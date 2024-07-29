Comic-Con Shocker: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU … to play villain Dr. Doom in two films

Comic-Con Shocker: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU … to play villain Dr. Doom in two films
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, Marvel Studios figuratively blew the roof off of the famous Hall H with a literal unmasking of Robert Downey Jr. in an announcement of his return to the MCU.

But he won’t be reprising as Tony Stark/Iron Man, who perished in Avengers: Endgame: The Oscar winner will be breaking bad as Dr. Victor Von Doom — aka one of Marvel Comics’ original villains, Dr. Doom.

Studio head Kevin Feige first announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a pair of forthcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige was flanked by rows of baddies in green robes wearing Doom’s iconic metal mask.

Joe Russo then said, “As proof of the unlimited possibilities of the Marvel [Multiverse], we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”

At this, a figure wearing a green suit emerged, dramatically walked to the front of the stage, and took off his silver mask, revealing Downey’s face — to a thunderous response from the crowd.

“New mask, same task,” Downey said, referring to the difference between Iron Man’s faceplate and Doom’s covering. He added, “I tell ya, I like playing complicated characters.”

As reported, the Oppenheimer star had hinted he reconsidered a return to Marvel, after 10 appearances as Stark beginning with 2008’s Iron Man. For his part, Kevin Feige insisted to Vanity Fair they’d never “magically undo” Stark’s climactic Endgame sacrifice — and apparently the Multiverse will provide a way to bring Downey back without doing just that.

Downey later posted a photo of himself face to face with the mask, to which his fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, commented “green suits you.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in ‘Red One’ trailer
Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in ‘Red One’ trailer
Karen Neal

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up in a new action-packed adventure.

On Tuesday the trailer for Red One was released, which features the two actors on a quest to save Santa Claus.

According to a synopsis for the film, Johnson portrays the North Pole’s head of security. When Santa is kidnapped, Johnson’s character “must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter,” played by Evans, “in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

The trailer shows the two stars battling vicious snowmen on a beach and watching Krampus playing “Krampusschlap.”

Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and Lucy Liu.

In one clip in the trailer, Liu tells Johnson, “We need to prepare for the possibility of no Christmas.”

Johnson and Evans shared the trailer of the film in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday and wrote in the caption, “We both LOVE Christmas, and took Christmas lore and Christmas legend, shook it up and flipped it on its head.”

“Just like we wanted to do to each other,” they added. “Ladies and gents, enjoy our new trailer for RED ONE and experience Christmas like never before.”

Red One arrives in theaters just in time for the holidays on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn teases possible Eddie Munson return
‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn teases possible Eddie Munson return
Netflix

Eddie Munson may have met an untimely fate at the end of Stranger Things season 4, but actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan-favorite leader of the Hellfire Club, is teasing he may not be done with the character just yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn spoke about the possibility of Eddie returning for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season.

Quinn said the “chances are high” that he’d spend time with his former costars and the show’s creators in the near future.

“I love those guys! I’d love to say hello,” Quinn said. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time.”

Quinn continued, “I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

Fans of the show are holding out hope for Eddie’s return, as many feel there is a possibility that it could happen. When asked his opinion on this, Quinn said, “I might have that feeling too.”

“Or maybe I don’t,” Quinn said with a laugh. “I don’t know! Who knows?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Director Shawn Levy promises “huge surprises” and “audience joy” in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Director Shawn Levy promises “huge surprises” and “audience joy” in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Marvel Studios

During an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy boiled the movie down to a “surprising friendship” between Ryan Reynolds‘ “Merc with a Mouth” and Hugh Jackman‘s razor-clawed X-Man. 

Levy says there’s “definitely the action and the spectacle, but I think what maybe people are expecting a little less is the warmth of this movie.”

“Because it really was a movie made by friends about friendship,” he continues. “You have these two characters who really don’t match up in an easy way, but, eventually, through a lot of conflict, find something of a surprising friendship.”

Levy also said the film was “built for audience joy” and teased that fans can expect “huge surprises.”

The Stranger Things and Free Guy filmmaker teases, “I’m just thrilled that our movie’s coming out soon, and there’s huge surprises that somehow the internet has not anticipated and the world is not yet aware of.”

He called that “a nice thing, all of the unexpected things.”

In true Deadpool fashion, the character apparently hijacked the official synopsis for the film, with the famous potty-mouth even breaking the fourth wall in the movie’s description, writing, “synopses are so f****** stupid.”

“A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him,” his description continues.

“When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to…” it continues.

More helpfully, the trailers for the July 26 release show the Time Variance Authority from the Loki series tapping Wade to help recruit Wolvie on a Multiverse-spanning mission. 

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.