Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau killed after being hit by alleged drunk driver: Police

Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a goal during the third period of the game against Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night when they were riding bikes and struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police in New Jersey.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the NHL team said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were cycling in Salem County, “close to the fog line of the roadway,” when they were hit from behind by a driver who was trying to pass another car, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, had been trying to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV in front of him in the northbound lanes, so he moved to the southbound lanes and passed the sedan, police said. Higgins was trying to re-enter the northbound lane “when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass” the cyclists, police said.

Higgins then allegedly tried to pass the SUV on the right, and that’s when he struck the brothers, according to police.

Higgins, who was “suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” is charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the Blue Jackets said. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

Gaudreau, a winger, won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as the best player in college hockey. He was also a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s best rookie, in 2013-14, and named to the All-Star Game in 2015. He played nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets before the 2022-23 season. He had 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement, “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

