Clueless: Alicia Silverstone “alive and well” after eating a “mildly poisonous” fruit she found
Daniel Kroll/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress, but it’s obvious she was never a Girl Scout. If she had been, she’d know not to eat strange fruit one comes across in the wild.

However, that’s apparently what she did, according to a video on Instagram.

On Monday, the avowed vegan star posted a video of a fruit she came across in a garden on a London street, saying, “OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” adding it looks like a “tomahto.”

“I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether it was a tomato. It’s definitely not because look at these leaves,” she said, aiming her phone camera through a fence.

Internet sleuths quickly identified the plant as a solanum pseudocapsicum, which bears the poisonous fruit known as the Jerusalem or Christmas cherry.

Silverstone later followed her post with another stating, “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

Apart from the potentially hazardous practice of eating strange fruit, others just thought it was rude. “[Y]ou think it’s respectful to take something out of someones [sic] garden without their consent?? Where are your manners?” one respondent griped.

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator says he’ll testify against alleged stalker in her Netflix lawsuit
Netflix/Ed Miller

Richard Gadd, the man whose repeated run-ins with a stalker inspired his Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, says he’s willing to testify in defense of Netflix in a lawsuit filed by Fiona Harvey.

Harvey claims the show’s Martha character was based on her, and that the depiction of the stalker character in the show was exaggerated and has “ruined her life.”

Netflix is attempting to get the suit dismissed, and Gadd has issued a declaration in support of that attempt.

Gadd’s document says that the show, in which he plays Donny, isn’t a documentary, and while it is fictionalized, it is “emotionally true.”

Gadd insists, “My personal struggles with my sexual identity, and experiences with sexual abuse, harassment, and stalking, inspired me to write and star in the theatre version of Baby Reindeer, and subsequently, the [Netflix] Series.”

The performer details his history with Harvey, from a chance meeting at the pub in which he worked to her allegedly stalking him over two years.

Gadd says Harvey sent him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

He even attached “a fraction” of those to his declaration as proof.

He also insists, “I never intended the Series to identify any real person as Martha Scott,” including Harvey, claiming that she was the one who outed herself.

Referring to a recent Piers Morgan Uncensored appearance Harvey made, Gadd said, “[S]he claimed that she was the inspiration for the Martha character, and that she never sent me thousands of emails nor left me any voicemails.”

He insists, “She harassed and stalked me over several years, and … other individuals have contacted me … and said they were also harassed by Harvey, but all were too scared of her to come forward.”

Joan Vassos shares what she is looking for in a partner ahead of ‘Golden Bachelorette’
Disney/Ramona Rosales

“I’m very picky about a man being a gentleman,” first-ever The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, says in a new promo. “Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble.”

The video shows Vassos seated at the dining table with her loved ones, including her son, Nick, and daughter, Ally.

She asks her family for advice, including what questions to ask her suitors. Her son responds, “What are your three top priorities in life?”

At the end of the video, Vassos tells her kids that she isn’t planning on replacing their father, who died in 2021.

“I just want our family to be whole again,” she says. “So let’s cheers! Cheers to a great adventure.”

Vassos, who first appeared on Gerry Turner‘s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, spoke during the show about her 32-year marriage to her late husband and connected with Turner over their shared grief from losing their spouses.

In an Instagram post in January, she marked the three-year anniversary of her husband’s death, writing, “Some days it seems like it just happened and I can’t catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it. Other days it feels like he’s been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I’m afraid the memories are fading. I think that’s what scares me the most.”

“I always knew that the hole he left in the universe when he passed away could never be filled, but I didn’t realize that maybe people might just stop noticing it was there,” she added. “He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished.”

The Golden Bachelorette premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.

Michelle Pfeiffer to headline ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’
Courtesy Parmount Network

The rumors were true: Michelle Pfeiffer is joining Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe. The actress will headline The Madison, a project that had a working title of 2024.

Paramount Networks calls the series “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

In the announcement, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, called Pfeiffer “a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace” and “the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe.”

As reported back in May, both Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey were reportedly circling the follow-up to Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel shows 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1944

So far, no word has emerged about McConaughey’s involvement. 

In May, Puck News reported that the flagship show’s Kelly ReillyCole Hauser and Luke Grimes — who respectively play fan favorites Beth Dutton, her husband, Rip, and her brother, Kaycee — will be back in the saddle for what was then known as 2024.

There’s no official word on the trio’s return as of yet, as Yellowstone begins its ride into the sunset with the second part of its fifth and final season starting Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

