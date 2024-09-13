Comedy legend Carol Burnett reflects on her illustrious career before the 76th Emmys

Emmy nominee Carol Burnett is in contention to bring home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy vet sat down with ABC News as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs on ABC Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

At 91, the nomination for her role as Norma Dellacorte on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale is nothing new for the comedy legend. It is her 25th nod and would be her eighth win if she were to bring home the award — she would also make history as the oldest woman to take home an acting Emmy. The late Betty White currently holds the title for her win at age 88.

Burnett shared that despite her 25 nominations, she still enjoys seeing the biggest names in television at the show. When asked who she’s looking forward to seeing, she responded, “Everybody. Yeah, I’m a stargazer.”

The Palm Royale star also shared advice for first-time nominees — a list on which names like Ryan Gosling are included this year — when the big moment comes and their category is called.

“Well, of course, you’re happy. And when your name’s called, I’ve always been surprised,” she said with a laugh. “Rather than saying, ‘Oh, I think I’m gonna get it,’ and then be disappointed. It’s always a happy surprise.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brooke Shields’ famous Calvins, Marlon Brando’s ‘Godfather’ tux and more hitting the auction block
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Brooke Shields famously once said, “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins,” but at least $50,000 could come between you and her jeans from that controversial 1980 ad.

That’s the estimated opening bid for the treasured trousers, part of Studio Auctions‘ upcoming event From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse.

Shields, obviously in the “Bombshell” category, was 15 when she wore the jeans in the classic commercial. She tells People, “Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying!”

The 59-year-old adds, “I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!”

As the title of the auction event suggests, there’s also a trove of Godfather-related memorabilia, including Marlon Brando‘s tuxedo as Don Vito Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather and a stunt knife used to stab Luca Brazi in the hand before he “slept with the fishes.” Brando’s Jor-El costume from 1978’s Superman is also up for grabs.

The “Blasters” component includes a screen-used pulse rifle from 1986’s Aliens, with other props from that franchise, as well as Star Wars weapons.

There’s also a trove of Marvel-related goodies up for grabs, including Robert Downey Jr.‘s screen-used Iron Man armor — well, from helmet to waist — from 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as Chris Evans‘ Cap shield from that film. Thor’s Stormbreaker axe once wielded by Chris Hemsworth is hitting the block, too, as is a Black Panther helmet worn by the late Chadwick Boseman, along with many more Marvel items.

The event runs from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 and Oct. 25 to Oct. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Comedian and TV star Bob Newhart has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 94.

His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, reported the legendary comedian with the trademark deadpan delivery died at his home in Los Angeles “after a series of short illnesses.”

The Chicago native, born George Robert Newhart, became a household name with the release of his 1960 comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It won Newhart three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Album.

After the success of The Button-Down Mind, Newhart got his own variety show with NBC, The Bob Newhart Show. Though it was canceled after one season, Newhart earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

He went on to guest star on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show over the next few years, and in 1972 he took on the starring role in The Bob Newhart Show. In that show, Newhart played a psychologist named Robert Hartley who was constantly interacting with patients and colleagues.

That show lasted six seasons, and in 1982 he took on a new sitcom, Newhart, in which he portrayed an innkeeper named Dick Loudon. Newhart earned the actor three Emmy nominations, and its finale — which saw him wake up in his bedroom from The Bob Newhart Show — has been lauded as one of the greatest in television history.

Newhart went on have two other shows, Bob and George and Leo, though neither became the hits that The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart were.

In 2003, he starred in Jon Favreau‘s holiday classic Elf as Will Ferrell‘s adoptive father, Papa Elf.

Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest-starring role in The Big Bang Theory.

A voice-over artist who lent his talent to films such as The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, Newhart is survived by four children — Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert — and numerous grandchildren.

Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, his wife of 60 years, passed away in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Marvel Studios

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a multiverse full of Deadpool variants, including, as reported, the canine variety in Dogpool, but the new snippet also showcases the character’s female counterpart.

Fan have been speculating since the eye-blink glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the movie’s first trailer about who star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy cast as the character, whose blond locks are shown swinging as she model-walks into the frame.

Guesses have ranged from Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, to their bestie Taylor Swift. “It’s 100% Taylor’s walk,” one Swiftie insisted.

The ad is set to Toni Basil‘s hit “Hey, Mickey,” a tweak of the mouse nose at the fact that the film is Deadpool’s — or, more accurately, Deadpools’, plural — first entry in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Elsewhere in the short snippet, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine tweaks Reynolds’ Wade Wilson over his wig — or, as Wade insists, “hair system” — and Reynolds makes a joke about the popularity, and age, of his 55-year-old costar. 

“Disney brought him back! They’re gonna make him do this until he’s 90!” he jokes. 

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.