Colman Domingo to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Colman Domingo to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Disney/Randy Holmes

Colman Domingo will be honored at the Palms Springs International Film Awards, taking place during the annual festival in January. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s set to receive the actor Spotlight Award for his work in the movie Sing Sing.

“We are so thrilled to honor the remarkable talent of Colman Domingo at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for the second year in a row. In Sing Sing, Colman Domingo delivers another outstanding performance based on the true story of the wrongfully convicted Divine G, who finds purpose in prison through stage acting,” says Nachhattar Singh Chandi, chairman for the festival. “For this incredibly raw and captivating performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Colman Domingo.”

Colman is a repeat winner, as he won the award last year for his performance in the movie Rustin

The 2025 presentation is slated for Jan. 3, the second day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, starting Jan. 2 and ending Jan. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Selena Gomez shares she is unable to carry her own children: “Something I had to grieve”
Selena Gomez shares she is unable to carry her own children: “Something I had to grieve”
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared new details about her future journey to motherhood.

The singer and actress told Vanity Fair she is unable to carry her own children in an interview released on Monday.

“I haven’t ever said this … but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Selena said.

She said becoming a parent one day may not happen the way she originally envisioned it, but she is now “in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” Selena said. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. In 2015, she shared that she underwent chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune illness.

The pop star, who is in a relationship with Benny Blanco, had a firm plan to start a family by age 35 before she started dating him.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” Selena said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Selena also said she has “never been loved this way.”

“He’s just been a light,” Selena said. “A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper and more party at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island getaway
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper and more party at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island getaway
Gotham/WireImage

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a star-studded gathering at Taylor Swift‘s place in Rhode Island, but the tradition returned over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Back from the European leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor reunited with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and a bunch of pals at her Rhode Island mansion — the historic home that inspired her song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

People, TMZ and The Daily Mail reported that Travis and Taylor were joined by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; Travis’ brother Jason and his wife Kylie; Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea, 7; and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and their daughter Sterling, 3.

The last time Taylor and Travis had been seen together prior to the gathering was when Travis went to Taylor’s shows in Germany on July 13 and 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk
Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just debuted a video to commemorate the 85th birthday of Marvel Comics, honoring the creatives and their characters upon which the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built.

The video features interview snippets with the late Stan Lee, long the public face of the company, as well as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Angela Bassett — the first performer to be nominated for an Academy Award for a Marvel movie — and more.

There are also clips of now-classic Marvel movies like 2008’s Iron Man, 2012’s The Avengers and 2016’s Black Panther, plus sneak peeks of forthcoming films like Captain America: Brave New World, the team-up Thunderbolts, and Disney+ shows Daredevil: Reborn and the Wakanda Forever spin-off series Ironheart.

The comics label began in 1939 as Timely Comics, but was rebranded Marvel Comics in June 1961. Shortly thereafter, it created characters that became classics.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Feige says. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The end of the clip features Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen suited up in a scene from 2025’s Thunderbolts, plus the longest peek yet of Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus Ross transforming into his alter ego Red Hulk from Anthony Mackie‘s first movie as Captain America, which debuts in February 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.