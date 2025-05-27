Community meeting scheduled for tonight

The regular city council meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled, but council members Julian Mei and Aaron Rawls will be holding a community meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m. and anyone is invited to attend. The city manager is on medical leave and the police chief, who was appointed the point of contact for her office during her absence issued notice that he would not attend the meeting because of the appearance that he was playing favorites between two factions of council.
Related Posts
Microporous on schedule
UPDATE: Company officials with Microporous, the battery company that’s coming to Pittsylvania County, said they are still on schedule despite…
Trooper avoids serious injury
A Maryland man has been charged with reckless driving after a state trooper and a disabled motorists had to jump…
Henry County PSA proposes $5 rate hike
The proposed fiscal year 2025-26 budget for the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) includes a recommended $5 monthly increase…