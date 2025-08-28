Council deadlocks on release of report

The Martinsville City Council deadlocked on a motion made by Councilman Aaron Rawls to make public the report of an investigation that led to the firing of Aretha Ferrell-Benavide as city manager. Rawls and Councilman Julian Mei voted for the release, while Councilman Rayshaun Gravely and Vice Mayor Kathy Lawson voted against it. Mayor LC Jones abstained from voting, stating that he was following the advice of the city’s lawyers.