Still, Kassem also said Hezbollah supports Lebanese government efforts to secure a cease-fire.

Kassem said the U.S. bears responsibility for the ongoing war. “Israel and America and the West are trying to put more pressure on us to make us afraid,” he continued.

“Without American support, the Israeli aggression would have stopped within a month,” Kassem said.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Somayeh Malekian

Hezbollah fires rocket salvo at Israel as leader speaks

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Tuesday as the group’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Kassem issued a defiant address vowing to defeat Israel’s operations in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces said 135 projectiles were fired into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted and some of which landed.

The launches prompted sirens in the city of Haifa and elsewhere in the north of the country.

In his video address, Kassem — Hezbollah’s acting leader — said more Israelis will displaced in the north of the country as the militant group expands its rocket fire deeper into Israel.

Kassem said Hezbollah’s capabilities are still intact despite weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes. He added that the group has replaced all commanders killed by Israeli attacks.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear program, ex-PM says

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for a major attack on Iran, saying in a video posted to social media on Tuesday: “The opportunity must not be missed.”

Israeli leaders say they are preparing a response to Iran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile barrage.

“Attack the Iranian nuclear program and the regime centers now,” urged Bennett, who was prime minister from 2021 to 2022 and remains an influential voice in national politics.

An August poll by Israel’s Channel 12 news found 38% of respondents would support Bennett’s return as prime minister, versus 33% who wanted Netanyahu to remain in the post. Both men polled better than opposition leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

4th Israeli division joins Lebanon incursion

The Israel Defense Forces announced that a fourth division joined its ground operation in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The 146th Division “began limited, localized, targeted operational activities against Hezbollah terror targets and infrastructure in southwestern Lebanon,” the IDF said. The 146th was previously deployed along Israel’s northwestern border with Lebanon in a defensive role, it said.

The IDF said the 146th Division is the first reserve division to be deployed into southern Lebanon. Its troops will be supported by the 213th Artillery Brigade and other units, the IDF said.

The 146th joins the 91st Galilee Division, 98th Paratroopers Division and 36th Division which are already in action in southern Lebanon.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

IDF says they hit at least 120 targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said they struck more than 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Monday within an hour.

The airstrikes followed evacuation orders earlier Monday.

Over the past 48 hours, 190 airstrikes were recorded throughout Lebanon, primally in the south, according to the Lebanese Security Council. Forty-seven people were killed and another 207 injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Approximately 190 projectiles were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Monday, according to the IDF.

Harris, Emhoff mark Oct. 7 by planting pomegranate tree at VP residence

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by planting a pomegranate tree — a symbol of hope and righteousness in Judaism — at the vice president’s residence.

Harris said the tree will “remind future vice presidents of the United States, their families and all who pass through these grounds, not only of the horror of Oct. 7, but the strength and the endurance of the Jewish people.”

The vice president underscored her pledge to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself.

Harris also said the world must “work to relieve the immense suffering of innocent Palestinians in Gaza who have experienced so much pain and loss over the year.”

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, also spoke about the “incredibly challenging day for Jews.”

“We are still hurting, and today feels just as raw as it did one year ago,” he said. “What happened on Oct. 7 is seared into our souls.”

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Israel’s incursions into Lebanon are limited: US State Department

Israeli incursions into Lebanon continue to be limited, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday, noting that this assessment does not “offer any kind of forecast about what’s going to happen.”

Miller asserted that U.S. officials were still engaged in talks about “what the path forward ought to look like” with a variety of partners in the Middle East.

“Just because we don’t make the details of those conversations public, which we are not at this point, doesn’t mean that we are not actively engaged in them,” he said.

Similarly, he said Israel’s campaign in Lebanon hadn’t impacted the administration’s drive to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and characterized Hamas as the main hurdle that has been “unwilling to engage in a meaningful way with the mediators.”

-ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston

State Department organizes another flight out of Lebanon

The State Department said Monday it organized a flight to carry Americans out of Lebanon on Monday.

The flight carried approximately 150 American citizens, legal permanent residents and their family members from Beirut to Istanbul, the State Department said.

The department said earlier Monday that it had also organized two flights over the weekend carrying a combined 235 passengers from Beirut to Istanbul.

Monday’s flight brings the total number of U.S. charter flights from Lebanon over the past week to eight, with 900 combined passengers, according to the State Department.

The State Department said it has additionally blocked off 868 seats for Americans on commercial flights, with a significant share of them filled.

Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut are now in contact with approximately 8,500 people inside Lebanon who have asked for more information about departing the country.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday that does not mean that all intend to leave, though the department has assessed that there is still significant demand for additional government charter flights among Americans in Lebanon.

-ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston

IDF warns they will soon operate in maritime area off southern Lebanon

In a warning to vacationers, beachgoers and boaters, the Israel Defense Forces said they will soon operate against “Hezbollah maritime targets” south of the Awali River line.

“For your safety, refrain from being in the sea or on the beach from now until further notice. Being on the beach and boat movements in the area of ​​the Awali River line southward pose a danger to your life,” the IDF said.

State Department organized 2 more flights out of Lebanon

The State Department said Monday it organized two flights over the weekend to carry Americans out of Lebanon.

The flights departed Beirut to Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday carrying a combined 235 passengers, the State Department said.

A spokesperson said the State Department has now made over 2,900 seats available to U.S. citizens seeking to depart Lebanon on commercial flights and supplemental U.S.-organized flights.

-ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston

Bidens mark Oct. 7 with memorial candle lighting

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined a memorial candle lighting held Monday in the Blue Room of the White House in remembrance of the victims of the Oct. 7 attack.

Rabbi Aaron Alexander recited in Hebrew “El Malei Rachamim” (“God Full of Mercy”), a traditional Jewish prayer for those who have died, then recited it in English.

Biden then lit the yahrzeit candle before observing a moment of silence. Biden made the sign of the cross after a few moments.

Alexander is a family friend of the Goldberg-Polin family. American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 at the Nova Music Festival. His body was recovered by Israeli forces in late August.

Biden also spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier Monday to express his “deepest condolences” to Israelis and families of the Oct. 7 attack, the White House said.

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez

Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen, IDF says

Air alert sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday due to a missile launch from Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“The air force successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen,” the force wrote on X.

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have repeatedly targeted Israel using missiles and drones. Israel has launched airstrikes on Houthi military and infrastructure sites in response.

Airstrike hits close to Beirut airport

Two more powerful strikes hit Beirut on Monday morning as Israel’s air campaign continued, including one that impacted close to the city’s international airport.

The strikes sent towering pillars of smoke and dust rising above the capital and Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The airport is located south of the city center close to the Dahiya suburb, which is known as a Hezbollah stronghold and has borne the brunt of Israel’s attacks on the city.

Beirut’s airport is still functioning despite nearby airstrikes, though major international carriers have frozen operations there due to the deteriorating security situation.

Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines now accounts for most flights landing at and departing the airport, which was bombed by Israeli warplanes in 2006 during the last major cross-border conflict.

-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor

World must condemn Iran on Oct. 7 anniversary, Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack by calling on the international community to “condemn Iran’s support for Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region that are responsible for so much death, destruction and instability.”

“Today, we mark a devastating and tragic anniversary,” Blinken said in a statement published by the State Department. “The depravity of Hamas’ crimes is almost unspeakable.”

The Oct. 7 attack “unleashed a year of conflict, with tragic consequences for the Palestinian people,” Blinken said.

“The United States mourns the death of every innocent who died on Oct. 7 and in the year since. It is time to reach a ceasefire agreement that brings the hostages home, alleviates the suffering of the Israeli and Palestinian people and ultimately brings an end to this war.”

