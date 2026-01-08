Council holds special meeting

Martinsville City Council meets tonight for a special meeting. Originally set for a closed session at 5 p.m. and a public session at 6 p.m., an addendum now states they will start with a discussion of possibly eliminating the closed session and, in public, an investigation by its legal staff and a forensic audit by a Roanoke accounting firm.
