Council approves 4.5% real estate tax hike amid volatile meeting

Martinsville City Council has approved a real estate tax hike of 4.5% for the new fiscal year. The decision was overshadowed at a meeting on Tuesday with disruption erupted when Human Resources Director burst out in anger from the back of the room. He was taken out, but returned and apologized. City officials and residents discussed recent reports in the Martinsville Bulletin of $1.4 million in credit card charges by city employees in the past 15 months. The city manager and mayor were supported the expenses that involved luxury hotels and expensive meals and hundreds of charges at local eateries. Council members Mei and Rawls were critical of the charges and Councilman Gravely and Vice Mayor Lawson were mostly silent.

(Photo courtesy: Star News)