Colin Farrell opens up about son James’ life with Angelman syndrome

Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Colin Farrell is opening up about his son James‘ Angelman syndrome diagnosis and what he’s doing to help others with intellectual disabilities.

“I want the world to be kind to James,” Farrell told People of his eldest child, who is nonverbal. “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder primarily affecting the nervous system, which results in delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, and problems with movement and balance, with seizures being typical occurrences.

The NIH estimates that 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 people are affected by Angelman syndrome and life expectancy “appears to be nearly normal.”

With James’ 21st birthday approaching in September, Farrell noted that many support systems for families with children with disabilities expire with this milestone.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” he said. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

To help combat this, Farrell is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, which, according to the organization’s website, “is committed to transforming the lives of individuals and families living with intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy, and innovative programs.”

The actor said he’s wanted to do something like this for years and that it was a “no-brainer” decision to do something to honor James, and to help others like him succeed in having autonomy in their lives and a sense of community.

Farrell said James has “worked so hard all his life” adding, “I’m proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colman Domingo on brotherhood, bringing prison arts programs to the mainstream in ‘Sing Sing’
Black Bear Pictures, Marfa Peach Company, Edith Productions

Colman Domingo‘s worked alongside mainstream actors, but in Sing Sing, out now, he joins a group of incarcerated men who’ve been flexing their acting chops behind bars.

Colman portrays writer Divine G, who was imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. His character co-founds and finds purpose in Rehabilitation Through the Arts, a theater group that produces and acts in plays within the prison.

With his new role, Colman brings awareness to RTA and its members, some of whom co-star in the movie. But he says he didn’t feel pressured to bring their stories to the big screen.

“If anything, the pressure I had was that as one of the producers, I wanted to make sure that everyone was cared for and to make sure with my producer team … we were doing it right and making sure that everyone felt seen and heard, valued, in the work we’d done,” he says.

Colman adds it was important to him to display the brotherhood in RTA.

“That was always at the top of my brain because I think that that’s what they found,” he says. “I see these men in here … doing plays and all, but it’s also helping them have breakthroughs in their lives, become more vulnerable, deal with trauma and all that stuff.”

“For me, showing Black and brown men doing the work when there’s many obstacles, especially the container that you’re in, is a bit revolutionary,” he continues. “The idea of one man holding another man’s hand or heart … and saying, ‘You’re beautiful, king.’ We need to do that for each other. … Who else is going to look out for Black and brown men, but us? Who’s going to do work and be accountable to each other?” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ will be back in December
Netflix

Squid Game, the phenomenon that ranks as Netflix’s biggest show ever, will be back with season 2 on Dec. 26, Netflix has announced in a new teaser.

In a video clearly timed for the Summer Olympics, a group of runners take their marks on a track and launch, but as their legs are shown pumping at pace, they’re joined on the track by increasing numbers of panicked people running chaotically, wearing the show’s familiar green sweatsuits.

One by one, the Squid Game players fall, as the camera tracks by a podium. Observing the chaos is the black-clad games master, known as The Front Man, flanked by red-suited guards familiar to fans of the show.

“It’s been three years,” the man in black says in Korean through a voice modulator. “Do you want to play again?”

A tag at the end of the season 2 teaser, complete with that creepy Red Light/Green Light statue, then advertises a third and final season will debut in 2025.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17, 2021. According to the streaming service, viewers binged more than 2.2 billion hours of the series.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator says he’ll testify against alleged stalker in her Netflix lawsuit
Netflix/Ed Miller

Richard Gadd, the man whose repeated run-ins with a stalker inspired his Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, says he’s willing to testify in defense of Netflix in a lawsuit filed by Fiona Harvey.

Harvey claims the show’s Martha character was based on her, and that the depiction of the stalker character in the show was exaggerated and has “ruined her life.”

Netflix is attempting to get the suit dismissed, and Gadd has issued a declaration in support of that attempt.

Gadd’s document says that the show, in which he plays Donny, isn’t a documentary, and while it is fictionalized, it is “emotionally true.”

Gadd insists, “My personal struggles with my sexual identity, and experiences with sexual abuse, harassment, and stalking, inspired me to write and star in the theatre version of Baby Reindeer, and subsequently, the [Netflix] Series.”

The performer details his history with Harvey, from a chance meeting at the pub in which he worked to her allegedly stalking him over two years.

Gadd says Harvey sent him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

He even attached “a fraction” of those to his declaration as proof.

He also insists, “I never intended the Series to identify any real person as Martha Scott,” including Harvey, claiming that she was the one who outed herself.

Referring to a recent Piers Morgan Uncensored appearance Harvey made, Gadd said, “[S]he claimed that she was the inspiration for the Martha character, and that she never sent me thousands of emails nor left me any voicemails.”

He insists, “She harassed and stalked me over several years, and … other individuals have contacted me … and said they were also harassed by Harvey, but all were too scared of her to come forward.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.