Council delays decision on trash ordinance

Martinsville City Council planned to approve on second reading a new trash ordinance that does away with daily pickup uptown, specifies what trash cans qualify for use by residents, and what can and cannot be thrown away. After meeting with the planning commission, they decided to put the second vote off for 90 days.
