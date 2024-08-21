“Come back as what?” Robert Downey Jr. on how Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige got him back into the MCU

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In July, Robert Downey Jr. stunned fans by revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but as villain Dr. Doom, not Tony Stark.

Stark, of course, sacrificed himself to save the world at the climax of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Feige has subsequently gone on the record that he didn’t want to “magically undo” that.

To The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Downey explained how that twist came to be.

He recalled that he and his producing partner — and wife — Susan Downey were chatting with the studio’s president, Kevin Feige, when he mentioned something that took the Downeys aback.

“He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back …,'” Downey said. “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?'”

“How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked into this character,” the actor said.

“Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.'”

Downey said Disney CEO Bob Iger had already been made aware of Feige’s idea, reporting, “I like it.”

Four-time Marvel blockbuster directors Joe and Anthony Russo are also returning to the MCU with Downey behind Doom’s mask in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, set for 2027.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Julia Quinn, the creator and author of the beloved Bridgerton series, is weighing in on fans who are upset over a detail in the show, which strays from the book.

On Tuesday, Quinn shared a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the change, which involves the character, Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd in season three, suggesting that she will fall in love with a woman, Michaela Stirling, in the seasons to come on the show.

Francesca’s story is told in Quinn’s sixth Bridgerton novel, When He Was Wicked.

“Dear Readers,” Quinn began and prefaced in the caption that the post contains spoilers. “Many Bridgerton fans have expressed their surprise, and for some, disappointment in the twist at the end of Bridgerton Season 3 — that Michael Stirling, with whom Francesca eventually falls in love in When He Was Wicked, would instead be Michaela.”

“Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen,” she continued. “But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement.”

The author went on to say that she and Brownell, who is the Bridgerton showrunner, discussed at length over the proposed change and in the end, trusts Shonadaland’s “vision for Bridgerton.”

“I’m confident now that when Francesca has her Bridgerton season, it will be the most emotional and heart-wrenching story of the show, just like When He Was Wicked has always been the true tear-jerker of the Bridgerton book series,” she said.

“I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward,” she added.

Marvel Studios

As part of the global press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds shouted out Peggy, his canine co-star in the film.

But his wife, Blake Lively, saw something different in Ryan’s cuddling of the pooch, whose unlikely path to being a movie star as Deadpool variant Dogpool began with the scruffy one being named “the ugliest dog in Britain,” as Ryan explained onstage.

“We’re not telling her that, because she is a 10 in our hearts,” he said to laughs, adding the “truly amazing” dog “went through more training than Hugh Jackman in the gym.” 

However, Reynolds’ exchange was apparently too cute for Blake to resist.

With an alarm emoji, Lively noted on Instagram, “SOS: He’s trying to get me pregnant again.”

She added, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit.”

Blake and Reynolds have four daughters together, including James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. The name of their fourth daughter, born in 2023, has not been revealed.

