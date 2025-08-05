Coast Guard releases final report on deadly Titan submersible implosion

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Coast Guard has released its final report on the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible in June 2023, which killed five people on a deep-sea voyage to the Titanic wreckage.

The 335-page report, released Tuesday, comes nearly a year after the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation held a two-week hearing into the unprecedented implosion of the experimental vessel.

The board heard from more than two dozen witnesses during its September 2024 hearing. They included several former employees of OceanGate, whose co-founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those killed.

The main purpose of the hearing was to uncover the facts related to the implosion — including the submersible’s design, operation and safety protocols — to help determine the cause of the incident and make recommendations to prevent similar casualties. The board also set out to determine if there was any evidence of misconduct, negligence or violations by anyone licensed or certified.

Ahead of the report’s release, the Coast Guard said in June that its Marine Board of Investigation was in the “final portion of its analysis phase” as part of its over two-year probe, and that the report would come out once the commandant’s review was completed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the implosion and will make its own determination as to the probable cause. That investigation is ongoing.

In addition to Rush, those killed in the June 2023 implosion included French explorer and Titanic expert Paul Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

The submersible company suspended all exploration and commercial operations after the deadly implosion.

The Coast Guard’s hearing last year revealed one of the last messages sent from Titan to the surface vessel Polar Prince as the doomed submersible descended toward the ocean floor.

The short text messages were the only means of communication between the Titan crew and the personnel on the Polar Prince as the vessel attempted to reach the Titanic, which sits 3,800 meters below sea level.

At approximately 2,274 meters, the Titan sent the message, “All good here,” according to an animation created by the Coast Guard that showed the text communications.

The last communication from the submersible was sent at approximately 3,341 meters: “Dropped two wts,” meaning drop weights, according to the Coast Guard.

All communications and tracking from the submersible to Polar Prince were lost at 3,346 meters, according to the Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Chair Jason Neubauer revealed during the hearing that the master of the Polar Prince told them that in hindsight, he believes he felt the ship “shudder” around the time when communications with the sub were lost.

The Coast Guard also released footage during the hearing that showed Titan debris, including the tail cone, aft dome, aft ring, hull remnants and carbon fiber debris, on the seafloor. The footage was from a remotely operated vehicle, which located the Titan debris approximately 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic following a four-day search.

The Coast Guard heard lengthy testimony from David Lochridge, the former director of marine operations for OceanGate, who had raised concerns about the Titan’s carbon fiber hull.

“I knew that hull would fail,” Lochridge said during the hearing. “It’s an absolute mess.”

He also testified that the company wasn’t interested in scientific research and only cared about making money, and that Rush “liked to do things on the cheap.”

Issues and concerns with the Titan and its transport were revisited in testimony throughout the hearing.

In 2022, the thruster controls malfunctioned and caused the vessel to spin once it reached the Titanic depth, though the pilot was able to retrain it himself and they completed the dive. In another dive that year, a loud bang was heard as the Titan ascended. The NTSB determined that the hull’s strain response changed after this loud bang incident in subsequent dives, an agency official testified.

In 2023, the Titan partially sank four weeks before the implosion following a night of high seas and fog, according to the Coast Guard. Days before the implosion, passengers slammed against the vessel during resurfacing when the platform malfunctioned.

One former OceanGate employee testified that there were also concerns about having to tow the sub on the open seas when they switched to using the Polar Prince in 2023.

The Titan had 70 equipment issues in 2021 that needed correcting, and 48 more in 2022, according to the Coast Guard.

The submersible made 13 successful dives to the Titanic wreckage until its fatal implosion.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Georgia police dog dies after being left in hot car; deputy fired
Georgia police dog dies after being left in hot car; deputy fired
Dade County Sheriff’s Office

(DADE COUNTY, Ga.) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fired after a police dog died in their hot car, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, officials in Trenton said they “tragically lost our newest member of our K-9 team,” a bloodhound named Georgia.

The deputy responsible for Georgia allegedly left her alone in a patrol car on Sunday, with the heat index rising to around 100 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit, officials said.

While the deputy was inside the sheriff’s office, the car’s air conditioning compressor malfunctioned and the heat alarm in the vehicle “was not functioning,” officials said.

“Those two factors, coupled with K-9 Georgia being left unattended for what we considered to be an unacceptable amount of time, contributed to her passing,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy who left Georgia alone in the sweltering car is “no longer an employee of Dade County Sheriff’s Office.”

