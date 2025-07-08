Council delays vote on school board member

City Council will decide on a new school board member on July 22. That decision was made after they rescinded a vote to reappointment Martinsville School Board Vice Chair Michael Williamson to another three-year term on Monday.

The initial plan was to interview the applicants on Monday and decide on Tuesday; however, the plans changed after council members Aaron Rawls and Julian Mei stated they had learned of the meeting indirectly through social media, and concerns were expressed about proper public notification.

Still, the council approved the vote for Williamson at Monday’s meeting, but rescinded it after being advised by the city attorney.

(Photo: File photo of council meeting / WHEE Radio)