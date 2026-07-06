Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series

Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
A photo of Diane Guerrero (Netflix.) | KJ Apa attends the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) | A photo of Colin Woodell. (Chelsea Lauren)

The latest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben’s works is headed to TV screens.

Netflix has announced that Colin Woodell will star in the upcoming drama Myron Bolitar. The show will be based on writer Coben’s longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero will also star in the upcoming series.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Woodell’s Myron Bolitar is described as “a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end,” according to Netflix. “Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court.”

Apa is set to play Win Lockwood, a character who is “born into extraordinary privilege.” He “walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he’s the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble,” according to the streamer.

Guerrero will portray Esperanza Diaz, “a former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check,” according to Netflix.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

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Jason Bateman, David Harbour unpack Clark and Floyd’s relationship in ‘DTF St. Louis’
Jason Bateman, David Harbour unpack Clark and Floyd’s relationship in ‘DTF St. Louis’
Jason Bateman as Clark and David Harbour as Floyd in ‘DTF St. Louis.’ (Tina Rowden/HBO)

(SPOILER ALERT) We’re over halfway through HBO’s miniseries DTF St. Louis, and the twists don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

By the end of episode 4, which aired Sunday on HBO, Floyd (David Harbour) has passed his physical, and his best friend Clark (Jason Bateman) and wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini), have successfully gotten him life insurance.

One of the key parts of this episode is the bromance between Clark and Floyd. Despite Clark having an affair with Carol, the show takes great pains to show that the men genuinely care for each other. In fact, Clark says that he loves Floyd. Are we to take this as just friendship, or perhaps something more? Bateman told ABC Audio this is a question that will be answered throughout the rest of the season.

“He’s in a place in his life where he’s open to anything and everything that will provide him a more fulsome life. Something that just feels a little bit more involved than what he’s been in,” Bateman said. “It’s a dangerous place for anyone to be in if you don’t have the skills to recognize bad coming.”

Bateman continued, saying that Clark is “very trusting and he’s open and he is very desperate, and those are the ingredients for a compelling show.”

As for what that means for Clark and Floyd’s relationship, Bateman said, “The Floyd relationship is something that is really fulfilling for him. Where that goes you’ll have to see, but he’s open to any direction.”

Harbour also gave a tease for what fans can expect from the characters in the show’s final episodes.

“There’s a lot of stuff in those last three episodes between me and Clark that is very special. They’re my favorite stuff in the series,” Harbour said. “It’s very complex and dense.”

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50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu
50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu
50 Cent headshot (G-Unit Film & Television)

While many men wish death upon 50 Cent, he now spends much of his time working on documentary series. The latest project on his slate focuses on his own life and is set to premiere on Hulu.

The untitled series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation and G-Unit Film & Television, with Mandon Lovett at the helm as director. The three-part project will chronicle 50 Cent’s rise from the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to global superstardom. It will give insight into his evolution across music, business and film, and how he has “consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” according to a press release.

“Positive vibes. focus on the win,” 50 wrote while announcing the news on Instagram. He serves as executive producer with Lovett, showrunner Patrick Altema, and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The project adds to 50 Cent’s list of documentary work, which include Sean Combs: The Reckoning for Netflix and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast for Starz, both of which he executive produced. Gang Wars is currently in development for A&E.

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