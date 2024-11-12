Colin Farrell expresses willingness to do second season of ‘The Penguin’

HBO/Macall Polay

Colin Farrell is open to exploring more of the criminal underworld in The Penguin.

After a stint as underworld criminal Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the hit HBO show, Farrell expressed an openness to returning to the show in the right situation in an interview published Sunday. Farrell’s role was a reprisal of the Penguin, which he first played in 2022’s The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s reluctant hero.

“If there’s a great idea [for season 2], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was in the first season, of course I would do it,” Farrell said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Penguin, which debuted in September and recently released its final episode of the first season, centers around Farrell’s character, a villain overlord in Gotham.

Farrell said much of his decision to continue in the role is focused on the audience reception.

“For me, the bar for success is not very high. It’s, ‘Do most people like it?’ — just the simplicity of that. I love being in things that are critically approved — it’s much better than the alternative — but I’ve been around long enough [to know] that it’s the audience who are really the most important critics,” Farrell told the outlet.

Farrell starred in The Penguin alongside Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell and more. The actor also expressed gratitude for the role and its rich history.

“I always loved the material, and it was never lost on me the privilege I felt to inhabit a character that’s lived so long in comic book form originally and then through various iterations on TV and in film,” he told the outlet.

