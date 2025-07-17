Committee advances former Trump attorney for key appeals court role

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats walked out before Republicans voted on Thursday to advance President Donald Trump’s nomination of Emil Bove — the controversial top Justice Department official who formerly served as Trump’s defense attorney — to a seat on the powerful Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The Democrats left before Republicans forced the vote for Bove’s lifetime appointment on the appeals court that oversees districts in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Bove has repeatedly drawn criticism from Democrats in the opening six months of Trump’s presidency for cultivating a reputation as one of President Trump’s chief enforcers at DOJ.

The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to advance Bove means he will next face a vote in the full Senate.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker spoke furiously from the dais, pleading with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley to allow further debate on Bove’s nomination, but Grassley declined.

“What are you afraid of about even debating this?” Booker asked Grassley.

“Sir, with all appeals to your decency, with all appeals to your integrity, with all appeals to past jurisdictions and past precedent, why are you doing this?” Booker asked.

More than 900 former Justice Department employees sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday urging lawmakers to vote down Bove’s nomination.

He has fired scores of one-time career officials at Main Justice and the FBI, including prosecutors who worked on former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of Trump as well as the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Bove also was at the center of the department’s controversial decision to drop the federal corruption case against New York Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, which led to the resignations of multiple prosecutors who argued the effort appeared to be a ‘quid pro quo’ to secure Adams’ cooperation with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

Adams and Bove have both denied any such “quid pro quo” arrangement, but in agreeing to drop the charges the federal judge overseeing Adams’ case dinged the Justice Department writing, “Everything here smacks of a bargain.”

“Mr. Bove’s trampling over institutional norms in this case, and in others, sent shockwaves through the ranks — cratering morale, triggering mass departures, and eroding the effectiveness of DOJ’s vital work,” the prosecutors wrote of Bove’s actions. “Prosecutorial authority carries profound consequences on individuals’ lives and the integrity of our public institutions; wielding it without impartiality is a flagrant abuse of that power.”

More recently, however, Bove’s actions have come under scrutiny as the subject of a whistleblower complaint by fired DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, who has accused Bove and other top DOJ officials of repeatedly discussing how they could potentially disobey court orders that seek to restrict the Trump administration’s immigration actions.

Reuveni’s complaint alleged that in one meeting Bove suggested saying “f— you” to courts who may try to block deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

During his confirmation hearing, Bove disputed much of Reuveni’s complaint — though he only said he could “not recall” using such an expletive to describe their response to a court order.

“Each one of the undersigned would testify, under oath, that we have never — and would never — tell a Justice Department attorney to consider defying a court order,” the letter said. “Moreover, the Justice Department’s later defiance of judicial mandates in the cases where Mr. Bove previewed doing so further suggests that disregarding court orders was Mr. Bove’s intent all along.”

Republicans on the committee rushed to Bove’s defense in the wake of the whistleblower complaint, and accused Reuveni of partnering with Democrats in seeking to tank Bove’s nomination by filing it with the committee just 24 hours before he was set to appear publicly before them.

Responding to the former DOJ officials’ letter Wednesday, department official Brian Nieves attacked Justice Connection as a “political hit squad masquerading as a support network” and said “they certainly don’t speak for DOJ.”

“They speak for a bitter faction angry they no longer call the shots,” said Nieves, a deputy chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Their attacks on Emil Bove are dishonest, coordinated, and disgraceful.”

Democrats say it’s a ‘sad day for DHS’ under Kristi Noem’s leadership in fiery House hearing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem came under fire from House Democrats while testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on her department’s 2026 budget on Wednesday.

The hearing quickly turned to immigration and featured back-and-forths with Democrats on the committee, with ranking member Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., telling Noem that under her leadership, it is a “sad day for DHS.”

“Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like this that served as a lead Democrat on this committee. Even when, madam secretary, my Republican colleagues and I had strong disagreements, we still have productive conversations and did our duty keep America safe. But that’s not the case any longer,” Thompson told Noem, adding that he is glad that Noem “found time among your many photo ops and costume changes to testify.”

“On your watch, the department is breaking the law, it’s hurting people, and it’s making America less safe,” he added. “The Trump administration is outright lying to the courts and the American people.”

Noem was asked about what occurred last week in New Jersey as three members of Congress attempted to gain access to Delany Hall, a private detention center that is holding ICE detainees, and testified that it was “lawless.” The incident outside the detention center resulted in a melee and ended with the Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat who is also running for New Jersey governor, getting arrested.

