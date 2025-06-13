Consumer sentiment improves more than expected as Trump rolls back tariffs

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment improved more than expected in June, indicating a swell of optimism as President Donald Trump rolled back some tariffs in recent weeks.

The resurgence of shopper attitudes ended six consecutive months of worsening sentiment, University of Michigan survey data on Friday showed. Before the uptick, consumer sentiment had fallen near its lowest level since a bout of inflation three years ago.

Year-ahead inflation expectations, meanwhile, dropped sharply from 6.6% last month to 5.1% in June, the data showed. The anticipated inflation level would still mark a major increase from the current year-over-year inflation of 2.4%.

The improvement of sentiment was reflected across all demographics, including age, income, wealth, political party and geographic region, Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in a statement.

In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs, easing the costs imposed upon importers. Such companies typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.

The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused a large swath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs targeting dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those tariffs stand in legal limbo, however, after a pair of federal court rulings late last month.

Tariffs remain in place for steel, aluminum and autos, as well as some goods from Canada and Mexico.

Fresh inflation data this week showed a slight acceleration of price increases, but inflation remains near its lowest level since 2021. So far, the economy has defied fears of price hikes, instead giving way to a cooldown of inflation over the months since Trump took office.

Warning signs point to the possibility of elevated prices over the coming months, however.

Nationwide retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have voiced alarm about the possibility they may raise prices as a result of the levies.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, said this month it expects U.S. inflation to reach 4% by the end of 2025, which would mark a sharp increase from current levels.

Federal Chair Jerome Powell, in recent months, has warned about the possibility that tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

Stagflation could put the central bank in a difficult position. If the Fed were to raise interest rates, it could help ease inflation, but it may risk an economic downturn. If the Fed were to cut rates in an effort to spur economic growth, the move could unleash faster price increases.

For now, the Fed appears willing to take a wait-and-see approach. At its last meeting, in May, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady for the second consecutive time.

The Fed will announce its next rate decision on June 18. Investors peg the chances of a decision to leave rates unchanged at 99.9%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil takes the stand in bid for asylum
Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Following a nearly 10-hour court hearing Thursday, an immigration judge will not immediately decide if Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who the Trump administration has targeted for deportation after he helped organize pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, is eligible for asylum.

Instead Judge Jamee Comans is giving attorneys for Khalil, who took the stand Thursday, as well as attorneys for the Trump administration until June 2 to file written closing statements on the matter before she makes her decision.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City in March.

When he took the stand Thursday, Khalil testified in support of his case for asylum and for withholding of removal to either Algeria or Syria.

He spoke at length about growing up in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria where he said his friends and family faced torture, kidnappings and, in some cases, death. He repeatedly stated that the Trump administration’s accusations that he’s a Hamas supporter makes him a target for Israel in any country he could be deported to. In Syria, he also said remnants of the Assad regime as well as military factions within the country could target him as well or that he could be used as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations between the new Syrian government and other nations including the U.S.

Prior to the hearing, Khalil met his infant son for the first time. The proceedings were attended by Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, who gave birth to the couple’s son on April 21 during Khalil’s ongoing detention in Louisiana.

Throughout the hearing Khalil would often look back toward his baby when the newborn cooed.

Khalil also testified about his role negotiating between different protest groups at Columbia.

“The liberation of Jewish people and Palestinian people are intertwined,” he said.

In one of his final remarks on the stand, Khalil said he would continue to protest against the war in Gaza.

“I spent a good time of my life fleeing from harm, advocating for the marginalized to have rights. That’s what put me in danger. Israel is committing genocide. America is funding that genocide. Columbia is investing in it. That is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest. This is what everyone should protest. This is where our efforts should go,” he said.

Earlier in the hearing, several expert witnesses were called by Khalil’s legal team, including U.C. Davis historian Muriam Davis, an expert on the Middle East and North Africa, who testified to the dangers Khalil might face if deported to Algeria or Syria, due to the notoriety of the case.

“In general, his case has achieved an international prominence that would make him a target,” Davis testified.

During a cross-examination Thursday, DHS Deputy Chief Counsel Numa Metoyer pressed Khalil about whether he was ever personally harmed when he lived in Syria, or the few times he’s visited Algeria.

Khalil recalled that the Assad regime would often kidnap and torture people involved in humanitarian efforts, like he was. When two of his friends were “disappeared” he said he made the decision to flee to Lebanon. He also repeated that he had friends and family members who were either killed by the regime or kidnapped and tortured.

“What physical persecution did you face before you left,” Metoyer asked, attempting to make the point that Khalil himself had not been harmed.

“In December 2012, the regime attacked my camp. We were under bombardment by the regime,” Khalil said.

When pressed if he had been harmed, Khalil said no, but that his neighbors had been.

Last month, Comans ruled that Khalil is deportable based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.” She did not ask to review any evidence backing those claims.

Officials from President Donald Trump’s administration have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas — a claim his legal team has rejected.

In a memo filed in the case, Rubio wrote that Khalil should be deported because of his alleged role in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which fosters a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”

Earlier in Thursday’s proceedings, Comans denied Khalil’s motion to terminate the case based on his allegation that his arrest and detention is illegal because he was arrested without a warrant.

The judge also declined to hear argument from Khalil’s team pertaining to the government’s allegations that Khalil lied on his application for a green card, saying the issue was “irrelevant” because she had already determined that Khalil was removable.

There were several heated exchanges between Khalil’s counsel, Marc Van Der Hout, and Judge Comans, who at one point cautioned Van Der Hout “not to argue with her.”

Van Der Hout, his voice rising, replied, “Well, I am going to argue with you.”

“And you’re going to lose,” Comans responded.

Ahead of the hearing, Khalil’s attorney submitted over 600 pages of documents, declarations and expert analyses supporting their claim that he is not antisemitic and that he could face torture and death if he were to be deported.

 

2 students dead at University of Wisconsin-Platteville after ‘incident’ in residence hall
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PLATTEVILLE, Wis.) — Two students died in a residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday after an “isolated” incident, according to university officials.

Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died on Monday, according to the chancellor’s office.

“This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified,” the chancellor’s office said in a statement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was received indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference.

Investigators determined it was not an active threat and emergency personnel responded immediately. At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to Hallman.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter in place order was cleared after 5 p.m.

“Our concern is for our students and their safety,” Hallman said.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Hallman would not say whether weapons were involved in the death of the two students.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

“Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students,” Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.

Man critically hurt in fall from bleachers at Pirates-Cubs game is identified
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — The baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh has been identified as Kavan Markwood.

Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said. The game was briefly halted as emergency crews responded.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the “incident is being treated as accidental.”

As of Thursday, Markwood remained in critical condition, according to the department of public safety.

Markwood previously attended Walsh University in Ohio.

“The Walsh University community was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving former student Kavan Markwood,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him, his family, and friends during this very difficult time. We are hoping and praying for a full recovery.”

After attending Walsh, Markwood transferred to Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the football team in 2023.

“The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he saw the fall as it happened.

“The fact of how it went down. And then laying motionless, while a play is going on … it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement,” he told reporters after the game.

Shelton said he wanted to ask “everybody to keep him in their prayers.”

ABC News’ Matthew Holroyd and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

