Conan O’Brien to host the 2025 Oscars

Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday, marking his first time hosting the star-studded awards show.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” the Emmy-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian said in a press release.

O’Brien is best known for hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009, stepping in after David Letterman‘s departure, and Conan from 2010 to 2021. Prior to that, he was a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

Since 2018, he’s hosted the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Most recently, he’s also starred in the travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PT on ABC, and will be broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in ‘The Housemaid’ film adaptation
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for the film adaptation of The Housemaid.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the news of the film adaptation of Freida McFadden‘s bestselling novel of the same name.

Seyfried and Sweeney also took to Instagram to tease the film, which will be directed by Paul Feig.

“‘The Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden is coming to the big screen,” Seyfried said in a video that was also shared by the film. “Stay tuned.”

Sweeney shared a video of herself with the book, writing in the caption, “tell me about yourself, Millie” — a nod to her character in the film.

According to a logline for the film, Millie is “a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple.” But she “soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Feig, who is known for directing films like A Simple Favor and Spy, took to Instagram to share a video of him showing off the book cover and holding a martini in his hand.

“It’s happening,” he captioned the video. “So excited to bring this great book by @fmcfaddenauthor to life on the big screen with @sydney_sweeney and @mingey and my pals at @lionsgate and @hiddenpicturesmedia. Millie is on her way.”

McFadden’s novel, which was published in 2022, has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over a year and has sold over 1 million copies.

Check out the hard-hitting trailer to Netflix’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’ event
The trailer to the anticipated face-off between YouTube personality-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson starts with a voice-over quoting the latter, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

The snippet promises, “There’s never been a night like this.”

Paul, 27, was set to fight “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” who is 58, back on July 20, but a health scare in May sidelined Tyson. 

Tyson tells DailyMail.com that an ulcer flare-up left him nauseous and dizzy on May 27, leading to the live event’s postponement. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick,” the legendary boxer says.

He says since then he’s been “eating clean” and is in fighting shape for the battle on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That said, he can’t quit vaping. “I can’t escape the vapes,” he confessed.

The fight is not without controversy, seeing as Paul is fighting someone 30 years his senior. “Iron Mike” tells the publication, “I didn’t take this fight for legacy. I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a f*** how people think about them when they are gone?”

He adds hypothetically, “I’m dead. I can’t value off what somebody might think about me when I’m dead, so it means nothing to me.”

Meanwhile, Netflix is giving fight fans a chance to see the event in person. Check out the sweepstakes website for details.

Kris Kristofferson, legendary songwriter, actor and singer, dead at 88
Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs were among the most admired, not just in country, but music in general, has died, according to a post on his official Facebook. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” read the message. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson’s resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs — including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” — which made him a music legend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…

