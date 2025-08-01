Corporation for Public Broadcasting to begin shutting down its operations
(WASHINGTON) — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced Friday that it will begin a “wind-down of its operations” and cut a majority of its jobs by the end of September following Congress’ vote to cut nearly more than $1 billion in its federal funding.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(LOS ANGELES) — Protests in Los Angeles are entering their fourth day over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
President Donald Trump, over the weekend, called protesters “violent, insurrectionist mobs” after he deployed the National Guard despite objections from California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The escalatory step is prompting a host of legal questions, including how far Trump is willing to go to use his authority to curb protests over his administration’s immigration raids.
On Sunday, Trump was asked by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott if he is prepared to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act. The last time the act was used was in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots.
“Depends on whether or not there is an insurrection,” Trump replied.
When asked by Scott if he thought an insurrection was taking place in Los Angeles, Trump replied, “No, no. But you have violent people, and we are not going to let them get away with it,” Trump said at the time. But by Sunday night, he was referring to the protesters on his Truth Social platform as “violent, insurrectionist mobs” and “paid insurrectionists.”
Asked to define insurrection, Trump said, “You actually really just have to look at the site to see what’s happening.”
Trump notably did not rule out sending active-duty Marines to California after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said they were standing by. A U.S. official confirmed on Monday afternoon that 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms, California, have been ordered to assist in Los Angeles.
The bar for sending active-duty Marines? “The bar is what I think is,” Trump had said on Sunday.
What to know about the Insurrection Act
Generally, the use of federal troops on U.S. soil is mostly prohibited. The 1878 Posse Comitatus Act limits the military from being involved in civilian law enforcement unless Congress approves it or under circumstances “expressly authorized by the Constitution.”
One exception is the Insurrection Act, a 218-year-old law signed by President Thomas Jefferson.
The Insurrection Act states, in part: “Whenever there is an insurrection in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened, call into Federal service such of the militia of the other States, in the number requested by that State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to suppress the insurrection.”
Another provision states it can be used “whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings.”
Some legal experts have warned the law is overly broad and vague, and there have been various calls for it to be reformed to provide greater checks on presidential power.
The Insurrection Act has been invoked in response to 30 crises over its history, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, including presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy to desegregate schools after the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
Most of its uses involved federal troops being deployed, though a few situations were resolved after troops were ordered to respond but before they arrived on the scene, the Brennan Center noted.
When it was last used in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush to send the National Guard to Los Angeles, it was at the request of then-Gov. Pete Wilson as riots exploded in the city after the acquittal of four white police officers charged in the beating of Rodney King.
If Trump were to invoke the act, he would likely be doing so against Newsom’s wishes — something that hasn’t been done since President Lyndon B. Johnson in the 1960s to deal with civil unrest.
How Trump mobilized the National Guard
Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act when he activated and deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles.
Instead, he cited Title 10 of the U.S. Code — which contains a provision that allows the president to call on federal service members when there “is a rebellion or danger of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States” or when “the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.”
According to a presidential memorandum, Trump said he was sending National Guard to “temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations.”
The memo stated that 2,000 National Guard troops could be deployed for 60 days or “at the discretion” of Hegseth.
Troops called up under Title 10 fall generally are prevented from direct involvement in law enforcement duties under the Posse Comitatus Act, unless Trump invokes the Insurrection Act or other limited exceptions apply.
Gov. Newsom said on Monday the state is suing the administration over Trump deploying the National Guard.
“He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,” Newsom wrote on social media. “The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday signed the first major federal law governing cryptocurrency, a business that Trump’s family has begun forging strong ties to and has promoted in recent years.
The House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act Thursday with bipartisan support, a month after it cleared the Senate. The bill, a key priority for the president, outlines specific regulations aimed at making a specific kind of digital currency called stablecoins more accessible and mainstream.
Over the last few years, Trump, once a crypto skeptic, has begun to tout himself as the most crypto-friendly commander in chief in U.S. history, and pushed for Congress to take up the issue on the campaign trail. The president, who launched his own crypto meme coin earlier this year, recently said he is a “fan of crypto” and called it a “very powerful industry” that the U.S. has “dominated.”
