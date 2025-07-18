Consumer sentiment improved in July, despite Trump’s tariff threats
(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment ticked higher in July, marking two consecutive months of improved shopper attitudes as businesses navigated President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats targeting dozens of countries. The fresh reading matched economists’ expectations.
The recent resurgence of consumer sentiment followed six straight months of worsening attitudes, according to University of Michigan survey data released Friday. Before the swell of optimism, consumer sentiment had fallen to near its lowest level since a bout of inflation three years ago.
Despite the new data, the measure of consumer sentiment remains 16% lower than where it stood in December, before Trump took office.
Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped for a second consecutive month, declining from 5.0% in June to 4.4% this month, the survey data showed. The anticipated inflation level would still mark a major increase from the current year-over-year inflation of 2.7%.
The new report on consumer sentiment came a day after the release of retail sales data that showed unexpectedly strong performance in June. Robust shopper appetites last month suggested that the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs hadn’t prompted households to stash extra income.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.
So far, key measures of the economy have largely defied fears of a tariff-induced downturn. The unemployment rate stands near a historically low level and job growth remains robust, though it has slowed from previous highs. Inflation has climbed over the last two months but it remains below where it stood when Trump took office.
Some analysts expect price increases to accelerate over the coming months as tariffs take hold, though many have acknowledged that the path forward remains unclear amid Trump’s fluctuating policies.
Typically, importers pass along a share of the tariff-related tax burden in the form of higher costs for shoppers. A host of major retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, have warned of potential price hikes as a result of Trump’s levies.
Trump has rolled back many of his steepest tariffs over recent months, including a sky-high levy on China, the top source of U.S. imports. In recent days, however, Trump announced plans to slap tariffs as high as 50% on dozens of countries, including 25% tariffs on top U.S. trade partners such as Japan and South Korea.
The fresh levies are set to take effect on Aug. 1. In addition, a proposed 50% tariff on copper imports could intensify the impact of the country-specific levies.
(WASHINGTON) — If this past weekend in European politics is an indicator of anything, it’s that the “Trump effect” is real, and its reverberations are unpredictable.
Three European Union countries held elections on Sunday — Romania, Poland and Portugal — with the results failing to show any clear trend for the future of European politics. The elections did, however, indicate the American president’s growing influence on the continent.
The disparate responses from voters in all three countries — and the lack of any decisive victory for any one party or candidate in Portugal or Poland — hint that the political polarization that has roiled the U.S. over the past decade is a global trend, not merely an American one.
As to whether President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” movement swirling around him can establish European avatars, the question remains an open one.
“I don’t know if I have a firm answer,” Celia Belin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and head of its Paris office, told ABC News. “At the moment, we are all monitoring what is happening and how this influence can establish itself.”
“It’s very early,” Belin added. “This is an ongoing phenomenon.”
While it’s unclear what the extent of Trump’s impact on European politics will ultimately be, Belin said the impact is “stronger” than it was two years ago.
Trump’s influence — indirect and direct — has given populist movements like Germany’s Alternative for Germany party, Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and Portugal’s far-right Chega party a clear boost, evident in recent elections in each country.
“If I am to compare with two years ago, for example, it is stronger, it is more united, it gives inspiration to a ton of populist nationalist leaders in Europe,” Belin said. “It’s getting stronger. That’s the direction it’s going in right now.”
The groundswell of grievances that carried Trump to the Oval Office twice is not merely an American phenomenon and manifests differently in individual nations. Concerns over globalization, immigration, inequality, the cost of living, low rates of economic growth, progressivism and national identity are near-universal in the Western democratic world.
Trump seized upon those conditions in the U.S. and right-wing leaders in Europe are seeking to do the same.
Election week in Europe
This week’s election results in Romania, Poland and Portugal, however, suggest the translation of Trumpism into European political languages remains incomplete.
In Romania, voters opted for Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan’s pro-Europe, pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine platform. Dan won with around 54% of the vote.
Dan’s opponent — Trump supporter George Simion, who courted the MAGA movement and even visited the U.S. during his campaign — came up short, though he vowed to continue “our fight for freedom and our great values along with other patriots, sovereignists and conservatives all over the world.”
In Poland, the presidential election saw liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski secure an unexpectedly tight victory in the first round of voting with around 31% of the vote, beating out right-wing rival Karol Nawrocki — who was personally endorsed by Trump — who had 29.5% of the vote.
The two men will go into the second round of voting on June 1, hoping to draw voters from other minor candidates, among them a significant bloc which voted for far-right firebrand Slawomir Mentzen, who came third with 14.8%.
Piotr Buras, a senior policy fellow at ECFR at the head of its Warsaw office, told ABC News that Trump has loomed large over the election.
Nawrocki framed himself as the Trump-friendly candidate, along with his backers in the Law and Justice party, criticizing Trzaskowski’s Civic Platform party and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for allegedly undermining Polish-American relations.
“We used to have a nationwide consensus on America,” Buras said, with voters generally warm to the idea of close ties with Washington, D.C. “Now, because of this ideological divide in Poland, because of the U.S. and because of Trump’s approach to Europe, Poland is suddenly divided on how to go about America,” he added.
In Portugal, meanwhile, the far-right Chega party gained a record 22.6% share of the vote, blowing open the long-standing two-party domination of the country’s political scene even though it was unable to overhaul the ruling center-right Democratic Alliance.
“I am not going to stop until I become the prime minister of Portugal,” Chega leader Andre Ventura — who was among the foreign politicians invited to Trump’s second inauguration — said.
Making Europe great again?
Such confidence in defeat may be buoyed by the strong foundations populist parties and candidates are putting down in Europe. Across the continent, far-right groups are winning historically large chunks of the electorate and dominating political debates, even without securing the reins of power.
