Consumer sentiment worsens despite Trump’s rollback of tariffs, survey says
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer attitudes soured in May for the fourth consecutive month, even as President Donald Trump dialed back some tariffs. The reading came in below the level economists expected.

Shopper sentiment now hovers near its lowest level since a severe bout of inflation three years ago, University of Michigan survey data on Friday showed. Before that, the measure of consumer attitudes hadn’t ever fallen this low.

The monthslong decline in consumer sentiment traces back to inflation fears and recession warnings set off by Trump’s initial rollout of levies.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China this week slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.

The U.S.-China accord marked the latest softening of Trump’s levies, coming weeks after the White House paused far-reaching “reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos, and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

The drawdown of tariffs coincided with data suggesting the economy remains in solid shape.

Inflation eased slightly last month, dropping to its lowest level since 2021, government data this week showed. Plus, the economy continues to add jobs at a solid pace.

Still, uncertainty looms over the economic outlook.

An array of tariffs remain in place, including an across-the-board 10% levy that applies to imports from nearly all countries. Additional tariffs have hit auto parts, as well as steel and aluminum.

Even after the pullback, a 30% tariff on China far exceeds the level before Trump took office, posing a risk of price increases for a large swathe of products that includes apparel, toys and some electronics.

Walmart executives on Thursday warned of tariff-driven price increases for perishable imports such as coffee, avocados, bananas and roses, as well as toys and electronics.

Consumers showed signs of weakness last month as retail sales slowed, indicating shoppers may be pulling back as they await possible fallout from tariffs. The trend poses a risk for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of economic activity.

The U.S. economy shrank at the outset of this year, registering a sharp drop-off from robust growth over the final months of 2024.

But a surge of imports ahead of Trump’s tariffs likely clouded the figure, since the calculation subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of gross domestic product. Analysts cautioned that a lowering of GDP on account of this trend would not reflect economic weakness.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump pauses tariffs for some Mexican goods
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a one-month delay of tariffs on some products from Mexico.

The temporary exemption will lift tariffs for all Mexican goods compliant with United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

The announcement came after a conversation between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said.

“Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Minutes later, Sheinbaum reciprocated in similar fashion.

“We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignties,” Sheinbaum said in a post on X.

Trump made the announcement soon after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month delay of tariffs on Mexico and Canada would likely apply to all products compliant with the USMCA.

Trump negotiated the USMCA during his first term, signing the agreement with Canada and Mexico in 2018.

“That which is part of President Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico [is] likely to get an exemption from these tariffs,” Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday morning.

Despite the effort to ease some tariffs, stocks dropped on Thursday as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 400 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sunk 2%.

The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.

The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep — saw its stock price fall 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.

“American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs,” AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Musk hands out $1M checks after efforts to block the giveaways in court are rejected
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MADISON, WI) — Just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s effort to block Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks on Sunday night, the billionaire took the stage at a town hall in Green Bay and gave away two $1 million checks to attendees in his latest effort to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Urging the crowd to back Schimel, Musk cast Tuesday as “a vote for which party controls the House of Representatives” and implied “the future of civilization” is at stake.

One of the recipients of a large, showy check, Nicholas Jacobs, is the chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s order came just minutes before the event was set to start.

Notably, the court also rejected a bid from Musk’s lawyers to ask two justices, who had campaigned for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford, to recuse themselves.

The ruling came after an appeals court on Saturday denied Kaul’s emergency motion to stop the giveaway from taking place.

Kaul wrote in his initial filing on Friday that he was asking for emergency relief to stop Musk and America PAC “from further promoting a million-dollar giveaway to attendees of a planned event on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and prohibiting Respondents from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote.”

However, the judge assigned to the case, the Honorable Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt, refused to hear the lawsuit before Sunday’s Green Bay rally with Musk — prompting Kaul’s emergency motion asking a Court of Appeals to take action.

After that emergency motion was rejected, Kaul appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in on Sunday.

Lawyers for Elon Musk and America PAC then filed motions for the recusal of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Frank Dallet and Jill J. Karofsky.

They argued that because Dallet and Karofsky campaigned for Crawford, and Crawford has been critical of Musk, “to avoid any potential perceptions of bias and manifestations of possible bias, Justices Dallet and Karofsky should decline to participate in consideration of this matter.”

The lawyers also framed the planned Sunday night giveaways as “spokesperson agreements” for spokespeople for the PAC.

In the initial lawsuit, shared by Kaul’s office, Kaul argued that “Musk’s announcement of his intention to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors who attend his event on Sunday night, specifically conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming April 3, 2025, Wisconsin Supreme Court election, is a blatant attempt to violate” state law, which “forbids anyone from offering or promising to give anything of value to an elector in order to induce the elector to go to the polls, vote or refrain from voting, or vote for a particular person.”

The suit asked for a restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from any further promotion of the million-dollar gifts to attendees of the planned Sunday March 30, 2025,” as well as a temporary restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote,” and injunctive relief to “restrain and prohibit all actions by Defendants taken in furtherance of a planned violation” of the state law.

In addition to presenting the checks on Sunday night, Musk said his PAC is launching a “Block Captain” program ahead of the election on Tuesday, where participants will make $20 for each picture they post of someone with a Schimel sign and a thumbs up outside of their home.

So far, two political groups aligned with Musk — America PAC and Building America’s Future — have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Schimel for the open seat.

The world’s richest man has used cash giveaways in the past, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes offered to voters in swing states during last year’s election cycle as part of an effort to boost President Donald Trump’s chances of winning in those states.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election, on Tuesday, has generally become the center of a political firestorm, and has become the most expensive state supreme court race in American history, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Harvard says tuition will be free for families making $200K or less
Harvard Yard/ Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Harvard University on Monday announced that tuition will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less starting in the 2025-26 academic year.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” Harvard University President Alan M. Garber said in statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
 

