Colin Farrell expresses willingness to do second season of ‘The Penguin’

HBO/Macall Polay

Colin Farrell is open to exploring more of the criminal underworld in The Penguin.

After a stint as underworld criminal Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the hit HBO show, Farrell expressed an openness to returning to the show in the right situation in an interview published Sunday. Farrell’s role was a reprisal of the Penguin, which he first played in 2022’s The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s reluctant hero.

“If there’s a great idea [for season 2], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was in the first season, of course I would do it,” Farrell said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Penguin, which debuted in September and recently released its final episode of the first season, centers around Farrell’s character, a villain overlord in Gotham.

Farrell said much of his decision to continue in the role is focused on the audience reception.

“For me, the bar for success is not very high. It’s, ‘Do most people like it?’ — just the simplicity of that. I love being in things that are critically approved — it’s much better than the alternative — but I’ve been around long enough [to know] that it’s the audience who are really the most important critics,” Farrell told the outlet.

Farrell starred in The Penguin alongside Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell and more. The actor also expressed gratitude for the role and its rich history.

“I always loved the material, and it was never lost on me the privilege I felt to inhabit a character that’s lived so long in comic book form originally and then through various iterations on TV and in film,” he told the outlet.

Alice Oseman talks “evolution” of ‘Heartstopper’ season 3
L-R: Joe Locke, Alice Oseman and Jenny Walser (Photo by Netflix/Sama Kai)

Season 3 of Heartstopper debuted Oct. 3, quickly claiming a spot on Netflix’s top 10 and racking up exceedingly positive reviews. The beloved teen romance, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as boyfriends Nick and Charlie, is being praised for its handling of deeper themes including mental health, gender identity, sex and intimacy. 
 
“It was quite scary for us to put it out there because it is an evolution of Heartstopper,” series creator Alice Oseman tells ABC Audio of the new episodes. “It’s doing a lot of new things that the previous seasons didn’t do before and we didn’t really know how the fans would react to that. But the response seems to have been really positive, and everyone’s been so excited and happy with the story.”
 
Thursday, Oct. 17, is Spirit Day, an anti-bullying movement for LGBTQ youth, and Heartstopper deals with the trauma of bullying in Charlie’s mental health journey this season. The first half focuses on Charlie seeking treatment, while the second half follows Nick and Charlie as they grow closer than ever. Oseman says she wanted to focus on the “very relatable anxieties” teenagers have around having sex for the first time, as well as the importance of communication and consent.

While season 4 has yet to be greenlit by Netflix, Oseman says she feels hopeful about the prospect and that there are lots of people in the process “working really hard to try and make it happen.”
 
In the meantime, there’s still more story to tell when it comes to the graphic novels on which the series is based. Oseman is hard at work on Volume 6 of the series, with new pages posted online on the 1st, 11th and 21st of each month.
 
“Volume 6 is going to be very focused on Nick and Charlie thinking about the future and the fact that Nick is about to go to university and their school life together is coming to an end, and they’re both really, really scared about that,” she says. “Everything’s going to massively change for them.”
 
“There’s a lot more to come and I’m very excited,” Oseman says.

The one where ‘Friends’ fanatics put their fandom to the test
HBO Max

The TV sitcom Friends is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Max is marking the occasion with a four-part competition series, titled Fast Friends.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes,” according to the streaming service. “The winning team will be crowned the ultimate Friends fans.”

The game show will be shot at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City beginning in October.

Fast Friends will stream on Max, which is also celebrating Friends‘ 30th anniversary with bonus content, a TikTok filter, in-app surprises and more.

Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry, premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC, becoming one of the network’s biggest shows.

Adria Arjona on ‘Blink Twice’ and her very busy summer
Amazon MGM Studios

In a summer of twisters, animated emotions and, of course, superheroes, the modestly budgeted film Blink Twice has performed well and gotten strong reviews.

Many have praised first-time director and writer Zoë Kravitz’s handling of the intriguing thriller about a couple of women who think they’re on a dream vacation on a billionaire’s private island, but soon find it’s too good to be true. 

Kravitz’s real-life boyfriend, Channing Tatum, plays Slater, the cad in question.

One of those praising Zoë is Adria Arjona (AH-dree-ah are-HO-nah), who tells ABC Audio, “This is a hard movie, I think, for any director to direct, let alone the first-time director.” 

She says Zoë “just was a pro at nailing the tone and finding the satire and the comedy and the darkness and the excitement and the element of fun that this island … embodies.”

Adria plays Sarah, one of the beauties on the island competing for Slater’s attention. “I mean, a woman competing with another woman — that’s, like, so gross,” Adria says.

“Like, there’s nothing uglier than a woman competing with another woman. I read it and I was like, ‘Oof.’ But again, that was the part that kind of challenged me.”

Arjona recently starred in the Netflix action-comedy Hit Man opposite Glen Powell; she’s part of the cast of the acclaimed Disney+ Star Wars series Andor; and she has four other films in the works. “It’s really exciting that I get to reach so many people, and people are excited to watch me,” she says. 

That said, she adds, “I’m having really interesting conversations with strangers. Sometimes that can get scary. I’m not gonna lie. … Yeah, it’s really exciting.” 

 

