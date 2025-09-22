Coach shot after gunfire erupts during Texas youth baseball game
(HOUSTON) — A coach was shot after gunfire erupted at a youth baseball tournament in Texas on Sunday, local authorities said.
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office found the 27-year-old coach shot in the shoulder at The Rac baseball complex in Katy when they responded to multiple firearms complaints around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.
The coach was airlifted to a nearby hospital and has since been released, officials said.
Video of the incident shows players and coaches running for cover during a match after they hear shots ring out.
According to the sheriff’s office, three people were shooting at targets in the area and fired upon the baseball field.
Corbin Geisendorff, the assistant coach for the Texas Colts, told ABC Houston affiliate ABC13 that the scene was terrifying.
“There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn’t one shot,” Geisendorff said. “There’s bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It’s just unbelievable.”
Geisendorff recalled his interaction with the injured coach, who was working for another team.
“I actually went over to the gentleman and saw him, like, right there. I prayed over him,” Geisendorff said. “There was a gentleman who was already there. They used a belt to tourniquet his arm, you know, stop the bleeding really quick.”
Coaches present at Sunday’s shooting said they heard gunshots the previous morning, but they sounded distant.
The Rac complex issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday night, saying all activities on the fields were suspended until further notice.
“We are taking every step possible to ensure this does not happen again on our property. Any future practices or games at the facility are at a pause until law enforcement and our internal investigation has been completed to ensure the safety of all that visit the facility,” the statement read.
Local authorities have identified three people of interest but have not made any arrests. They said they do not believe it was a targeted shooting.
(ST. GEORGE, Utah) — A college student in Utah has died after falling off a balcony just days after the academic year began, according to the university and fire officials.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, fire officials and paramedics responded to reports of a “fall from a balcony” at Utah Tech University’s Campus View Student Housing, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said in a statement to ABC News.
The student — who has not been identified — was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where they died “due to the injuries sustained in the fall,” Stoker said.
The university said in a statement to ABC News that the community is “devastated by the loss of a member of our Utah Tech family” and that the student will be “deeply missed on campus.”
“We are thinking of the family and friends and will continue to support one another as we grieve together during this difficult time,” the university said.
Mental health professionals are available for students, faculty and staff “needing assistance processing this tragedy,” the university said.
Classes for the new academic year at Utah Tech began on Aug. 20, according to the school’s calendar.
The Utah Tech University Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Bill Pulte, the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, sent the Department of Justice two criminal referral letters last month about Cook last month regarding Cook’s properties in Georgia and Michigan.
Federal investigators have begun issuing subpoenas and are utilizing grand juries in both states as part of their investigation, the sources said.
As President Donald Trump seeks to reshape the balance of the Federal Reserve central banking system, Pulte’s allegations have become the basis of Trump’s effort to terminate Cook “for cause” — a controversial and legally fraught move that is actively being challenged in court.
In an Aug. 15 letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Special Attorney for Mortgage Fraud Ed Martin, Pulte alleged that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.” Pulte has claimed that the referral was based on publicly available information but has declined to comment about the tip that prompted his investigation. The first referral focused on Cook’s properties in Georgia and Michigan.
Reached for comment regarding the DOJ probe, attorneys for Cook said in a statement, “Predictably and recognizing the flaws in challenging their illegal firing of Governor Cook, the administration is scrambling to invent new justifications for its overreach.”
“This Justice Department — perhaps the most politicized in American history — will do whatever President Trump demands. He wants cover, and they are providing it,” said attorney Abbe Lowell. “The questions over how Governor Cook described her properties from time to time, which we have started to address in the pending case and will continue to do so, are not fraud, but it takes nothing for this DOJ to undertake a new politicized investigation, and they appear to have just done it again.”
Following the Aug. 15 referral, Martin sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jermone Powell encouraging him to fire Cook because of the ongoing investigation.
“At this time, I encourage you to remove Ms. Cook from your Board. Do it today before it is too late! After all, no American thinks it is appropriate that she serve during this time with a cloud hanging over her,” Martin wrote.
Days later, Trump attempted to fire Cook based on the allegations that she designated both her homes in Georgia and Michigan as her primary residence. Cook has denied wrongdoing, said she would continue to serve in her role, and sued to challenge Trump’s attempt to remove her.
“President Trump has no authority to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. His attempt to fire her, based solely on a referral letter, lacks any factual or legal basis. We will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action,” said Lowell.
Later that month, on Aug. 28, Pulte sent a second referral letter to the Department of Justice, alleging that Cook had made “multiple false representations” while serving as a Federal Reserve governor, including listing an apartment in Massachusetts as both an investment property and a second home.
In the following days, Pulte has made multiple comments on social media accusing Cook of crimes and calling for her prosecution, unusual steps during an ongoing investigation before any formal determinations of wrongdoing.
“The damage currently being done to the integrity of the Federal Reserve, by Lisa Cook and Jerome Powell, cannot be overstated,” he wrote in one post.
On Thursday, Pulte originally planned to hold a press conference in front of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. where he said he would share new information about Cook.
He later canceled the press conference, writing on social media, “Out of respect for the process, I will be delaying this press conference.”
(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) — Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.
Kevin Wade O’Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was “smoldering” in the bedroom, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office said investigators believe O’Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.
O’Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.
Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.
O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.
Attorney information for O’Neal wasn’t immediately available.