“I pledged that we would bring back American liberty and leadership and make the United States the crypto capital of the world. And that’s what we’ve done under the Trump administration,” he said at the signing.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrency that have their value tied to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar. The GENIUS Act makes it easier for banks and other entities to issue these coins, and is expected to increase public trust in the assets and growing the industry overall.
Traditionally, buyers use their personal bank accounts to buy a stablecoin, and then use the stablecoin to trade for some other kind of more volatile crypto, such as Bitcoin or something else.
“Our years of diligent work in Congress to bring clarity to payment stablecoins have reached a historic turning point. President Trump called on Congress to send him landmark legislation to his desk by August, and we have delivered,” Republican Rep. French Hill, the chairman of the House’s Financial Services Committee, said in a statement.
The bill passed following a stalemate among House Republicans after it stalled for nine hours before it made it to a debate.
Although many Democrats, including House leaders, backed the bill, some expressed concerns that the bill doesn’t stop public officials from pushing their personal coins and profiting from anonymous transactions.
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, slammed the bill, pointing to a firm with ties to the Trump family that recently launched its own stablecoin and could benefit from the currency being more widely used.
A company associated with the Trump family owns a 60% stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture, which launched USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, this spring.
Trump’s image is all over the firm’s website, which once dubbed him “chief crypto advocate” and has since changed his title to “co-founder emeritus.”
“The Unstable Act creates the appearance of a federal framework for stablecoins, but it does not provide the federal government with the full authority it needs,” Waters said Thursday before the vote.
World Liberty Financial said in a previous statement to ABC News that it is “a private company with no ties to the U.S. government.”
Trump and his family have fully immersed themselves in the cryptocurrency marketplace, developing not only the $TRUMP meme coin, but also a bitcoin mining firm and a crypto reserve.
The White House has insisted that there are no conflicts of interest in the crypto ventures, stating that Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children.
It will take some time before the public sees changes outlined in the bill. After Trump signs the law, federal regulators will have six months to come up with specific regulations.
The House also passed the CLARITY Act, a market structure package that sets the rules for assets that are overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission or commodities that are regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. That measure now heads to the Senate.
Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough found that a provision that cracks down on states’ use of health care provider taxes to help collect additional Medicaid funding is not in keeping with the rules governing a package like the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which senators are making changes to as Republicans work to meet Trump’s Fourth of July deadline for passage.
MacDonough’s ruling means that Senate Republicans will need to retool the provision or scrap it entirely if they want to move forward with attempting to pass the bill using only GOP votes.
The ruling is a major setback for Republican leadership, who are under pressure to expeditiously move it to the Senate floor to meet the July deadline. This ruling will require potentially major reworks of the bill with relatively little time to accomplish them. And no matter how they change it, leaders are likely to frustrate some faction of the Republican conference, which could imperil the bill’s passage.
The provider tax credit provisions had been emerging as a thorn in leadership’s side even before MacDonough’s ruling.
For days, a small but critical faction of the Senate GOP conference has been raising major flags about the way this cut to states’ Medicaid revenue might kneecap rural hospitals in their states. A number of Republicans in the Senate were threatening to withhold their votes for the package because of these changes to the provider tax, so for that group, MacDonough’s ruling is likely a welcome one.
But changes to the provider tax rate was one of the major ways that Republicans planned to reform Medicaid and cut costs. Getting rid of this provision will either raise the cost of the package and risk rankling a number of conservative Republicans, or force Senate Republicans back to the drawing board to find another way to cut costs.
If changes are made, all eyes will be on a handful of Senate Republicans. Some changes could be deal breakers for those whose vote is critical to moving the bill over the finish line.
This review, called the Byrd Bath — named after the late Sen. Robert Byrd, who helped institute the rules governing budget reconciliation packages, is still underway in the Senate.
Any provision that MacDonough rules out of order with the Senate’s rules will have to be stripped or else the legislation will be subject to the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. Republicans need to avoid this, or they won’t be able to pass the bill.
There are already cries from some Republicans for Majority Leader John Thune to lead the Senate in a vote to overrule the parliamentarian. The Senate technically can overrule MacDonough with a simple majority of votes. But Thune has long said he won’t overrule her because he has vowed not to touch the Senate’s filibuster rules.
It’s not yet clear whether this ruling will force a further delay in efforts by leadership to get the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to the Senate floor late this week or over the weekend.