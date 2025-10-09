Connecticut woman appears in court for allegedly attempting to poison man with antifreeze in wine: Police

Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut woman appeared in court on Thursday after she was charged with allegedly attempting to poison a man with whom she shares a child by putting antifreeze in his wine at his home in Ridgefield, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Kristen Hogan, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of interference with an officer after she admitted to pouring ethylene glycol — a “poisonous ingredient within antifreeze and other household products” — in a bottle of wine from which the man drank, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

During her court appearance on Thursday, Hogan’s bail was set at $1 million. She was told not to contact several individuals placed under protective orders and required to surrender all firearms.

On Sept. 12, police interviewed the 34-year-old male victim, who had been hospitalized “sometime in early August” and underwent a blood test that revealed he had ethylene glycol in his system, the affidavit said.

The victim, who has not been identified, said during the interview that he had “family over for dinner and that his stepmother had brought an unopened bottle of wine,” officials said. The victim and his family drank some of the wine, with the remainder being “corked and placed in the fridge at the end of the night,” officials said.

Then on Aug. 10, five days after the family dinner, the victim said he “consumed a small amount of the same wine,” went to bed and then “woke up in the middle of the night multiple times and became increasingly ill,” officials said.

At 6 a.m. the next day, the victim “woke up vomiting and called his father for advice,” who directed him to call his mother, who lived in the area, officials said.

Once at his home, the victim’s mother found her son “slurring his words, staggering, and vomiting,” and then decided to take him to the hospital, officials said.

The hospital “initially believed he was experiencing a stroke” but then determined that the victim was “exhibiting signs of an ethylene glycol poisoning,” the affidavit said. The victim was then placed on dialysis and admitted to the ICU, officials said.

Once authorities arrived at the hospital, the victim told them that he believed Hogan, with whom he shares a child, had poisoned the wine “based off the fact her phone uploaded data” to his Wi-Fi router a few days earlier and that she was the “last person other than himself to be in the residence prior to him drinking the already opened wine,” officials said.

The victim told officials he “believed that a motive for him being poisoned is the fact that Hogan would become the full owner of the residence and would gain full-time custody of their child,” officials said.

On Sept. 30, a final lab report indicated that “ethylene glycol was detected in the wine,” officials said.

Police also went through Hogan’s phone, which revealed searches for “various lethal amounts of poisons” and “how much mono ethylene glycol would kill you” after the victim was hospitalized, the affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Hogan said she and the victim had been separated since May but that she had “more recently started living back at the same residence” where the victim lived, officials said.

Hogan also said she “never intended to kill him, but just wanted to make him sick as payback for being mentally abusive,” the affidavit said.

Officials said Hogan had also claimed she was in Rhode Island when she was supposed to be in court with the victim on Aug. 7 regarding a complaint she had filed but that she was actually at the victim’s residence, to which she had full access, the affidavit said.

Hogan also told officials that she has poured “a very small amount” of the same substance into the man’s iced tea bottle on a separate date, the affidavit said.

“If undetected or untreated, ethylene glycol ingestion can cause serious or fatal toxicity,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement to ABC News, Hogan’s lawyer, Mark Sherman, said it is “premature to comment on any specifics.”

“What we know is that Kristen is a loving mother who misses her children dearly right now. These are just accusations and we will be diligently investigating and defending her against these claims,” Sherman said in a statement.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Several hurt in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(RENO, Nev.) — Several people were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance told Reno ABC affiliate KOLO. The number of victims was not immediately clear but Nance said several people have been taken to hospitals.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within four minutes, police said. He’s been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Search for missing 7-month-old continues after parents arrested for murder: Sheriff
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

(SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, CA) — Officials in California continue to search for the remains of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old child who has been missing for nearly two weeks, after his parents were charged for his murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

Emmanuel Haro was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after his mother “reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Aug. 15.

During the investigation into Emmanuel’s disappearance, officials said they could not “rule out foul play,” as his mother’s statement contained inconsistencies.

