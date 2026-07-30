‘Clueless’ sequel series greenlit at Paramount+

‘Clueless’ sequel series greenlit at Paramount+
A photo of Alicia Silverstone. (Kristin Burns)

Paramount+ has some totally buggin’ news.

The streaming service has greenlit a sequel series to the classic ’90s film Clueless. Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her starring role as “it” girl Cher Horowitz in this new event series based on the teen comedy movie.

Silverstone will also executive produce the series. It is set to start production in LA in 2027.

The upcoming show picks up 30 years after the events of the original film. “Beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood — that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel ‘clueless’ all over again,” according to an official description.

The OC‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage wrote and will executive produce the series. It will be produced by CBS Studios. Amy Heckerling, who directed the 1995 film, will also executive produce alongside Robert Lawrence.

Clueless is coming home,” Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, said. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

Clueless celebrated its 30th anniversary in summer 2025. Additionally, the movie was recently added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

A Clueless sequel series was previously in development at Peacock. ABC Audio confirmed Peacock was no longer moving forward with the series back in April.

Along with Silverstone, the original movie starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Dan Hedaya.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Trying: The comedy series returns for its fifth season.

CBS
Big Brother: Watch the season 28 premiere of the reality competition series. 

Peacock
The Five Star Weekend: Jennifer Garner stars in the new drama series. 

Netflix
Little House on the Prairie: Laura Ingalls Wilder’s semi-autobiographical story is brought to the small screen in this new adaptation.

Movie theaters
Moana: The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated film follows a young woman who journeys to save her island.  

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass: Zoey Deutch stars in the new comedy film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colman Domingo says ‘Michael’ biopic ‘was not an easy shoot’
Colman Domingo says ‘Michael’ biopic ‘was not an easy shoot’
Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo is opening up about the making of the biopic Michael.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Domingo talked about what it was like to portray Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, in the biopic about the King of Pop.

“This was not an easy shoot, I will not shy away from that,” Domingo said. To transform into his character, Domingo wore heavy prosthetics and colored contact lenses, and shaved his mustache into a thin line.

Additionally, Michael underwent heavy script rewrites and many reshoots. As part of the changes, Domingo’s role became more integral to the film. The story evolved to center on the friction between Joe and Michael.

“Every time the film was changing in some way, shape or form, there were discussions with me just to make sure that we’re clear about the story we’re telling,” Domingo said.

Even though its production was different than any other project he had been a part of previously, Domingo said he is proud of the film.

“[The movie] has become an examination of how Michael became Michael, before we deal with anything else. Everyone thinks there’s one way to tell his story, and there isn’t. One can’t deny Michael’s genius and his extraordinary legacy in the music industry,” Domingo said.

Michael earned $217 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The film didn’t tell all of the pop star’s life story, however, leaving the door open for more to come.

When asked about making a sequel to Michael, Domingo said, “I will want to know what story we will be telling in part two.”

Michael is available to watch in theaters now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Andy Cohen on leaked audio from ‘Summer House’ season 10 reunion: ‘It’s disgusting and illegal’
Andy Cohen on leaked audio from ‘Summer House’ season 10 reunion: ‘It’s disgusting and illegal’
Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula and West Wilson from ‘Summer House.’ (Bravo)

Andy Cohen is addressing the Summer House fandom after audio from the season 10 reunion leaked online.

The Bravo producer took to Threads on Friday to respond to the fact that audio from the season 10 reunion taping, which occurred on Thursday, has leaked and spread widely online. Specifically, the audio features Summer House cast members West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula in a heated exchange.

“People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this,” Cohen wrote. “It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

Bravo posted a statement to its Instagram saying the network has launched a full investigation into how exactly the audio was leaked.

“The Summer House Reunion audio leak represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” the statement reads. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

The currently airing 10th season of Summer House has captured the zeitgeist due to a scandal that has been given the colloquial name “Scamanda.”

After months of rumors, Batula and Wilson confirmed they are in a relationship in posts made to Instagram on March 31. Batula is married to Summer House cast member Kyle Cooke, although they are divorcing. Wilson is Miller’s ex-boyfriend, and Batula was considered one of Miller’s close friends.

The Summer House season 10 reunion will air May 26 on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.