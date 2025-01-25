Could NCI become a dental school?

With the governor proposing to defund New College Institute again in 2026, Senator Bill Stanley is suggesting the state consider supporting a new dental school by Virginia Commonwealth University and locating it at NCI in Martinsville. Stanley has introduced a bill that would explore the possibility and Delegate Eric Phillips has submitted a companion bill in the House.