Blinken called on other nations to “stand steadfast in the face of terrorism and violent extremism, including the sources of support for groups like Hamas,” specifically Iran.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to lasting peace and stability across the region and for a common future for Israelis and Palestinians with equal measures of security, dignity, opportunity and freedom,” Blinken added.

Netanyahu attends Oct. 7 Jerusalem memorial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a ceremony at the “Iron Swords” monument in Jerusalem to commemorate Israelis killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

The monument was unveiled in September to remember those from Jerusalem killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel and in the subsequent fighting.

“On this day, in this place, and in many places in our country, we remember our fallen, our abductees — whom we are obliged to return — and our heroes who fell for the defense of the homeland and the country,” Netanyahu said.

“We went through a terrible massacre a year ago and we stood up as a people, as lions.”

“A nation of wolves will rise and a lion will soar,” Netanyahu said.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

US will help deter Iran, Austin tells Gallant

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday to reiterate U.S. support ahead of Monday’s Oct. 7 one-year anniversary.

Austin “reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself and noted that the United States maintains significant capability in the region to defend U.S. personnel and facilities, provide further support for Israel’s self-defense and deter further escalation,” a readout provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The two “reiterated their commitment to deterring Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from taking advantage of the situation or expanding the conflict,” the readout added.

Austin also “expressed his condolences” for two Israeli soldiers killed in a drone attack launched by Iran-aligned Iraqi militants on Oct. 3.

U.S. and Israeli officials are in close contact as the latter consider how to respond to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Biden says US ‘fully committed’ to Israel one year after Oct. 7

The White House released a statement Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, with President Joe Biden condemning “the unspeakable brutality” of the 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

“One year later, Vice President [Kamala] Harris and I remain fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel and its right to exist,” Biden said.

“We support Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and Iran,” the president added, noting the U.S. role in responding to Iran’s most recent ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

“We will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely,” the president said of the 101 captives still in Gaza.

Biden condemned the “vicious surge in anti-semitism in America and around the world,” which he called “unacceptable.”

For Palestinians, too, Biden said Oct. 7 should be remembered “as a dark day.”

“Far too many civilians have suffered far too much during this year of conflict — and tens of thousands have been killed, a human toll made far worse by terrorists hiding and operating among innocent people,” he said.

“Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in security, dignity, and peace. We also continue to believe that a diplomatic solution across the Israel-Lebanon border region is the only path to restore lasting calm and allow residents on both sides to return safely to their homes.”

-ABC News’ Lauren Minore

Hamas marks Oct. 7 anniversary with rocket attack

Hamas released a statement Sunday to mark the first anniversary of its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The statement attributed to leader Yahya Sinwar and deputy leader Khalil Al-Hayya described the attack as a “glorious” operation that “shattered the illusions the enemy had created for itself.”

The Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw some 250 people taken to Gaza as hostages.

Monday’s statement said Hamas was ready “for an agreement that achieves the cessation of aggression, ends the siege and leads to a serious exchange deal,” accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “procrastinating and obstructing” negotiations.

Hamas claimed responsibility for rocket fire that set off alarms in Tel Aviv and other parts of central Israel on Monday. One projectile landed south of Tel Aviv and wounded at least two people, emergency responders said.

The rockets were fired from the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said 41,802 Palestinians have been killed in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, Matt Gutman and Sohel Uddin

Hezbollah vows to repel Israel despite ‘heavy’ losses

Hezbollah acknowledged “heavy” losses within its “leadership structure” and “military and material structure” during its ongoing conflict with Israel, in a statement issued Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.

The group said it is “confident” in the “ability of our resistance to repel the aggression” in Lebanon in a message posted to one of its official Telegram channels.

One year of war, the group claimed, has shown Israel to be “a fragile entity that is unable to survive and continue without American support.”

The U.S. and its allies “bear full responsibility for the killing, criminality, injustice and shocking human tragedies” experienced by the Palestinian and Lebanese people, the statement added.

-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor

