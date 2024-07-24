“Comedy’s hard, man”: Keanu Reeves on set accident that cracked his kneecap “like a potato chip”
While he seems to be indestructible in his John Wick movies, it seems Keanu Reeves let his guard down while working on a comedy, and it took a knee. Literally.
Keanu was chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the bad luck he had making Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari‘s forthcoming comedy.
“I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge,” Reeves began, adding he “was loving it.”
After they finished the scene, he was doing the “cold shuffle” and his foot found a gap in a protective carpet. “My foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down],” he continued, miming the action. “And then, in slow motion, I went falling … and my patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip.”
Over 30 new celebrities have been chosen to be added to the Walk of Fame, including actors like Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell.
Those three have been selected in the motion picture category, along with John Carpenter, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.
Over in the TV category, everyone’s favorite science guy Bill Nye is being honored, along with Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a double ceremony together.
These honorees will have up to two years to set a date for their ceremonies.
“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said. “The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”
Eddie Murphy referred to his longtime partner, Paige Butcher, as his wife multiple times in a recent podcast interview with TheNew York Times.
Murphy’s first “wife” reference came early on in the interview, published Saturday, in which Murphy spoke on his career and his new movie,Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 63-year-old said, “I used to know who everybody was. Now, there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?'” He added that Butcher would hypothetically respond, “‘Oh that’s so-and-so, the biggest thing in the world,'” said Murphy.
The Coming to America actor shares two of his 10 children, Max Charles Murphy and Izzy Murphy, with Butcher, an Australian actress.
Later in the interview, Murphy recalled his nightly television watching schedule. “I watch every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud, and on Tuesdays I watched the Masked Singer,” he said. “We do, my wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”
ABC News has reached out to a representative for Murphy for comment on his marital status with Butcher. Murphy was married to his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, from 1993 to 2006.
Murphy recently stepped out on the red carpet for the world premiere of Axel F with his family, including Butcher and several of his 10 children.
Murphy also recalled his early days of comedy, including idolizing Richard Pryor. He also noted, “That’s one aspect of who I am, that I’m a comedian, but I see myself as an artist. I’m a super sensitive artist, and I can dabble. I can express myself creatively in a bunch of different ways,” he said.
“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige said. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”
The film, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the titular crew, will begin filming on July 29, the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con, Feige revealed.
“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”
Feige also expressed his excitement in finally getting to tell the stories of these popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“Those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited,” Feige said.
The Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.