Collinsville vape store under investigation

Welfare Check Leads to Narcotics Investigation at Collinsville Business

Collinsville, VA – On July 1, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the Point Tobacco & Vape store located at 2854 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front door of the business unsecured. Inside, they located an individual who appeared to be either asleep or unconscious. While checking on the individual’s welfare, deputies observed in plain view a substantial quantity of suspected marijuana, marijuana-based products, and packaging materials commonly associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Based on these observations, investigators obtained a search warrant for the premises. During the service of the search warrant, additional suspected marijuana products were recovered, along with evidence indicating that individuals had been residing inside the store. Investigators also discovered that the business was operating without a valid Henry County business license.

This investigation is ongoing, and the suspected marijuana will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for crimes. Reward amounts are determined based on the nature and value of the information provided.