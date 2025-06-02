‘Clueless’ to celebrate 30th anniversary with theatrical rerelease

Paramount Pictures

Thirty years of Clueless? That’s totally buggin’!

Paramount Pictures has announced a global celebration for the 30th anniversary of the iconic ’90s comedy film Clueless.

The Amy Heckerling-directed movie was first released on July 19, 1995, and continues to have a strong fan base as the years go by. Because of this, Paramount Pictures has announced a slew of celebrations for the anniversary it’s dubbing Summer of Clueless, which includes a theatrical rerelease.

Clueless will return to the big screen nationwide in the U.S. on June 29 and June 30. Additionally, the film will head back to theaters in Ireland and the U.K. on June 27.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will also host an anniversary screening of the film on June 7 as part of its limited series Teen Movie Madness! A star-studded panel of guests will participate in a conversation after the screening, including Heckerling, stars Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer, costume designer Mona May and casting director Marcia Ross.

The legacy of Clueless will also be acknowledged by the city where the film is set. Sharona Nazarian, the mayor of Beverly Hills, California, is declaring July 19 to be Clueless Day. The celebration will feature a street festival with themed photo ops, a costume contest, food trucks and more.

“While many iconic films have been set in our city, CLUELESS stands out, not just as a defining film of the 1990s, but as a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate with new generations,” Nazarian said in a statement. “Its legacy endures because it’s both stylish and sincere, and because it’s rooted right here in Beverly Hills.”

Lea Michele returning to Broadway in ‘Chess’ revival
© Richard Phibbs

Lea Michele is headed back to Broadway.

Following her run in Funny Girl, which ended in 2023, the actress will be starring in the revival of Chess alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

The musical will feature a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and EGOT winner Tim Rice. It’ll reunite Michele with her Spring Awakening director, Michael Mayer.

The show centers on the rivalry between two elite chess players during the height of the Cold War: American Freddie Trumper, played by Tveit, and Russian Anatoly Sergievsky, played by Christopher. Michele plays Florence Vassey, the woman caught between them. The musical spun off the 1985 top five pop hit “One Night in Bangkok” by Murray Head.

Chess is set to debut on Broadway this fall.

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
Apple TV+

Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

