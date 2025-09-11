Colorado high school shooter was ‘radicalized by some extremist network,’ sheriff’s department says

Desmond Holly in a photo released by police. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — A 16-year-old student — who authorities say opened fire at his Colorado high school on Wednesday, wounding two classmates and then turning the gun on himself — was believed to be “radicalized by some extremist network,” officials with the local sheriff’s office said.

The gunfire at Evergreen High School broke out at about 12:24 p.m. local time, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Three students were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the gunfire, including the suspected shooter, who was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect died in a post on social media Wednesday evening.

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, Jefferson County Sheriff officials said during a press conference on Thursday. An image of the shooter was also released by officials.

Officials determined the weapon was a revolver that was “fired a lot.” Shots could be seen fired at windows and lockers, authorities said on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly went through the school trying to “find new targets,” but came upon “roadblocks” as doors were locked and he could not keep shooting victims, the sheriff’s department said.

While authorities are still looking into the shooter’s motive, they believe he was “radicalized by some extremist network,” and that he had a “mission,” officials said. Authorities said they are trying to better understand that network, and are searching his phone, home and locker to learn more on who he was communicating with before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday “no one has been released” from the hospital, despite earlier reports from hospital officials saying one of the injured had been released. 

Previously, authorities said on Wednesday a fourth student was also transported to the hospital with an unknown injury, but the sheriff’s office said on Thursday they “think it’s just three” who were injured.

The families of the victims are expected to release photos and statements on Thursday, officials said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was “devastated” by the shooting.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they grapple with this senseless act of violence,” Polis said.

After the shooting, the school was placed in a lockdown and officials swept the campus.

“This is the scariest thing you’d think could ever happen,” said Jefferson County sheriff spokesperson Jacki Kelley at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Students and staff were amazing. They did their job and they did it well. Lives were saved yesterday,” Kelli said on Thursday.

A Dominion Voting machine is seen during the last day of early voting in Gwinnett County, Georgia on November 1, 2024. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative media outlet Newsmax for $67 million, according to an SEC filing from the outlet.

It’s the latest settlement paid by a media outlet over its 2020 election coverage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

WABC

(NEW YORK) — Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil landed at Newark Airport on Saturday, one day after a federal judge ordered his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

Despite being held in detention for over three months, Khalil vowed to continue advocating for Palestinian rights.

“Even if they would kill me, I would still speak up for Palestine,” he said.

Khalil also thanked those who have supported him during his months-long detention.

“Thank you so much for everything, not only for today, just for every day. Your words of support, your messages, have kept me going,” Khalil said.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since he was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March. His son was born while he was in custody.

The ruling came at the same time an immigration judge in Jena, Louisiana, denied Khalil’s request for asylum and ordered him to remain detained — but U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz’s order supersedes that.

When asked Saturday what his message to the Trump administration was, Khalil answered, “The fact that all these attempts to suppress pro-Palestine voices have failed now — My existence is a message. The Palestinian existence is a message to this administration.”

“Whether you are a citizen, an immigrant, anyone on this land, you’re not illegal,” he said. “That doesn’t make you less of a human. And this is what the administration is trying to do to dehumanize me, to dehumanize the immigrants, to dehumanize anyone who actually does not agree with what the administration is doing.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez welcomed Khalil home to New York, at a press conference Saturday.

“Mahmoud Khalil was imprisoned for 104 days by this administration, by the Trump administration, with no grounds and for political reasons, because Mahmoud Khalil is an advocate for Palestinian human rights. He has been accused baselessly of horrific allegations simply because the Trump administration and our overall establishment disagrees with his political speech,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“The Trump administration knows that they are waging a losing legal battle,” she said. “They are violating the law, and they know that they are violating the law, and they are trying to use these one-off examples to intimidate everyone else from not going to school, from not using their speech, et cetera. And so we hope we’ve seen that a judge has tossed out their actions, not just once, but twice, and we hope to continue to advocate for the administration to follow the law, frankly.”

Trump administration officials have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas — a claim his legal team has disputed. A memo signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Khalil’s presence in the U.S. “would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.”

The decision to release Khalil was sharply criticized by the administration.

“An immigration judge, not a district judge, has the authority to decide if Mr. Khalil should be released or detained,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement posted online. “On the same day an immigration judge denied Khalil bond and ordered him removed, one rogue district judge ordered him released.”

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A dangerous heat wave is moving in, with more than 100 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast on alert for life-threatening temperatures.

The widespread heat alerts are first impacting Midwest states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. The heat index — what the temperature feels like with humidity — could reach 110 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Central U.S. cities like Denver and Minneapolis could shatter heat records this weekend. In the Chicago area, the heat index could hit 105 degrees from Saturday to Monday.

The South will also be feeling the heat. The heat index is forecast to hit 104 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday and Tuesday.

The dangerous and record-shattering heat will shift east by the end of the weekend and the start of next week. Daily record highs are possible from Detroit to Raleigh, North Carolina, to Boston on Monday and Tuesday.

In New York City, the heat index is expected to skyrocket to 103 degrees, 107 degrees and 105 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday. In Washington, D.C, the heat index is forecast to jump to 103 degrees, 107 degrees and 108 degrees.

Boston could feel like 102 degrees on Tuesday.

Heat indices up to 107 are also possible in cities including Detroit, Cleveland, Ohio, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia from Sunday to Wednesday.

Doctors recommend taking excessive heat warnings seriously. Over 700 people die from heat-related illnesses every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and extreme heat is considered the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S., according to the Fifth National Climate Assessment.

Click here for tips to stay safe in the heat.