The parents, 32-year-old Jake Mitchell Haro and 41-year-old Rebecca Renee Haro, were arrested at their residence in Cabazon, for the murder of Emmanuel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday. The two have been charged with felony murder with malice.

“Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement on Friday.

While the arrests “mark a significant development” in the case, officials said “our focus remains on finding Emmanuel.”

“It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing,” the sheriff’s department said.

On Sunday, officials conducted another search for the 7-month-old “along the westbound shoulder of the 60 Freeway, near Gilman Springs Road, in Moreno Valley,” with the father of the child and cadaver dogs accompanying detectives. That search concluded after “Emmanuel was not located,” authorities said.

“The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel. I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement on Friday.

Back when Emmanuel was originally reported missing, his mother told officials that “while she stood outside her vehicle, changing the child’s diaper, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious,” authorities said.

When she woke up, the child was gone, the mother said at the time, according to officials.

Once on the scene, scent-tracking dogs were deployed, but the 7-month-old “was not located,” officials said.

The sheriff’s department interviewed “multiple individuals” regarding the disappearance, including the child’s parents.

Since then, officials noted that have conducted “extensive” searches in the areas of Yucaipa and Cabazon and have also served “several search warrants at the Haro home.” Authorities also previously said they were reviewing a “large amount of surveillance video” from the areas of interest.

In an interview with Los Angeles ABC station KABC prior to her arrest, Rebecca Haro described her son as a “happy boy” and begged whoever has her son to “give him back to me.”

“Please don’t hurt my son,” she told KABC on Aug. 16.

The father, Jake Haro, previously pleaded guilty to willful cruelty to a child following a 2018 arrest, KABC reported.

“Whoever took our son, please bring him back,” Jake Haro told KABC on Aug. 16.

Rebecca Haro is currently held at the Robert Presley Detention Center, while Jake Haro is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, according to jail records. Both are currently held without bail, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said anyone who may have information relating to the case should contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Jake Haro’s attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. It is unclear whether Rebecca Haro has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. The next court appearance for the parents is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m., according to jail records.

Dept. of Homeland Security enhances security for Charlie Kirk’s funeral
Items are displayed in the makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 17, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event, a DHS official told ABC News.

The funeral will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.

SEAR 1 events are “reserved for events of the highest national significance and enable the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event,” according to a DHS official.

President Donald Trump and other members of the cabinet are expected to attend the service at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday.

William Mack, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, said in a statement that the Secret Service has been designated as the federal coordinator for the funeral.

“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners,” Mack said. “Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require.”

Some of those local police officers include officers from the Glendale, Arizona, police department.

The department is navigating a heightened security threat amid expectations of a massive crowd at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday.

“We will not be surprised if more than 100,000 people show up,” said Jose Santiago, public information officer for the Glendale Police Department.

He says they expect people to travel in from across the country and begin lining up for the first-come, first-served service by 2 a.m. on Sunday, if not before. The parking lot opens at 7:00 a.m., local time. Camping in the area will not be allowed.

“Officers will be anywhere the eye can see, and in places it can’t,” said Santiago, referring to aircraft, many drones in the air and helicopters at the ready.

The Department of Public Safety and Secret Service will be running the show inside State Farm Stadium.

Derek Mayer, the former assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Chicago field office, who oversaw large-scale events, told ABC News the designation allows for a “whole of government approach.”

“DHS regularly declares events around the nation as SEAR-level to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” Mayer, now the chief security officer and vice president of executive protection at P4 said.

“This designation allows for a ‘whole of government’ approach, which means many different local, state and federal agencies will supply resources and manpower to guarantee extra security measures are in place. With President Trump and many other high-profile individuals expected to attend, along with the amount of public attention focused on the funeral, it makes sense for DHS to declare this as a SEAR event,” Mayer added.

The funeral is open to the public, but those who plan to attend are asked to register with Turning Point USA.