“We have footage of those members of Congress slamming their bodies into our law enforcement officers, shoving them screaming profanities in their faces, striking them with their fists and otherwise assaulting law enforcement,” Noem testified. “The behavior was lawlessness, and it was beneath this body. Members of Congress should not break into detention centers or federal facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we certainly would have facilitated a tour.”

Delany Hall falls under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the members of Congress argued they had a right to conduct lawful “oversight” on the facility through their congressional responsibilities.

“They were cooperating with criminals to create criminal acts. This wasn’t oversight. This was committing felonies,” Noem said earlier this week on Fox News. “This was going out and attacking people who stand up for the rule of law, and it was absolutely horrible.”

Later in the hearing, Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., slammed Noem for what he said was a lack of access to legal counsel.

“You are deporting children with cancer, children who are U.S. citizens, a gay makeup artist who committed no crime and didn’t even enter the country illegally,” Magaziner told Noem. “Instead of focusing on real criminals, you have allowed innocent children to be deported while you fly around the country playing dress-up for the cameras.”

Meanwhile, Noem and House Republicans highlighted what she called “total operational control” of the southern border. Noem said she doesn’t know how many immigrants lacking legal status to be in the U.S. were released into the country during the Biden administration and touted that the Trump administration has focused on fixing the border crisis.

“We truly don’t have any idea how many dangerous individuals are still in the United States of America. Since President Trump has been in office, just in these few short months, we have deported over 250 known terrorists out of the country,” she said.

Noem was also pressed on whether everyone ICE has arrested has received due process — and she answered yes, through the tools that Congress has given it, arguing that expedited removal is a tool that Congress has allowed.

Later in the hearing, the DHS chief was asked about suspending habeas corpus, which ensures people are not unjustly detained or imprisoned, and whether it falls under the constitutional guidelines that a president can suspend it.

“I’m not a constitutional lawyer, but I believe it does,” Noem said, adding that it isn’t her authority to do so. “Well, this is something that’s not in my purview to weigh in on. This is the president’s prerogative, and he has not indicated that they will or will not be taking action.”

Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff, has floated this idea.

Sparking a contentious back-and-forth, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., showed Noem a picture of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand that appeared to have the letters MS-13 on his hands to represent what the tattoos mean.

Noem would not answer the question as to whether the photo was edited or manipulated to put the letters on his knuckles, and she appeared to avoid analyzing the photo.

“You won’t look at the photo, and we will not be bringing was it doctored or not in staying here, and you look to your right, the photo in front of madam secretary,” Swalwell said. “Can you look to the right at the photo in front of you?”

“And the letters MS and the numbers 13 — are those doctored or not?” he asked.

“I don’t have any knowledge as to this photo,” she said, adding it is “unbelievable” that Swalwell wanted to focus on Abrego Garcia.

Trump’s attorney asks judges to move appeal of NY hush money conviction to federal court
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s challenge to his “one of a kind” felony hush money conviction in New York should be removed from state appellate courts and heard in federal court, an attorney for the president argued Wednesday.

Just over a year after Trump became the first former president to be found guilty of a felony, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit heard arguments Wednesday on Trump’s efforts to move his appeal of the verdict from state court to federal court.

“The federal officer is entitled to a federal forum, not to have those arguments heard in state court,” attorney Jeffrey Wall told the three-judge panel. “And if that’s true for a normal federal officer in a normal criminal prosecution, it certainly ought to be true for the president of the United States and for what we can all recognize is an anomalous one of its kind prosecution.”

Trump was convicted last year on 34 felony counts after Manhattan prosecutors alleged that he engaged in a “scheme” to boost his chances during the 2016 presidential election through a series of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and then falsified New York business records to cover up that alleged criminal conduct.

New York Judge Juan Merchan, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, sentenced him to an unconditional discharge — the lightest possible punishment allowed under New York state law — saying it was the “only lawful sentence” to prevent “encroaching upon the highest office in the land.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, an attorney for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Steven Wu, argued that it’s now too late to move the case.

“After sentencing, removal is no longer available,” Wu said during oral arguments.

Wu also argued the purpose of removal is to decide where to hold the trial.

“It is not to divert a state criminal proceeding into a federal court for direct appellate review,” Wu said.

Wall, who served as an acting solicitor general in Trump’s first administration, argued that the time limit to ask for removal to federal court does not apply if Trump can show good cause.

