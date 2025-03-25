Collinsville man charged with pornography

On March 22, 2025, investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 89 Terry Court, Apartment #3, Collinsville, VA, as part of an active investigation into the possession of child pornography.

This investigation was initiated following a cybertip received through the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (SOVA ICAC) Task Force. Through investigative efforts, Jabari ROSS, 18 years of age was identified as a suspect leading to the issuance of the search warrant.

Upon arrival at the residence, Investigators made contact with ROSS and conducted a search. A forensic examination of electronic devices conducted by investigators uncovered multiple explicit images of prepubescent children in a sexually suggested state. As a result, ROSS was arrested and charged with twelve (12) counts of possession of child pornography which is a felony in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-374.1 – Possess Obscene Material Using Minors (12 counts)

Additional electronic devices were seized from the residence and are undergoing forensic analysis.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming pending further examination of the evidence.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children from exploitation and holding offenders accountable. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with the SOVA ICAC Task Force and other law enforcement partners to combat crimes against children.