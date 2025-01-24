Colman Domingo says he’s ‘a little more measured’ following second Oscar nomination

Colman Domingo says he’s ‘a little more measured’ following second Oscar nomination
Disney/Randy Holmes

Colman Domingo earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the A24 film Sing Sing. It’s his second straight nod in the Best Actor category after getting nominated for his role in Rustin last year.

“I hugged my husband and we continued to have coffee, and then all the calls came in…,” he told Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi of his reaction to the Oscar nod, noting he even went on with his plan to go to the gym. “I really do believe that like people at the gym thought it was surprising to see me there. I was like, ‘No, no, I need to do something to ground me for the day.'”

“I’m a little more measured, instead of being shot out of a cannon,” he said. “I feel like I just want to take it in a different way and make sure I’m absolutely present for every moment to remember what the moon and the stars look like, to remember everyone’s sound, and read every single text… I don’t want to be overwhelmed by it. I want to be in it.”

Domingo portrays the role of Divine G in Sing Sing, a story that brings awareness to the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. His character co-founded the program, which helps people in prison develop critical life skills through the arts.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone was cared for and to make sure with my producer team … we were doing it right and making sure that everyone felt seen and heard, valued, in the work we’d done,” Colman told ABC Audio of his role as producer. 

Sing Sing is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song for “Like a Bird.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Those we lost
The Year in Entertainment 2024: Those we lost

Here’s a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2024:

January
January 4 — Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins actress, 100
January 13 — Joyce Randolph, The Honeymooners actress, 99
January 20 — Norman Jewison, director of Moonstruck, 97
January 29 — Sandra Milo, actress, 90
January 29 — Hinton Battle, Tony winner, 67
January 30 — Chita Rivera, Tony winner, 91

February
February 1 — Mark Gustafson, co-director of Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio, 64
February 1 — Carl Weathers, Rocky actor, 76
February 5 — Toby Keith, country music singer, 62
February 27 — Richard Lewis, stand-up comedian, 76

March
March 15 — Joe Camp, Benji creator, 84
March 16 — David Seidler, Oscar-winning screenwriter, 86
March 21 — Ron Harper, Planet of the Apes actor, 91
March 30 — Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, 27

April
April 5 — Cole Brings Plenty, Yellowstone actor, 27
April 10 — O.J. Simpson, football star and former murder suspect, 76
April 12 — Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola, 87
April 18 — Mandisa, American Idol contestant, 47

May
May 2 — Susan Buckner, Patty Simcox in Grease, 72
May 5 — Bernard Hill, played Captain Edward Smith in Titanic, 79
May 9 — Roger Corman, film director, 98
May 16 — Dabney Coleman, 9 to 5 actor, 92
May 23 — Morgan Spurlock, Super Size Me documentarian, 53
May 25 — Richard M. Sherman, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” writer, 95

June
June 11 — Tony Mordente, West Side Story actor, 88
June 20 — Donald Sutherland, actor, 88

July
July 1 — Robert Towne, screenwriter, 89
July 11 — Shelley Duvall, The Shining actress, 75
July 12 — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, 96
July 13 — Shannen Doherty, Charmed actress, 53
July 13 — Richard Simmons, fitness instructor and TV personality, 76
July 18 — Bob Newhart, stand-up comedian and actor, 94

August
August 14 — Gena Rowlands, A Woman Under the Influence actress, 94
August 15 — Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares host, 98
August 18 — Phil Donahue, talk show host, 88
August 21 — John Amos, Good Times actor, 84

September
September 9 — James Earl Jones, actor and EGOT winner, 93
September 26 — John Ashton, Beverly Hills Cop actor, 76
September 27 — Dame Maggie Smith, actress, 89
September 28 — Kris Kristofferson, singer and actor, 88
September 30 — Gavin Creel, Tony winner, 48
September 30 — Ken Page, voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, 70

October
October 16 — Liam Payne, One Direction member, 31
October 25 — David Harris, Cochise in The Warriors, 75
October 29 — Teri Garr, Tootsie actress, 79

November
November 2 — Jonathan Haze, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, 95
November 3 — Quincy Jones, legendary record producer, 91

December
December 2 — Kyle Birch, rising West End actor, 26
December 22 — Geoffrey Deuel, played Billy the Kid in Chisum, 81

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’
‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’
Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa‘s latest role is a dream come to fruition.

The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DC Extended Universe films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU project by playing the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post that included past quotes about wanting to play the role.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” read his former quotes. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa captioned the post, “They called.”

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa’s post to his Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he wrote.

Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: “FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO.”

Gunn previously confirmed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, calling Alcock “a fantastically talented young actor.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Return of ‘Yellowstone’ lassos series-best rating for Paramount Network
Return of ‘Yellowstone’ lassos series-best rating for Paramount Network
Paramount Network

(SPOILERS) Fans really wanted to see what happened to Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton: The Sunday return of Yellowstone scored the best-ever season debut for the Paramount Network drama, ABC Audio has confirmed.

According to data from VideoAmp provided by Paramount Network, the first episode of season 5’s back half scored some 16.4 million viewers across both cable and its sister network CBS.

By comparison, the previous high-water mark for Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-Western was the season 5 premiere in November 2022, which was seen by 8.8 million viewers on Paramount Network and 10.3 million viewers across all platforms, according to the trade. 

For the record, Costner said he only learned what became of his John Dutton the morning after the show premiered, telling The Michael Smerconish Program, “I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee … I’m not in this season.'”

He added with a laugh of the character’s demise, “Doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it.”

That said, he added of the show’s producers, “They’re pretty smart people. … They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out.”

He also reiterated the shooting of his Horizon movies didn’t interrupt the shooting of Yellowstone, as was alleged. “There was room, but it was difficult for them to keep their schedule.”

“I didn’t leave. I didn’t quit,” Costner insisted. 

The debut episode brings to a head just how far John’s adopted son, Jamie, played by Wes Bentley, was willing to go to bring his dad down. 

Bentley tells ABC Audio his journey with the scheming character has been “wild and unexpected.”

He teases the fans, “I always think I know where it’s going. I think I know something about Jamie, and then I get surprised.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.