“Why shouldn’t we be looking for some more specific signs that Congress actually intended this?” Judge Susan Carney asked.

“It’s the first-ever prosecution by a district attorney of a president,” Wall responded. “As long as you have colorable federal defenses, and it has something to do with your job, you get to come into federal court notwithstanding the state’s interest.”

Trump’s lawyers have argued that the conduct at issue during his criminal trial included “official acts” undertaken while he was president, and that the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling last year granting the president immunity for official acts — which was decided after Trump was convicted in May — would have prevented prosecutors from securing their conviction.

“There was evidence that came in at trial that triggered federal immunity,” Wall told the appellate panel.

Wu countered that the evidence offered involved discussion about a crime that related to Trump’s actions before he became president.

“It’s a highly unusual case, would you agree with that?” Judge Raymond Lohier asked.

“This defendant is a very unusual defendant,” Wu conceded — but he argued that should not automatically usurp the state’s interest in enforcing its laws.

The judges did not immediately rule, but said they would take the arguments under advisement.

If the appeals court grants Trump’s request, his conviction would still remain. The only change is that his appeal will play out in a federal, rather than state, courtroom. In either scenario, Trump could ultimately ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Although Trump has in the past asserted that, as president, he would have the right to pardon himself for federal offenses, Pace University Law School professor Bennett Gershman told ABC News that would not apply in this case.

“It’s still a state crime — you’re now just talking about where the case is litigated,” Gershman said. “I’m not even sure that pardoning yourself is even allowed, but that’s an open question that’s never been addressed.”

WFP’s Cindy McCain: Gaza could be ‘a humanitarian catastrophe … like none other’
WFP’s Cindy McCain: Gaza could be ‘a humanitarian catastrophe … like none other’
ABC News

United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain stressed the “immediate” need for aid and a ceasefire in Gaza.

“It’s a tragedy. And what we need right now is an immediate ceasefire, complete, unfettered access, along with the safe fence roads, every gate open, to feed people and stop this catastrophe from happening. If we don’t do that, it’s going to be a humanitarian catastrophe, as I’ve said, like none other,” McCain said Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began delivering aid this week after an 11-week embargo. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on May 19 that Israel, “with our American friends,” was creating a “system with distribution centers” that would be “secured by the IDF, preventing Hamas from reaching the area.”

GHF has been criticized by the United Nations and other aid groups for its distribution methods. Photos and videos out of Gaza show long lines of Palestinians waiting for aid. The United Nations warns that Gaza is approaching a famine.

According to the Gaza health ministry, 31 people were killed and 200 injured when Israel opened fire on a GHF aid distribution center located in Rafah. In a statement posted to X, the Israel Defense Forces said, “At this stage, there are no known casualties from IDF gunfire” within the site. “The matter is still under investigation.”

“They don’t have nearly enough access points. They don’t have nearly enough food going in. And — and so the — the feel of desperation, you can see it in the video, is very — it’s very disheartening,” McCain said. “I mean, for all of us that do this, you know, this is what we do. We — we — we understand what it takes and we understand the complexity of it. But we also understand the grave humanitarian need that — that is existing now.”

Here are more highlights from McCain’s interview:

On the UN’s interaction with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Stephanopoulos: Have you had any coordination at all this week with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation?

McCain: No, I have not personally. I know that there’s been some — some meetings that have taken place around the — around the — Europe, particularly on some of the things. But we have — we’ve not seen a plan. We’ve been a part of some of those meetings. Some of them we have not been. But again, we’ve seen no plan. And, look, we will work with anybody to feed. This is — this is the kind of thing that, at this level of desperation, we’ve got to work together on trying to feed people. So — so it’s not about not willing to work with people. We need the access. We need the Israelis to let us in so we can do our job. And we do it — we are the best at what we do, I might add. And we’re the ones — we — we can — we can not only get in, but we can get in at scale, which is what is most important right now.

On Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying ‘that’s a lie that people are dying from USAID cuts

Stephanopoulos: Is it a lie that people have died because of the aid cuts?

McCain: Well, you know, I’m not going to — going to even pretend to understand what’s going on with inside the — the U.S. government at this particular point. I know what I see on the ground, not just in Gaza but around the world. There’s places like Sudan, the DRC Congo, other places, South Sudan, et cetera, they’re — they’re in just as much trouble as this. We need to get aid in, in Gaza, and we need to get it in now to avoid this catastrophe.