In the U.K., the right-wing Reform party recorded a stunning performance in the May local elections, winning hundreds of council seats and leaving leader Nigel Farage — well-known for his cozy relationship with Trump and the MAGA movement — to declare an end to the traditional dominance of Britain’s two major parties.
In Germany’s February parliamentary election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party converted years of growing popularity to win around 21% of the vote and become the second-largest party in the Bundestag.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance conducted his first foreign trip in his new position to Germany in February, shortly before the election, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14.
In his speech addressing the annual security conference, Vance criticized Europe for hindering free speech, suggesting the conference’s decision to ban AfD members from attending was a form of censorship.
“In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat,” Vance said. “I believe that dismissing people, dismissing their concerns, or, worse yet, shutting down media, shutting down elections, or shutting people out of the political process protects nothing. In fact, it is the most surefire way to destroy democracy.” Many political analysts considered Vance’s remarks to be a tacit endorsement of AfD from the Trump administration.
And in France, President Emmanuel Macron has thus far held off the persistent challenge for the presidency from far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the National Rally, but he was unable to stop the party from becoming the largest in the National Assembly in 2024. Only a shaky minority government has kept the party out of the prime minister’s office.
The insurgent parties are coordinating. Leaders have increasingly been drawn to American conservative events, such as the Conservative Political Action Conference — the first-ever European installment of which was held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2022.
And this year, right-wingers gathered for the Make Europe Great Again conference in Madrid in February, organized by Spain’s far-right VOX party.
Buras noted rumors that Vice President JD Vance may even attend a planned CPAC event in Poland in late May, in what could only be interpreted as a show of support for Nawrocki. The event raises the prospect of American “interference almost, or at least influence, from the U.S.,” Buras said.
MAGA blowback
Trump is just as divisive abroad as he is at home. Indeed, polls consistently indicate that many European voters are skeptical of, unsettled by or outright hostile to the American president.
There is, then, no guarantee that a MAGA association will put foreign populists in power. Recent elections in Canada and Australia, for example, saw center-left establishment parties secure victory against conservative opponents they sought to smear as Trumpian.
Trump’s return to the White House “has woken up the anti-populist or anti-nationalist movements,” Belin said. “It gives them a foil. … You want to mobilize your electorate and use the U.S. of Donald Trump as a sort of scarecrow — the mobilization effect goes in two directions.”
“It fuels the extremist base and so it excites a lot of people, but it also fuels the other side and it also frightens the middle,” Belin said.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed down significantly on Wednesday as bond yields spiked amid deficit concerns centered on a tax cut measure under consideration in the U.S. House as part of a megabill supporting President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 817 points, or 1.9%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.4%.
The sell-off on Wall Street coincided with a surge in bond yields, which in turn raised the cost of U.S. borrowing and stoked investor fears about the wider impact across the economy.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped from 4.48% to 4.58%, reaching its highest level since February.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday found the tax policies backed by Trump would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt.
The bond sell-off arrives at a moment of heightened volatility in Treasury markets. Long-term bond yields soared last month in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.
A U.S. credit downgrade at Moody’s last week further roiled debt markets.
Bond yields rise as bond prices fall. When a sell-off hits and demand for bonds dries up, it sends bond prices lower. In turn, bond yields move higher.
The yield for long-term Treasury bonds helps set interest rates for a host of consumer loans, including mortgages and credit cards.
When interest rates rise, businesses also face higher borrowing costs, making it less likely that firms would move forward with an office expansion or round of hiring, analysts previously told ABC News. In turn, such conditions risk an economic slowdown.
(WASHINGTON) — This week’s inflation report will offer a first look at how President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement has impacted pricing across the United States.
Trump’s tariff escalation, announced April 2, set off fears among economists and consumers about a possible burst of inflation, since importers typically pass along a share of such taxes in the form of price hikes.
Government data, which will be published Tuesday, is expected to show that pricing has defied such worries – at least for now.
Economists expect prices to have increased 2.3% over the year ending in April, which would mark a slight cooldown from the prior month.
However, many analysts anticipate a rekindling of inflation over the coming months as retailers begin to replenish inventory with goods imported after the tariffs took effect.
Even so, a rollback of some levies since “Liberation Day” may reduce the impact on inflation.
Trump paused a large swath of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” within days of the announcement.
On Monday, Trump temporarily slashed tariffs on China from 145% to 30%.
Levies on China will remain at the reduced rate for 90 days while the two sides negotiate a wider trade agreement, a joint U.S.-China statement said on Monday. China also agreed to temporarily cut its tariffs on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%.
The rollback of levies on Chinese goods is expected to reduce the average cost of tariffs per household this year from $4,900 to $2,800, the Yale Budget Lab found.
Still, the U.S. continues to impose an array of levies that have been issued since Trump took office.
An across-the-board 10% tariff applies to imports from nearly all countries. Additional tariffs have hit auto parts, as well as steel and aluminum. Duties remain for some goods from Mexico and Canada.
Speaking last week before the rollback of tariffs on China, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy remains in “solid shape” but warned Trump’s tariff policy could cause higher inflation and an economic slowdown.
“If the large increase in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they’re likely to generate a rise in inflation and a slowdown of economic growth,” Powell said.
“All of these policies are evolving, however, and their effects on the economy remain highly uncertain,” he added.
Inflation levels are nowhere near 2022’s peak of more than 9% — though it remains slightly higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.
The Fed last week opted to leave interest rates unchanged, keeping borrowing costs elevated as policymakers await the impact of tariffs.
Central bankers will announce their next interest rate decision on June 18. Investors peg an 88% chance of the Fed maintaining interest rates at current levels, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.