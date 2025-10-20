Coast Guard surges operations on the Rio Grande River

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_coastguard_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>Coast Guard crews patrol the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas Oct. 18, 2025. USCG</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) — The United States Coast Guard is deploying more resources to the U.S. southern border on the Rio Grande River, according to the agency.</p><p>The surge operation, known as “Operation River Wall,” will add more boats on a 260-mile stretch of the river in southeastern Texas that makes up part of the U.S.-Mexico border to ensure operational control of the border, according to USCG.</p><p>”U.S. Coast Guard is the best in the world at tactical boat operations and maritime interdiction at sea, along our coasts, and in riverine environments,” said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard. “Through Operation River Wall, the Coast Guard is controlling the U.S. southern border along the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas.”</p><p>The move, according to the Coast Guard, also puts more tactical teams and other resources in the area to combat any drug smuggling that occurs.</p><p>Since the start of the administration, the Coast Guard has “tripled” its presence and patrols along the southern border with several surge operations on the West Coast.</p><p>The Coast Guard has “diverted aircraft, cutters, small boats and crews under its operational control to the southern border, increasing the illegal alien apprehension rates by 75% with multiple smuggling attempts continuing to occur each night,” according to a news release from March.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Trump says Smithsonian should portray America’s ‘Brightness,’ not ‘how bad Slavery was’
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed the White House is conducting a review of the Smithsonian museums and expressed frustration over their portrayal of dark parts of America’s history, including slavery.
“The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
“We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made,” Trump added. “This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”
The Smithsonian declined to comment.
ABC News reported last week that the White House planned to do a wide-ranging review of the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibitions and operations ahead of America’s 250th anniversary next year.
In a letter sent to Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, the White House wrote that it wants to ensure that the museums “reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story.”
When Trump visited The National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2017, he had a different opinion about the discussion of slavery in the museum.
In his remarks that day he praised Bunch, the current secretary of the Smithsonian who was then the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Trump referred to the museum as “incredible,” “done with love,” and a “truly great museum.”
He praised abolitionist figures Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. He even recounted a story he’d learned about a runaway slave. He called the tour of the museum “a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms.”
The White House review is said to be focused on eight museums, including The National Museum of African American History and Culture, The National Museum of American History, The National Museum of Natural History, The National Museum of the American Indian, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, The National Air and Space Museum, the National Portrait Gallery and The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.
Trump signed an executive order back in March directing Vice President JD Vance and Interior Department Secretary Doug Burgum to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the Smithsonian.
Last week, ABC News visited the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History and National Museum of African American History and Culture, and took photographs of multiple exhibits displayed information and historical artifacts about slavery, segregation and the civil rights movement.
ABC News’ Averi Harper, Hannah Demissie and Emily Chang contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Florida judge rules Epstein grand jury records will remain sealed
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in Florida denied one of three Justice Department requests to unseal grand jury records tied to federal investigations into Epstein, according to a public order released Wednesday.
The request is one of three made by the Justice Department to judges in New York and Florida seeking to unseal records from federal investigations into Epstein.
According to the order by District Judge Robin Rosenberg, the records the department sought to unseal related to grand juries convened in West Palm Beach in 2005 and 2007 that had investigated Epstein.
Judge Rosenberg faulted the Justice Department for failing to outline sufficient arguments to justify the unsealing of the records, which are normally protected under strict secrecy rules.
Rosenberg’s opinion states her “hands are tied” given existing precedent in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals which only permits the disclosure of such grand jury materials under narrow exceptions.
She further denied a request to transfer the issue into the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York, where two judges are separately mulling over similar motions from the department seeking to unseal grand jury records tied to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order.
Meanwhile, a federal judge in New York denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to review grand jury testimony related to Epstein.
“It is black-letter law that defendants generally are not entitled to access to grand jury materials,” U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote.
Maxwell’s lawyers requested access to the sensitive grand jury records to determine if Maxwell would take a position on the records’ release.
Judge Engelmayer wrote that there is no “compelling necessity” for Maxwell to review the records. An objection from Maxwell into unsealing the records could further complicate the process of potentially releasing the records.
“She has not shown, or attempted to show, that the grand jury materials in her case are apt to reveal any deficiency in the proceedings leading to her indictment,” he wrote.
Judge Engelmayer noted that he plans to “expeditiously” review the transcripts himself and would consider providing an excerpt or synopsis to Maxwell’s lawyers.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Texas Democrats to return to state, clearing way for new congressional maps
(AUSTIN, Texas) — Texas House Democrats confirmed on Monday morning that they are returning to Austin after a two-week standoff with Republicans over proposed congressional maps, potentially clearing the way for Republicans to approve changes that could net Republicans as many as five new House seats next year.
The Democrats did not confirm any specific action they plan to take on or off the House floor, but they say that they are going to build a “legal case against the discriminatory map”. The new maps are widely expected to be hit by lawsuits if they pass the legislature.
“We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation — reshaping the entire 2026 landscape,” Democratic Caucus chair state Rep. Gene Wu said in a statement. “We’re returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans’ plans than when we left.”
After the Texas state legislature began a second special legislative session on Friday and failed still to meet quorum, Republican legislators are expected to try for a quorum Monday and then to work to advance proposed new congressional maps, which will have to once again pass through the House’s redistricting committee and procedural votes.
Separately, in California, days after Gov. Gavin Newsom formally announced plans to get new congressional maps to go before voters in November in a counter to Texas, the state legislature will convene on Monday from recess and is set to rapidly work on passing legislation to get the maps on the ballot. Republicans and anti-gerrymandering advocates plan to protest and to call out what they say is an unfair process.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.