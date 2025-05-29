Collinsville vape store robbed

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On Tuesday, May 28, 2025, at approximately 1:50 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call reporting a robbery at the Infinity Tobacco and Vape Store located at 2419 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, Virginia.

A white male entered the store and demanded money from the employee. The male suspect kept one hand in his pocket, leading the employee to believe he was armed. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot.

Deputies were in close proximity to the location when the call was received and quickly responded. A white male matching the suspect’s description was located behind the store and was taken into custody without incident. The stolen currency was recovered.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile; therefore, his name will not be released. He was charged with robbery and concealment of identity

The juvenile was transported to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville, Virginia where he will be held until his next court proceeding.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.

(Photo: Courtesy Star News)