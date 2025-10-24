Company who made lift used in Louvre heist goes viral with social post

Company who made lift used in Louvre heist goes viral with social post

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

(PARIS) — When Alexander Boecker and his wife, Julia Schwartz, woke up last Sunday morning, the first headlines were not what they expected.

One of their company’s machines — a Boecker AgiLo furniture lift — had been used in a jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris and the image of their lift beneath the iconic French museum’s balcony was already everywhere.

Last week’s Louvre heist saw four masked thieves steal eight pieces of jewelry valued at $102 million, sparking a national outcry and nationwide manhunt. The daring heist took just seven minutes, leaving investigators searching for answers as to how one of the world’s most secure museums was robbed in such a brief window of time.

Based in Werne, a small town in western Germany, Boecker is a third-generation family firm that employs more than 600 people and earns about 150 million euros ($174 million) a year, according to its website. Its lifts are designed to move furniture, pianos and scaffolding — not priceless treasures.

“At first we were shocked,” Boecker told ABC News. “It was a reprehensible act. They had used our device to do it.”

By Sunday evening, once it was clear no one had been hurt, the shock gave way to dark humor, the 42-year-old noted.

“We put some slogans together we found funny,” Boecker said.

His wife, who heads the company’s marketing department, came up with the line that would soon go viral: “When you need to move fast.”

On Monday morning, the company licensed the now-famous photo of the Louvre heist — their lift in full view — and posted it online with the slogan.

“We expected maybe a few laughs,” Boecker said. “Not millions.”

By Thursday, the post had reached 4.3 million views — an extraordinary leap from their usual 20,000.

Inside the office, other slogans were considered: “Return on investment in only seven minutes” and “Even professional criminals rely on the best machines.” In the end, they decided to hold back.

“We didn’t want to cross the line,” Boecker said. “Of course, it’s a crime — a very serious one. We didn’t want to make fun of that.”

The AgiLo in question had been sold to a French rental company in 2020. On Oct. 15, 2025, the thieves arrived posing as clients, attended a short demonstration, learned how to operate the lift — then drove away with it. The rental company reported the theft to police that same day.

Boecker described his machines as “safe, reliable, durable — and as quiet as a whisper.”

“Over 99% of the reactions are positive,” he said. “Some people wrote, ‘Who says Germans don’t have a sense of humor?'”

He noted that they may stop the campaign, since they don’t want to “step over a line.”

“But still,” Boecker said with a smile. “Quite a story, and quite a lift.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

2 Manchester synagogue attack victims, including 1 who died, hit by police gunfire, police say
2 Manchester synagogue attack victims, including 1 who died, hit by police gunfire, police say
The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Two of the Manchester synagogue attack victims appeared to been shot by police officers who were trying to stop the assailant, the Greater Manchester Police said Friday.

One of the victims with apparent gunshot wounds died during the attack and the other remains hospitalized, police said.

“The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement.

Police said they determined the victims who were shot were likely hit by police because the suspect — who was fatally shot by police — was not in possession of any firearms, according to their initial investigation.

Police alleged that Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, drove a vehicle into a crowd outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue early on Thursday. He then allegedly exited the vehicle and began attacking people with a blade — actions that police said were a terrorist incident.

As the attack unfolded, congregants blockaded themselves inside the synagogue, keeping Al-Shamie outside. He was then struck and killed by police gunfire, officials said.

Both of those who appeared to have been struck by law enforcement were believed to have been sheltering inside the synagogue, where they were “close together” behind a door as “worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry,” police said.

Police earlier on Friday said in a statement that they had identified the two victims killed during the attack as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both of whom were from Crumpsall.

Law enforcement did not immediately say which of the victims appeared to have been hit by gunfire. The victim who was shot and injured was one of three who were receiving treatment for injuries in local hospitals, police said on Friday.

Three additional suspects — two men and a woman — were also taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, police said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Al-Shamie’s family released a statement condemning “this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.”

“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened,” the family said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

India’s basmati rice exports to US impacted by floods and tariffs as Pakistan looks to benefit
India’s basmati rice exports to US impacted by floods and tariffs as Pakistan looks to benefit
Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Trump administration’s tariffs on Indian goods, initially 25% and then additional 25%, “due to India’s direct or indirect importation of Russian Federation oil,” is expected to make Indian basmati rice significantly more expensive for American consumers.

