Companies weighing how to delete now-defunct Redbox’s DVD vending machines
A Redbox machine in 2009 – Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The DVD rental company Redbox is no more — but unfortunately, its more than 20,000 DVD vending machines still are, and that’s causing a pricey problem for the stores in front of which they’re parked. 

At issue: The 890-pound, movies-stuffed boxes aren’t easy to remove.

The Wall Street Journal reports the 24,000 machines that can still be found in front of Walgreens, 7-Elevens and myriad other stores across the country have become a headache. Not only are they heavy, but in many cases, they’re bolted to the concrete and hard-wired into the store’s electricity. They also contain coolant that has to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

The paper reports that Walgreens, for example, is still shelling out $184,000 a month to keep its nearly 5,400 machines powered up — even though you can’t rent anything from them — because they’re connected to their stores’ power supply.

The stores also need permission from the bankruptcy court to spend hundreds of dollars to have them disconnected and carted off.

Once they are disconnected, what to do? In most cases, the machines are being scrapped. However, one enterprising person is ditching the DVDs and figuring out how to dispense cannabis from it. 

Another got lucky and struck a deal with someone hired to cart one of the boxes off. Nineteen-year-old Jacob Helton plans to donate its 500 movies and use the machine to display his own collection. “I wanted a Redbox machine because I felt like Redbox is important in the history of American media,” he says. “Its collapse marks the end of the video rental era.”

Bad Bunny snags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Recording artist and actor Bad Bunny has taken the Bullet Train to work with Adam Sandler

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up, but his role is still unknown. 

For that matter, nothing really is known about the project, save original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of Modern Family — and Christopher McDonald will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy’s love interest in the film, while the latter played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro’s nemesis in the original. 

Also, as reported, Sandler confirmed that Happy Gilmore superfan Travis Kelce will be in the movie, but again, it’s not known who he’ll be playing.

Bad Bunny last appeared in film opposite Brad Pitt in director David Leitch‘s 2022 action comedy Bullet Train

Earlier this year, he bowed out of a Sony Pictures plan to play the Marvel Comics luchador superhero El Muerto on the big screen.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres in 2025 on Netflix.

BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday
BET

The legendary actor James Earl Jones will be honored by BET in a prime-time special on Thursday evening, just three days after he passed away at 93 years old.

BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy, a collaboration between the network and Entertainment Tonight, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The special will stream on BET+ starting Friday.

“The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the award-winning actor James Earl Jones at various stages of his illustrious and pioneering career,” the producers say.

They continue, “Highlighting his profound impact on both Broadway and Hollywood, [the tribute] will reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career.”

ET was on the set of many of [Jones’] most significant projects and captured moments of the star’s extraordinary journey. The BET News & ET news special will also highlight his memorable performances, including his powerful voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King,” they add.

Mel Gibson reportedly scouting locations in Malta for his ‘Passion of the Christ’ follow-up, ‘The Resurrection’
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Mel Gibson is apparently scouting locations for The Resurrection, the follow-up to his 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.

This piece of news came from the Italian-language publication ItalPress, which reported the actor, producer and director has met with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and checked out locations on the island he governs, Malta. 

The publication says Gibson is heading up an 11-member team in conjunction with the Malta Film Commission for the sequel, which will reportedly have Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Jesus Christ. According to ItalPress, also are on the docket for Gibson and company are locations in Morocco, Italy and Israel. 

Co-written and produced by Gibson, The Passion of the Christ was for a time the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — that is, before Ryan Reynolds put on his Deadpool suit back in 2016, a fact Reynolds in character specifically mentions in 2018’s Deadpool 2.

Gibson’s film earned more than $612 million against a budget of around $30 million.

