Convicted murderer escapes North Carolina hospital while receiving medical care: Police

(HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.) — A convicted murderer is on the loose after escaping from a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from North Carolina Department of Corrections custody while receiving medical care at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing a 1-year-old girl in 2015.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white New Balance sneakers, as well as handcuffs connected to a belly chain, officials said.

Officials are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see Alston and warning them not to approach him.