Moving forward, officials said any K-9 vehicle will be taken out of service “if ANY of the essential K-9 equipment isn’t in 100% working order” and that police dogs will “not be left in vehicles for extended periods of time during the summer.”

The incident will be handed over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office, who will determine if the deputy should face charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said their “hearts are aching at the loss” of Georgia — who was donated to the sheriff’s department by a local family.

“She was an amazing bloodhound who was sweet, goofy and had all the potential to be the ‘best of the best.’ She will be deeply missed by everyone at our office, and by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her,” the sheriff’s office said.

It remains unclear how long Georgia was left alone in the car.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Another hole has formed at Yellowstone National Park, geologists say
Another hole has formed at Yellowstone National Park, geologists say
Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images

(WYOMING) — More geological changes are occurring at Yellowstone National Park, as another hole forms in one of the park’s basins.

The hole is a blue water spring, discovered by geologists in April as they conducted routine maintenance of temperature logging stations at Norris Geyser Basin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The pool, located in the Porcelain Basin sub-basin west of a patch of vegetation known as “Tree Island,” was not there during their last visit to the area in the fall, according to the USGS.

The water is light blue in color and is about 1 foot deep below the rim. It’s geological features indicate it formed as a result of a hydrothermal explosion — an event caused by pressure changes that result from the transition of liquid water to steam, according to the USGS.

The pool measures about 13 feet in diameter and is surrounded by numerous small rocks about 1 foot across. The rocks are covered by light gray, sandy mud.

It is “not surprising” that a hydrothermal explosion occurred at the site, as it has happened several times in recent decades, according to the USGS. The North Geyser Basin is the “most dynamic” area in Yellowstone, the agency said.

High-resolution satellite imagery indicates that the hole was not present on Dec. 19, but images taken on Jan. 6 show a depression that had formed in the area. By Feb. 13, the pool had been filled with water, the satellite images show.

More will hydrothermal explosions will likely be recorded, as a monitoring station installed in 2023 can detect geophysical data indicating an explosion.

In April 2024, a “small” explosion at the Porcelain Terrace left a crater measuring several feet across in diameter, according to the USGS.

A hole that formed in Yellowstone’s Biscuit Basin, near Old Faithful, in July 2024 was also attributed to a hydrothermal explosion, according to the National Park Service.

While that hole likely formed in a single major explosive event, the newest thermal feature appears to have formed by multiple small events that initially threw rocks but later threw silica mud a short distance, creating a small pit that became filled with silica-rich water.

Geologists estimate that the feature probably started to develop on Dec. 25, with further activity occurring through late January and early February, according to the USGS.

Beneath Yellowstone National Park lies a complex and extensive volcanic system. The park is thoroughly monitored by the USGS and the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Armed bystander who helped confront Walmart stabbing suspect speaks out
Armed bystander who helped confront Walmart stabbing suspect speaks out
Derrick Perry speaks with ABC News on Good Morning America./ABC News

(TRAVESE CITY, Mich.) — A former Marine who helped confront the suspect in a stabbing rampage at a Walmart in Michigan is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview after the terrifying incident that authorities said was an act of terrorism.

Nearly a dozen people were randomly injured in the attack on Saturday before a group of citizens — including Derrick Perry, who was armed with a gun — helped prevent the suspect from leaving or harming others, authorities said.

“I didn’t think of anything other than trying to get him away from people and get him isolated and get him to put the knife down and just to kind of focus on me instead of everyone that was yelling and screaming in the background,” Perry, a married father of three, told “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The suspect allegedly entered the Walmart store in Traverse City, about 150 miles north of Grand Rapids, Saturday afternoon and began attacking people with a folding knife, authorities said.

“It appears that these were all random acts,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon, adding that the attacks began near the checkout area.

The victims range in age from 29 to 84 and include a Walmart employee, Shea said.

A group of citizens, including a firearm-wielding Perry, confronted the suspect in the parking lot in a dramatic scene that was captured on video by a bystander. A deputy then took the suspect — 42-year-old Bradford James Gille — into custody, authorities said.

“I commend them,” Shea said of the citizens who helped. “It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action.”

Gille was formally charged Monday with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He did not enter a plea during his arraignment, and a judge overseeing the hearing said an attorney will be appointed to represent him.

Magistrate Tammi Rodgers set Gille’s bail at $100,000 cash and ordered him to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 6 and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12.

The magistrate granted the prosecutor’s request for high bail for Gille, alleging that he had committed “one of the most serious crimes that one could commit in the state of Michigan.”

Prosecutors said each charge against Gille carries a possible life sentence if he is convicted.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.