Basmati is an aromatic rice variety grown mostly in the Punjab region in northern India and is popular for its long grain, fluffy texture and distinct smell. This premium variety is sold for twice the price of other varieties meaning, even with limited quantity, basmati is considered a high value export.

India dominates the global market, providing the world with 65% of its basmati supply. Most of the rest comes from Pakistan.

The Indian price of exporting Indian rice is expected to rise sharply due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India, and the consequences for India could be extreme due to the stark tariff differential when compared to Pakistan.

While India faces a 50% duty, Pakistan has only a 19% tariff.

“We definitely see this [tariffs] as a positive thing,” Mudassar Ahmed, of Rice Partners, a Pakistani agricultural cooperative, to ABC News.

“The 50% tariff on Indian rice will effectively price it out of the U.S. market,” Malik Faisal Jahangir, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Punjab in India, which shares borders with Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been experiencing the worst flooding since 1988.

Arvind Shukla, a journalist from local media outlet NewsPolti, told ABC News that the devastation from the floods has been widespread and that most of the districts that grow basmati have been severely impacted.

The floods submerged more than 150,000 hectares of farmland — an estimated 10% of potential output, the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF) spokesperson told ABC News.

Farmers in Punjab have an average landholding of 8.95 acres per farmer, significantly more than the national average of 1.08, according to the Government’s Agriculture Census, and farming is more mechanized and resource-intensive, with farmers often investing in costly equipment financed through high-interest loans, leaving them among the most debt-burdened in the country.

Any disruption in crop yields, particularly of high value crops like basmati, makes them vulnerable to significant debt and potential default.

Punjab province in Pakistan has also flooded, with the region producing 90% of the country’s Basmati rice. More than 1,000 people have died in the floods since August 2025, as per Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Officials estimate that 30 to 35% of their basmati output may have been impacted, according to the early estimates of Rice Partners Pvt Ltd., with the overall basmati damage may being up to 10% or 15%.

Pakistan exported approximately 772,725 tons of basmati rice in the last fiscal year, earning $876.9 million, an increase from 595,120 tons when compared to the year before, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

India, however, in the last fiscal year exported 234,467 metric tons of basmati rice which is valued at $300 million to the U.S. alone, as per the Indian Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The U.S. rice import market has grown from 7% of the domestic market in 1993-94 to over 25% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the aromatic variety accounts for 60% of U.S. imports, with basmati from India and Pakistan as well as jasmine from Thailand.

The Basmati rice market is expected to grow to approximately $27 billion by 2032, as per Market Research Future’s Global Basmati Rice Market report.

“Pakistan can provide some basmati because of tariff difference, but can’t compensate for India’s quantity,” Vinod Kumar Kaul, executive director of India Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said to ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 hikers hospitalized after encountering grizzly bear with 2 cubs on trail
2 hikers hospitalized after encountering grizzly bear with 2 cubs on trail
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(PASS LAKE, British Columbia) — Two hikers were attacked by a grizzly bear after they encountered the mother and her two cubs on a trail in Canada, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the unnamed hikers encountered a grizzly sow with her two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake in British Columbia, Canada, according to a statement from the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (COS).

“They were transported and treated at University Hospital of Northern BC,” officials said. “Both hikers are in stable conditions and recovering in hospital.”

Following an investigation, the COS Predator Attack Team determined the bear’s actions were defensive and that due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bears.

The trail has remained closed since the attack and signage has been posted warning about the potential of bears in the area as authorities are asking people to respect the closure and avoid the area.

COS officials also took the opportunity to remind people about bear safety when hiking in the wilderness and said that if you encounter a bear, you should stay alert and make noise by talking, singing or clapping regularly to avoid surprising a bear, especially when near streams, dense brush or when visibility is low.

Officials said that people should always travel in groups since bears are less likely to approach and to always carry bear spray and, if you see a bear, stay calm and don’t run, speak in a calm voice and slowly back away.

“We’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery,” COS said about the hikers recovering from the attack.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.