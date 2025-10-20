Colman Domingo to voice the Cowardly Lion in ‘Wicked: For Good’

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_ColmanDomingo_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Colman Domingo attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)</figcaption></figure><p><strong>Colman Domingo</strong> will voice the Cowardly Lion in <em>Wicked: For Good</em>.</p><p>The actor announced he would provide the voice of the iconic character through an <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQCO_iukfM9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=23c031b8-7cd8-4733-b21a-a8539af118fb” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Instagram video</a> shared on Monday.</p><p>In the video, Domingo hides behind a lion stuffed animal before he reveals himself.</p><p>”See you in Oz,” Domingo says with a wink while surrounded by even more lion stuffed animals.</p><p>The film’s director, <strong>Jon M. Chu</strong>, recently revealed how he selected Domingo for the role in an interview with <a href=”https://deadline.com/2025/10/jon-m-chu-wicked-for-good-cynthia-erivo-ariana-grande-1236587870/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Deadline</a>. At the time, Chu was keeping Domingo’s identity a secret. He told the outlet he sent Domingo a direct message on Instagram asking him to be part of the <em>Wicked</em> sequel.</p><p>“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”</p><p>Chu previously said the identity of the Cowardly Lion’s voice actor would be kept a secret until the film’s premiere. He voiced excitement about fans finally learning the actor’s identity.</p><p>“Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild,” Chu said.</p><p>The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film <em>The Wizard of Oz</em>. He was portrayed by <strong>Bert</strong> <strong>Lahr</strong>. The character was teased in the most recent trailer for <em>Wicked: For Good</em>, which was released on Sept. 24.</p><p><em>Wicked: For Good</em> arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
In brief: ‘Weapons’ gets HBO Max release date and more
<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-17/E_inbriefgraphic.jpg" alt=""></figure><p><em>Weapons</em> is about to be streaming just in time for spooky season. The film <a href="https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/weapons-begins-streaming-exclusively-hbo-max-october-24″ target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">arrives</a> to HBO Max on Oct. 24. It will also debut on HBO linear on Oct. 25. <strong>Josh Brolin</strong>, <strong>Julia Garner</strong> and <strong>Alden Ehrenreich</strong> star in the film directed by <strong>Zach Cregger</strong>. It follows what happens when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night …</p><p><strong>Zendaya</strong> and <strong>Robert Pattinson</strong>'s upcoming rom-com has a release date. The A24 film <em>The Drama</em> will debut in theaters on April 3, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed. <strong>Alana Haim</strong>, <strong>Mamoudou Athie</strong> and <strong>Hailey Gates</strong> also star in the film from <em>Dream Scenario</em> director <strong>Kristoffer Borgli</strong>. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say its rumored the film will follow a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple's big day …</p><p><strong>Jake Lacy</strong> is set to join the upcoming series <em>Furious</em> at Hulu. <a href="https://deadline.com/2025/10/jake-lacy-cast-hulu-series-furious-1236590077/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Deadline</a> reports the actor has been added to the cast of the previously untitled series that is loosely inspired by the 1987 film <em>Black Widow</em>. <strong>Emmy Rossum</strong> will star in and executive produce the show, which also features <strong>Lola Petticrew</strong>, <strong>Scoot McNairy</strong> and <strong>Quincy Tyler</strong> <strong>Bernstine</strong> …</p>
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.