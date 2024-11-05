Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ reportedly heading to Max
While the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service is officially mum so far, The Hollywood ReportersaysJuror #2, likely the final film from 94-year-old Clint Eastwood, will debut on Max around December.
The straight-to-streaming moves made in the past by then-HBO Max were controversial in 2021 — when the studio’s entire lineup, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, debuted in theaters and on streaming on the same day. The strategy was both to build up the then-fledgling streaming service’s subscriber base and to service post-pandemic movie fans who were not ready to return to theaters.
That said, some in the industry griped the move took a toll on the films’ box office potential.
However, the trade says the Hollywood icon gave his blessing to the release plan for the older-skewing courtroom drama that stars Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.
Juror #2 has already had a limited theatrical release so that it can qualify for Oscar consideration, and the critics who’ve seen it have given the movie a 91% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Tom Holland is giving fans a major update on his forthcoming fourth Spider-Man film.
“All I can tell you is that it’s happening,” Holland said Wednesday on Good Morning America when asked about the latest news for his iconic web-slinging Marvel superhero while promoting his new nonalcoholic beer, Bero.
Holland said they’ve been working on the movie’s concept but now feel it’s “strong enough” to go ahead, revealing that shooting begins next summer.
“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”
Holland also shared his reaction to the news that former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, saying he’s “obviously delighted.”
The forthcoming Spider-Man 4 will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Holland has played the character in several ensemble MCU films, first in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and most famously in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers Endgame.
His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel’s Thor and Avengers films, is in talks to play the titular character in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming movie, according to Variety. Plot details have yet to be revealed, including whether the film will be live or animated. Wonka filmmaker Paul King is set to direct. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
Netflix has given Virgin River an early season 7 renewal ahead of its season 6 premiere on Dec. 19, the streaming service has announced. Season 6 will follow Mel and Jack, played respectively by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, as they take the next steps leading up to their wedding. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum, “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. … Season 7 will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.” …
Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Minari, has joined the season 2 cast of the Netflix anthology series Beef, opposite Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, the streamer has announced. Season 2, per Netflix, will center on a young couple that “witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.” The first season of Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, took home eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series …
Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack will guest star in season 2 of CBS’ Elsbeth, according to Variety. Metcalf will appear in the series’ eighth episode as Regina Coburn, “the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades,” per CBS. The following episode with feature McCormack as Tom Murphy, “the charismatic and charming founder of Heiwa Zen Center, an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent.” Elsbeth follows Carrie Preston‘s titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role …
On Wednesday, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society program announced its 2024 class of Sentinel Awards winners: TV shows “that inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”
This year’s class includes ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez.
The winners of the Norman Lear Center trophy will be honored at the official awards ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Laraine Newman on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.
Each of the shows were singled out for spotlighting various real-world issues. For example, The Morning Show was heralded for its depiction of abortion in the episode “The Kármán Line”; The Simpsons‘ “Night of the Living Wage” highlighted income disparity; mental health was center to Gen V‘s episode “#ThinkBrink.”
Newman said in a statement, “The Sentinel Awards celebrates the voices and stories that transcend TV and help shape our culture. Norman Lear’s work has touched countless lives, and I’m proud to celebrate the transformative impact of our craft.”
She added, “As we approach the November 5th election, it’s crucial to address the pressing issues facing voters, including significant topics like abortion, which will be honored for their portrayal onscreen at the Sentinel Awards. These narratives are more important now than ever.”