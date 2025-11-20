Colleen Hoover opens up about ‘It Ends With Us’ legal drama

Colleen Hoover attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover is opening up about how she feels about the ongoing legal battle between the movie adaptation’s stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In a new interview with Elle, Hoover says, “It feels like a circus. When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”

She says that even though she has her own story to tell, she’d rather “stay removed from the negativity.”

But she does admit that the controversy that followed the film has tainted the way she views her novel.

“I can’t even recommend it anymore,” she tells Elle. “I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it. I’m almost embarrassed to say I wrote it. When people ask what I do, I’m just like, ‘I’m a writer. Please don’t ask me what I wrote.'”

Hoover’s most recent film adaptation, Regretting You, is in theaters now. That will be followed by adaptations for Reminders of Him and Verity in 2026.

On Nov. 3 a federal judge formally ended Baldoni’s $400 million counterclaim against Lively. Baldoni and Lively have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Lively’s case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is still expected to go to trial in March 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ stars say Selena Gomez is ‘Emmy worthy,’ unpack season 2 finale
Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

(SPOILER ALERT) A huge secret about Selena Gomez‘s character, Alex Russo, was revealed in the season 2 finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

All season 2 episodes of the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series arrived on Disney+ on Wednesday. This includes the two-part finale, which revealed Alex is the mother of the young wizard and star of the sequel series, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).

Brown and David Henrie, who stars as Justin Russo, spoke to ABC Audio about the emotional finale.

The truth of Billie’s parentage is revealed after Alex cries while seeing Billie in pain. Her tears cause the spell that wiped the Russo family’s memory to break, allowing everyone to remember Billie is Alex’s daughter.

“Very emotional thing to film for me,” Brown said. “Ms. Selena was so great, so it was really easy to feed off of her. She was such a great scene partner, and I’m just so excited for everyone to see the lore. I myself was shocked.”

Henrie says Brown “and Selena brought Emmy-worthy performances. Seriously, like, I think we’re gonna win an Emmy this season. And if we do, it’s in large thanks to you and Selena’s performance at the end there.”

The actor said watching Gomez perform the emotional scene was a full-circle moment going back to the 2009 film Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.

“There’s an end scene in that movie where she has to get very emotional because she realizes that my character forgot who she is. It’s a tear-jerking moment and she couldn’t get the tears going on set,” Henrie said. “She got it eventually, but [it] was difficult. And now, present day, the script said her tear had to be a certain place on her cheek, and she is now so good, and her talent is so honed in, that she got the tear on the place where it was written to be on her cheeks. That’s how good she was.”

Watch the new trailer for ‘The Beatles Anthology’ series
Artwork for ‘The Beatles Anthology’/ (courtesy of Disney+)

Disney+ is bringing back The Beatles’ Anthology series in November, and now, they are giving fans a look at the project.

The streaming service has released a trailer for The Beatles Anthology, a restored and remastered version of ABC’s 1995 documentary that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr telling stories of their life and career as The Beatles. The original series was made up of eight parts, but the new version has been expanded to include a ninth installment that features previously unseen footage of McCartney, Harrison and Starr in the ’90s as they created the original Anthology series and albums.

Episodes 1-2 of The Beatles Anthology will debut Nov. 27, with episodes 7-9 debuting Nov. 28.

The Beatles are also revisiting The Beatles Anthology music with the Nov. 21 release of the Anthology Collection, featuring the original three Anthology albums plus a new fourth installment, Anthology 4. It will be released digitally and as a 12-LP or eight-CD collection.

The collection includes “Free as a Bird,” which was part of Anthology 1, and “Real Love,” which was part of Anthology 2. Both tracks, which at the time were the first new songs from The Beatles in 25 years, have been remixed by original producer Jeff Lynne. The new set also includes the band’s 2023 release, “Now and Then.”

Anthology 4 will also be released on its own as a three-LP or two-CD set featuring 36 tracks, including 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, and other rare recordings.

Amanda Seyfried says Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney should join her in a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney attend the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 27, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia. Sabrina Carpenter seen in SoHo on Nov. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried wants to bring a couple of superstars into the Mamma Mia! family.

The actress shared she thinks Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney could join her in a potential third Mamma Mia! film in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal,” Seyfried said.

While the sequel film hasn’t been officially greenlit, Seyfried has shared her hopes for what a third Mamma Mia! film could be like.

“I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids,” Seyfried said. “Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter. And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

As for the parts of the story she is sure about, Seyfried says she knows “the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter.”

The actress continued, saying that “Meryl [Streep] is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around. And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.