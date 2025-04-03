‘Complete chaos’: 3 adults charged after brawl breaks out during youth hockey game

‘Complete chaos’: 3 adults charged after brawl breaks out during youth hockey game
(NEW YORK) — Three adults were charged on Wednesday after a brawl broke out during a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 29, when the Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A team competed against the Maple Shade Cadet A team in the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament, officials said.

Several youth hockey players started to get in an altercation, which escalated when parents and coaches ran onto the court, leading to “complete chaos,” according to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman.

The video shows one adult falling to the ground, with a woman jumping on top of that individual and repeatedly punching him.

“The three people that are being charged were involved in most of the fighting,” Kollman told ABC News. “Others that were on the court, some people did go out there and assist to break up the fight, as well as assist to remove some kids and get them to a safer place.”

Philadelphia residents Colleen Biddle, 41, and Justin Pacheco, 38, along with Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, have been charged with “simple assault at a youth sporting event and disorderly conduct,” police said.

Kollman said it was “sad to watch some of the video and see some of the kids trying to pull their parents off of other people” and hopes that parents and coaches learn to “control themselves.”

Both the Philadelphia Frenzy Hockey Board and the Maple Shade Hockey Board released statements saying they will be accepting any disciplinary action by the American Ball Hockey Alliance Board.

The ABHA said in a statement that violence is “NEVER condoned in our sport” and that both teams are now suspended from the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament. The board also said a Maple Shade Cadet A assistant coach has been suspended from the ABHA.

“The incident was instigated by out-of-town teams and, as such, does not reflect the values or behavior of the host facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, their teams, or their families,” the board said.

A 2023 NASO National Officiating Survey found that parents are blamed for nearly 40% cases involving bad sportsmanship, with players causing less than 10% of those incidents.

Woman accused of locking boyfriend in storage unit for days wanted for attempted murder
(MATTHEWS, N.C.) — A North Carolina woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly locking her boyfriend in a storage unit, where he was stuck for several days with no food or water before being rescued, police said.

Robin Deaton, 52, of Matthews, North Carolina, has been arrested on attempted murder and kidnapping charges, the Monroe Police Department said. She was booked into jail early Thursday after a manhunt by police.

Her 51-year-old boyfriend had been locked in the unit on Thursday, police said. Deaton allegedly convinced him to crawl to the back of the unit to get her something, then slammed it shut and said, “This is what you get,” according to police.

He had no food, water or power source, and there were two locks on the storage unit, police said.

The man called 911 on Monday and told the dispatcher that his girlfriend had locked him in her storage unit at Cooper Storage in Monroe.

“I’ve been locked in a storage unit for about a week now, and I’ve just now found my phone,” he said in the 911 call, released by Union County Emergency Services. “My girlfriend locked me in here. She doubled up my lock, and I don’t know how she put me in it but she put me in here.”

He said he was in unit 43 and his phone was about to die. When asked if he needed emergency services, he said, “I just need to get out of here.”

“I just can’t breathe. I haven’t had nothing to drink or anything,” he said.

Officers responded to the facility around 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report.

The man was taken to an area hospital but has since been released, Charlotte, North Carolina, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

The incident report listed the crime as false imprisonment, though detectives sought higher charges for Deaton’s arrest warrant based on the investigation, the police spokesperson said.

Winter storm moves east: 100 million Americans in path of snow, brutal cold
(NEW YORK) — At least 10 states from Louisiana to Delaware are under snow and ice alerts as this latest winter storm moves east.

On Tuesday, the storm brought 11 inches of snow to Missouri, 8 inches to Kansas and more than 2 inches to Oklahoma.

Freezing rain and sleet fell in Oklahoma and Arkansas, leaving roads extremely dangerous.

On Wednesday morning, the snow fell from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee, to Lexington, Kentucky. Schools in Nashville are closed on Wednesday.

In Kentucky, where the death toll has risen to 14 from severe flooding that struck earlier in the week, this new storm is dropping 2 to 8 inches of snow.

In eastern Kentucky, some officials are unable to get equipment on the roads to clear the snow, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Further south, heavy rain was reported in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, the snow is forecast to move into the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

The heaviest snow — 5 to 10 inches — will be from just northeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia, and Ocean City, Maryland.

