Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau killed after being hit by alleged drunk driver: Police
Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a goal during the third period of the game against Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night when they were riding bikes and struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police in New Jersey.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the NHL team said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were cycling in Salem County, “close to the fog line of the roadway,” when they were hit from behind by a driver who was trying to pass another car, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, had been trying to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV in front of him in the northbound lanes, so he moved to the southbound lanes and passed the sedan, police said. Higgins was trying to re-enter the northbound lane “when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass” the cyclists, police said.

Higgins then allegedly tried to pass the SUV on the right, and that’s when he struck the brothers, according to police.

Higgins, who was “suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” is charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the Blue Jackets said. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

Gaudreau, a winger, won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as the best player in college hockey. He was also a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s best rookie, in 2013-14, and named to the All-Star Game in 2015. He played nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets before the 2022-23 season. He had 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement, “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Olympic fencer reveals she was seven months pregnant while competing
Nada Hafez of Team Egypt celebrates her victory against Elizabeth Tartakovsky of Team United States in the Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32 on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Grand Palais on July 29, 2024 in Paris. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An Egyptian Olympian has revealed she competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris while seven months pregnant.

Nada Hafez, competing in her third Olympics, shared the news on Instagram Monday, captioning two photos of herself competing with the words, “7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN!”

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!,” Hafez wrote, later adding, “This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”

Hafez reached the round of 16 by defeating American Elizabeth Tartakovsky in women’s saber Monday, before falling to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea.

Hafez shared her pregnancy news publicly following her loss, writing in her Instagram post, “My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional.”

“The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it,” she continued. “I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!”

Hafez also thanked her husband, whom she wed in 2023, and her family for sharing their “trust” with her.

In addition to the Paris Olympics, Hafez also competed in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Paris Olympics is perhaps the most family friendly Olympics in history thanks to a nursery that gives athlete parents a space to spend time with their children during the Games.

Simone Biles says therapy sessions during Olympics helped her performances
Simone Biles celebrates with her gold medal during the podium ceremonny after the artistic gymnastics women’s vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — As Olympic gymnastics came to a close in Paris, ABC News’ Good Morning America caught up with 11-time Olympic medalist and Team USA star Simone Biles, who has become the face of conversations on mental health.

For Biles, maintaining a strong routine outside the gym to focus on her emotional and psychological well-being was imperative for executing the best possible routines at the Paris Games.

“Staying on my weekly therapy sessions and even whenever I was here, I was scheduling appointments with my therapist that could work, whether it was early in the morning for me or early in the morning for her,” she said, speaking about how she’s balanced everything at the Games. “Staying on top of that meant the world to me, but also it helped me with my performances.”

Biles’ repeated emphasis on speaking up about the importance of mental heath has resonated with other athletes.

“I think it’s OK to not be OK. And I think I showed a very vulnerable side that most people don’t see, because most of the time, whenever I’m out there, they’re seeing me win gold medals and all this stuff that’s not relatable,” she said. “So, whenever I really break it down and I am very authentic to them, then they can feel like they can relate, and it’s on a personal level, and then they believe that they can get the help that they deserve.”

Biles added four more medals to her already illustrious career this summer, with three gold medals and one silver.

But it wasn’t just Biles’ therapy sessions that helped her: The entire team had access to a fully accredited furry companion named Beacon, who made the trip to help keep all five women calm throughout the competition.

The 4-year-old golden retriever is the organization’s first therapy dog, according to ESPN, and spent time comforting coaches and athletes alike during the Games.

Between the therapy sessions, Beacon’s support and impressive performances from individual events to the team final, the U.S. women will leave Paris with eight medals total.

They won the team gold medal; Biles won two additional gold individual medals in all-around and vault, plus silver in floor; Sunisa Lee won bronze in both all-around and uneven bars; Jade Carey won bronze in vault; and Chiles earned bronze for floor.

Scoreboard roundup — 7/7/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Detroit 5, Cincinnati 1
Cleveland 5, San Francisco 4
Miami 7, Chi White Sox 4
Chi Cubs 5, LA Angels 0
Kansas City 10, Colorado 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 3, Houston 2
Texas 13, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 6, Oakland 3
Toronto 5, Seattle 4
Boston 3, NY Yankees 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 8, Washington 3
NY Mets 3, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 9, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 9, LA Dodgers 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut 80, Atlanta 67
Las Vegas 104, Dallas 85
Seattle 84, Chicago 71
Phoenix 84, Los Angeles 78

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Los Angeles FC 0, Houston 0 (Tie)
Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 2
San Jose 1, Chicago 0
Colorado 4, St Louis City 1
Minnesota 0, LA Galaxy 0 (Tie)
Nashville 0, Portland 0 (Tie)

