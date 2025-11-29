Comprehensive Plan being finalized

Related Posts
Three charged with murder
Martinsville VA – On August 12, 2025, Martinsville Police responded to a large disturbance in the 500 block of Forest Street.…
Governor announces first-of-its-kind American tin production facility in Henry County
Nathan Trotter to invest approximately $65 million in Henry County, creating an estimated 118 jobs and strengthening domestic production of…
Gas prices down in local area
Average gas prices across Virginia are up six cents from last week to $3.02 a gallon. The prices went up…