Controversial ‘Emilia Pérez’ star thanks Madonna for ‘all the love you have shown me’
Actress Karla Sofia Gascon; Medios y Media/Getty Images

Karla Sofía Gascón, the controversial Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez star, has given special thanks on social media to Madonna.

Gascón, the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for best actress, caused a firestorm of controversy in January after old tweets of hers that contained bigoted speech against marginalized communities surfaced. She was dropped from the Emilia Pérez Oscar campaign and its director disavowed her; however, she did attend the Oscars ceremony March 2.

On Wednesday Gascon shared an Instagram Story of a black-and-white photo of Madonna embracing her. She captioned it, “Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me, for your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of love and strength. I love you.”

Madonna had previously stated that Emilia Pérez was her favorite movie of the year, and posted a photo of herself holding director Jacques Audiard‘s Oscar, with Audiard next to her.

Gascón said in an interview in October that Madonna attended the premiere of Emilia Perez and it made her cry. “She told me, ‘You’re amazing!’ She was crying and crying,” Gascón recalled. “I said, ‘Madonna, please. It’s only a film. Be happy!'”

Gascón added in her Story Wednesday that she wanted to thank “all my fellow Hollywood professionals who expressed support and admiration for me that night, both at the gala and at the party.”

Gascón lost the best actress Oscar to Anora star Mikey Madison, but her co-star Zoe Saldaña won the best supporting actress trophy.

 

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick film ‘Another Simple Favor’ to open SXSW
Lorenzo Sisti © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are headed to South by Southwest.

The sequel to their film A Simple Favor, called Another Simple Favor, will serve as the opening night premiere film at the SXSW festival. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily as they head to the island of Capri in Italy. There, Emily is to be married to a rich Italian businessman.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” a press release for the film describes.

Also starring in the film are Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said in a statement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit.”

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals will take place from March 7-14 in Austin, Texas.

‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’
Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa‘s latest role is a dream come to fruition.

The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DC Extended Universe films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU project by playing the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post that included past quotes about wanting to play the role.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” read his former quotes. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa captioned the post, “They called.”

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa’s post to his Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he wrote.

Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: “FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO.”

Gunn previously confirmed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, calling Alcock “a fantastically talented young actor.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.

“Unimaginable tragedy”: Aubrey Plaza issues statement following husband’s death
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

News of Baena’s death, was confirmed by authorities over the weekend. The film director and screenwriter was 47.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family said on Jan. 6. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth and the dark comedy Joshy, as well as co-writing the cult classic “I Heart Huckabees” with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner on Saturday afternoon said Baena died by suicide.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741