South of Raleigh and into South Carolina, an icy mix is possible.

This storm will end by Wednesday night.

But behind the storm is an Arctic blast.

Many cities recorded record low temperatures Wednesday morning, including: negative 25 degrees in Rapid City, South Dakota; negative 15 degrees in Billings, Montana; 1 degree in Wichita, Kansas; and2 degrees in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is even colder, clocking in at minus 1 degree in Dallas; minus 16 degrees in Oklahoma City; minus 18 degrees in Wichita; and minus 25 degrees in Minneapolis.

The record cold temperatures will spread further south into the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday, with record lows possible in Dallas; Corpus Christi, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It will warm up this weekend, and by next week, temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s in the South.
 

Victims, first responders of New Orleans terror attack expected to be honored at Super Bowl
(NEW ORLEANS) — Just a little over a month since 14 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a truck-ramming terror attack on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, the victims and first responders of the rampage will be honored at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, according to the NFL.

For the eleventh time, the Super Bowl will be played in the Big Easy, but the normally festive atmosphere will include a somber tribute to the victims and the heroes of the New Year’s Day tragedy.

While the NFL is keeping details of the ceremony under wraps, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ABC News, “We will appropriately honor the victims and first responders.”

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played in front of more than 75,000 fans expected to attend the game at the Caesars Superdome and millions more around the world watching on TV.

Among the crowd at the game are expected to be some of the survivors of the attack, firefighters and paramedics who rushed to the chaotic scene to treat the injured, and police who stopped the attack by killing the suspect during a gun battle.

During the Sugar Bowl, a college football playoff game that was delayed a day due to the attack, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell led a moment of silence before the game, also played at the Superdome, and former President Joe Biden addressed the crowd in a video statement, saying, “The spirit of New Orleans can never be kept down.”

President Donald Trump is planning to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to White House officials. It will mark the first time a sitting president will appear at the game.

A spokesperson for the city of New Orleans referred ABC News to the NFL about Sunday’s plans to honor the victims and first responders of the Jan. 1 attack.

Over the past week, players on the Super Bowl teams, as well as the New Orleans Saints, have been surprising survivors of the attack with tickets to the big game.

On Monday, Saints linebacker Demario Davis teamed up with a furniture company to gift Stevey Kells, a nurse who rushed to provide first aid to victims of the attack, with tickets to the game.

It’s a resilient city. That response began with the first responders, those who were on scene and those who had to react quickly, and she was there,” Davis told reporters after presenting Kells the tickets. “So, it means a lot. To be able to give back to somebody who’s given so much, was awesome. That’s what it’s all about.”

Eagles players also gifted Super Bowl tickets to Ryan Quigley, a former Princeton University football player and Eagles fan who was injured in the attack and whose friend, 27-year-old Martin “Tiger” Bech, was killed.

Eagles player Brandon Graham surprised Quigley with two Super Bowl tickets last week after the team invited Quigley and Bech’s sister to the Eagles practice facility in Philadelphia.

“We wanted to tell you the real reason we brought you. It’s OK if you’re not feeling it, but we would love to have you down for the Super Bowl,” Graham told Quigley in a video the team shared on its Facebook page.

In the video, Quigley said his best friend, Bech, was the “biggest fan” of the Eagles.

“We went to every home game last year,” Quigley told Graham in the video. “All year… I told him if we make it, ‘I promise I’m gonna take you to the Super Bowl.’ So, I’d love nothing more than to still take him.”

The Super Bowl will unfold under tight security with more than 2,700 state, federal and local law enforcement members securing the game, according to officials.

“We have reviewed and re-reviewed all the details of what happened on Jan. 1,” NFL Chief of Security Cathy Lanier said during a news conference on Monday. “We have reviewed and re-reviewed each of our roles within the overarching security plan, and we have reassessed and stressed tested — our timing, our communication protocols, our contingency measures and our emergency response plans multiple times over, over the past several weeks.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at least 700 Homeland Security personnel will be on the ground in New Orleans to bolster security at the game and more will be added if the need arises. Noem said that at this point, there have been no specific credible threats reported.

“This Super Bowl exemplifies how we come together to safeguard our traditions, how we come together to make sure that the public is well-informed and gets the chance to celebrate something that is very special to us, our culture, to our people and our families,” Noem said.

